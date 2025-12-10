Please share my short video on this heinous bill C9
LawyerLisa’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
LawyerLisa’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No posts
They want to erase all religion, so they can bring in their one world religion.....just sick. Who the heck are these parasites that are paid by taxpayers to use the law against us all. I never agreed to any of this crap.
Great video, Lisa!
While many are waiting for a literal antichrist entering a 3rd rebuilt temple, etc., all based on the deceit of the false end times teaching of Jesuit Futurism.
What Lisa is describing will be more like the rule of Antiochus Epiphanes, who gradually ruled his antichrist reign through government subversion.
Did he ultimately kill those in opposition? YES!
But it was a slow death of each liberty!