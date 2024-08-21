Share this postPresumption of Innocence lawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPresumption of Innocence LawyerLisaAug 21, 202412Share this postPresumption of Innocence lawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5ShareBring your friends of all races and be peaceful. You won't need selfies. The cameras are on every pole.ShareLeave a commentSubscribe12Share this postPresumption of Innocence lawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5Share
People started acting as more than sheep, pushed past the sleepwalking stage by the slaughter of those innocent young girls.
The Monster's Minions - those empty suits at Number 10 and elsewhere - were afraid.
Like that scene in Starship Troopers.
And the Minions went full retard (ie Stalin/Mao/name your psychopath).
They may think this farcical 'crackdown' will return the status quo. As if the pressure will not soon try to escape again.
All it has done is rip the mask off these Bolshevik psychopaths, exposed with every 'sentence' that they literally serve Evil.
That they want to see us dead or enslaved.
At this stage of the stealth democide against our people, stealth is about to be discarded. They have cast away the illusions, which means the endgame is here. Things will happen quickly.
Hypothetical: You live in a country where simply attending and watching a protest gets you years in jail, while rape and murder or pedophilia see you let off with a warning or probation? By the same 'judge'? You might just live in an authoritarian nightmare that was a country.
Be safe everyone. Look after each other as best you can; because no-one else is going to do it. On the contrary...
Peace.
Escape to China