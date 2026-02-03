Our religious orders are infected with a virus that is called Baal or Molech, or Baphomet.

As a catholic leaning on the Bible instead of authorities that have folded into false teachings i have no problem showing what i find.

I find noahide laws…

I expose.

I find alleged references to the Pope I expose. Here in the release the reference is that Epstein stayed at the vatican with Pope Jean Paul. These have not been proven or set out by an affidavit.

We are at the Tower of Babel again.

Nimrod IS being hunted by Shufu again.

WE ARE MORE POWERFUL THAN WE UNDERSTAND. Your prayers matter. You matter. Your work matters. You leaning in and helping others. It all adds up. God is searching for you. Are you a prodigal son. Do you hear the voice of the Sheppard.

Bill c-9 is capital punishment. Ask them to do one thing debate the forfeiture clause. Because that is a Capital punishment clause.

Bloodthirsty demons. We see you. Our power rises.

God bless you dearest readers. Praise is a weapon. Praise God with such incredible joy it fills you as it does me.

We live once.

