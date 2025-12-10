LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EmEm33's avatar
EmEm33
6h

They want to erase all religion, so they can bring in their one world religion.....just sick. Who the heck are these parasites that are paid by taxpayers to use the law against us all. I never agreed to any of this crap.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
5h

Great video, Lisa!

While many are waiting for a literal antichrist entering a 3rd rebuilt temple, etc., all based on the deceit of the false end times teaching of Jesuit Futurism.

What Lisa is describing will be more like the rule of Antiochus Epiphanes, who gradually ruled his antichrist reign through government subversion.

Did he ultimately kill those in opposition? YES!

But it was a slow death of each liberty!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture