Canada's in a literal crime wave.

But the Bible police have been hired, trained and out. My count 5 for a pastor.

Here they are doing the good work of making sure no one hears a scripture on the street.

…

Drugs are legal and sold in the 15 minute ghettos. A breakfast shop, a vaccine pharmacy, alcohol, drugs, groceries, and bus shelter. But no Bible talk.

They will have special drones for that.

5 coppers of various orders show up for a noise complaint. We had a complaint. Modus operandi.

To be clear they said it was by law being offended. But is that the federal c-9 Bible police?

Two Toronto cops to the right. A fed maybe the c-9 Bible squad.

They ask for his id. He says I don't have to.

Pastor says, this is young and Dundas there's drummers out here. Aka the noise complaint thing rings hallow.

We are not encumbering anyone, says the pastor.

Another fed for a Toronto noise bylaw complaint.

Not sure who the guy using the apple phone on the pastor is.

So then by law officer shows up in the filming.

At some point the Toronto cops, the feds of unknown agency ( idf -est tu) and bylaw officers get heckled “why you bugging the Christians?”

Pastor asks.

Please share this. Canada is becoming a totalitarian place. This before Bill c-9 has passed.

And totally out of left field a motion was made by Conservative MP Andrew Layton to amend the bill by withdrawing it!!!.

So praise God. Another reprieve. All glory to him.

Please use this time to write and call the most of the house.

World wide pray for Canada.

FYI a PPC political candidate forwarded my video on the noahide laws personally to Mp Layton.

I hope he reviewed it.

Amos 8

King James Version

8 Thus hath the Lord God shewed unto me: and behold a basket of summer fruit.

2 And he said, Amos, what seest thou? And I said, A basket of summer fruit. Then said the Lord unto me, The end is come upon my people of Israel; I will not again pass by them any more.

3 And the songs of the temple shall be howlings in that day, saith the Lord God: there shall be many dead bodies in every place; they shall cast them forth with silence.

4 Hear this, O ye that swallow up the needy, even to make the poor of the land to fail,

5 Saying, When will the new moon be gone, that we may sell corn? and the sabbath, that we may set forth wheat, making the ephah small, and the shekel great, and falsifying the balances by deceit?

6 That we may buy the poor for silver, and the needy for a pair of shoes; yea, and sell the refuse of the wheat?

7 The Lord hath sworn by the excellency of Jacob, Surely I will never forget any of their works.

8 Shall not the land tremble for this, and every one mourn that dwelleth therein? and it shall rise up wholly as a flood; and it shall be cast out and drowned, as by the flood of Egypt.

9 And it shall come to pass in that day, saith the Lord God, that I will cause the sun to go down at noon, and I will darken the earth in the clear day:

10 And I will turn your feasts into mourning, and all your songs into lamentation; and I will bring up sackcloth upon all loins, and baldness upon every head; and I will make it as the mourning of an only son, and the end thereof as a bitter day.

11 Behold, the days come, saith the Lord God, that I will send a famine in the land, not a famine of bread, nor a thirst for water, but of hearing the words of the Lord:

12 And they shall wander from sea to sea, and from the north even to the east, they shall run to and fro to seek the word of the Lord, and shall not find it.

13 In that day shall the fair virgins and young men faint for thirst.

14 They that swear by the sin of Samaria, and say, Thy god, O Dan, liveth; and, The manner of Beersheba liveth; even they shall fall, and never rise up again.

See how God hates the treatment of the poor.

Now consider the message to Israel.

They will mourn as for an only son.

You know who that is. It is coming that they will understand who Jesus is to them at the same time me as the satanic succeed at antichristing the world.

THERE WILL BE A THIRST FOR THE WORD OF GOD.

That is happening. Satisfy your thirst.

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