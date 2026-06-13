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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
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First they came for the Christians...

First they came for the Christians, who dared to quote their Bible on marriage or biology,

and I did not speak out—

because I was not a bigot, and anyway, the new definition of “hatred” said so.

Then they came for the heterosexuals,

who quietly preferred the opposite sex and said it out loud,

and I did not speak out—

because I was tolerant, and tolerance now meant celebrating every pride flag while fining the straights for “exclusion.”

Then they came for the cisgender people (formerly known as normal),

who declined to play along with the latest pronoun decree or let biological males in their daughters’ change rooms,

and I did not speak out—

because that would be “hate speech” under Bill C-9, and who wants to obstruct access to the approved ideology?

Then they came for the whites,

who noticed patterns in crime stats, immigration numbers, or affirmative-action quotas and had the gall to mention them,

and I did not speak out—

because acknowledging any group interest for Europeans was now a terrorist symbol, while every other identity got parades.

Then they came for the parents who didn’t want their kids transitioned,

the teachers who refused to lie,

the comedians who joked,

the journalists who asked questions,

and the ordinary Canadians who thought “hate” still meant wanting to hurt people, not simply disagreeing with the state’s sacred catechism.

And when they finally came for me—

there was no one left

to speak out.

They’d already redefined “hatred” so broadly, removed the old religious defences, and turned every church, school, and community centre into a potential crime scene for wrongthink.

Welcome to Canada under Bill C-9, the "Combatting Hate (Unless It’s Against the Wrong People) Act."

In the name of tolerance, everything traditional, biological, or majority must be silenced—politely, of course, with the full force of the Criminal Code.

First they came... and this time the poem ends with everyone in re-education

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