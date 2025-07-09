Plasmon Rulers and Quantum dots. Nanoparticles that attach to RNA. Were plasmon rulers and quantum dots part of our RNA vaccines? Utilized for live monitoring of biological systems.
A plasmon ruler is a nanoscale device that uses the distance-dependent optical properties of plasmonic nanoparticles to measure distances, particularly in biological systems. When plasmonic nanoparticles (like gold or silver) are brought close together, their surface plasmons (collective oscillations of electrons) interact, causing a shift in the light absorption and scattering properties of the system. By linking these nanoparticles with a molecule like RNA, and monitoring the optical changes, one can infer changes in the distance between the nanoparticles, effectively acting as a "ruler" at the nanoscale.
How it works:
Plasmon Coupling:
When two plasmonic nanoparticles are close enough, their plasmons couple, leading to a shift in the wavelength of light they scatter or absorb.
Distance Dependence:
The strength of this coupling, and therefore the shift in the plasmon resonance, is highly dependent on the distance between the nanoparticles.
RNA as a Linker:
RNA molecules, with their ability to bind to specific sequences and undergo conformational changes, can be used to link the nanoparticles.
Monitoring Distance Changes:
By tracking changes in the plasmon resonance (e.g., through optical spectroscopy), researchers can monitor the distance between the nanoparticles, and therefore any changes in the RNA's conformation or binding interactions.
Example Applications:
Plasmon rulers have been used to study RNA cleavage by enzymes, monitor RNA folding and structural changes, and even detect specific RNA sequences.
Key Features:
High Sensitivity:
Plasmon rulers can detect very small changes in distance, making them useful for studying nanoscale phenomena.
Real-time Monitoring:
They can be used to track changes in real-time, providing dynamic information about molecular interactions.
Versatility:
Plasmon rulers can be adapted to study a wide range of biological molecules and processes by changing the linker molecule (e.g., DNA, proteins, or other biomolecules).
The RNA plasmon ruler approach combines high throughput with high temporal resolution at the single molecule level
We extend the scope of nanometer distance measurements based on coupled pairs of gold nanoparticles, or plasmon rulers, to individual RNA molecules.
Plasmon rulers utilize the distance dependence of the plasmon coupling between individual noble metal particles to measure distances.
A classic example of plasmon coupling in sensing is the use of the plasmon ruler to detect DNA. To do so, two plasmon resonant NPs are first linked together using DNA.
So far, plasmon rulers have been used on millisecond-to-second time scales to measure DNA stiffness, drug response in cells, and the kinetics of RNA cleavage.
Plasmon ruler refers to a dimer of two identical plasmonic nanospheres linked together through a polymer, typically DNA or RNA. Based on the Universal Scaling Law, the plasmon ruler can be used to measure distances.
The plasmon rulers used thus far were typically obtained through DNA or RNA annealing that did not include a separation step to eliminate dimers with multiple tethers.
Next I asked.
tances, primarily utilize gold and silver nanoparticles due to their strong plasmon resonance properties. These nanoparticles, when brought into close proximity, exhibit a shift in their localized surface plasmon resonance (LSPR) wavelengths, which can be correlated with the distance between them.
Here's a more detailed explanation:
Gold nanoparticles:
Gold nanoparticles are a popular choice for plasmon rulers because they have a well-defined LSPR and can be easily synthesized in various sizes and shapes. They also exhibit low photobleaching and blinking, which is important for long-term monitoring.
Silver nanoparticles:
Silver nanoparticles also exhibit strong plasmon resonance and can be used in plasmon rulers.
Coupling and distance dependence:
When two nanoparticles are brought close together, their plasmon oscillations couple, and this coupling is highly dependent on the distance between them. This distance-dependent coupling is the basis of the plasmon ruler.
Applications:
Plasmon rulers are used in various applications, including:
Single-molecule studies: They allow for the observation of dynamic molecular events at the single-molecule level.
Biological sensing: They can be used to detect and quantify biomolecules and biological processes.
Real-time monitoring: They can be used to continuously monitor changes in distance over time.
Next I asked what other metals can be used as plasmon rulers.
Besides gold and silver, other metals like aluminum, copper, and certain transition metal nitrides like TiN can be used in plasmon rulers. These materials offer different plasmonic properties and can be advantageous in specific applications, such as the ultraviolet regime for aluminum and the near-infrared for TiN.
Here's a more detailed look:
Aluminum (Al):
Aluminum has a large plasma frequency and negative permittivity in the ultraviolet regime, making it a promising alternative to gold and silver for certain applications, especially in the ultraviolet range.
Copper (Cu):
Copper is another low-cost and abundant metal that exhibits surface plasmon resonance, particularly in the visible region.
Transition Metal Nitrides (e.g., TiN):
Materials like TiN can offer comparable or even better field enhancement than gold and silver in the near-infrared region.
Other Metals:
Other metals like nickel, titanium, iron, palladium, and platinum have also been explored for their plasmonic properties, often in nanoporous configurations.
Metallic Alloys:
Alloys like gold-tin can also be used, offering a tunable plasmonic response.
The choice of metal depends on the specific application and the desired plasmonic properties, such as the wavelength range of interest and the required sensitivity.
The experimental vaccines supposedly invented to combat COVID-19 were coercively forced upon the global population beginning late in 2020. They have precipitated innumerable and varied disease conditions ranging from mild to lethal. This increase in health disorders and sudden deaths began to manifest concomitantly with the number of people inoculated and doses administered per person. By the end of 2023, 24 undeclared chemical elements had been detected by Scanning Electron Microscopy Coupled with Energy-Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy (SEM-EDX), in the COVID-19 vaccines of the different brands, by various research groups from different countries around the world. In this paper, we report laboratory results from high precision Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) that confirm and expand previous results by SEM-EDX. To this end, the contents of vials from different lots of the brands AstraZeneca/Oxford, CanSino Biologics, Pfizer/BioNTech, Sinopharm, Moderna and Sputnik V were analyzed. Among the undeclared chemical elements were detected 11 of the 15 cytotoxic lanthanides used in electronic devices and optogenetics. In addition, among the undeclared elements were all 11 of the heavy metals: chromium was found in 100% of the samples; arsenic 82%; nickel 59%; cobalt and copper 47%; tin 35%; thallium 24%; lead and manganese in 18%; and mercury in 6%. A total of 55 undeclared chemical elements were found and quantified with ICP-MS. Combining these findings with results from SEM-EDX, altogether 62 undeclared chemical elements have been found in the various products. In all brands, we found boron, calcium, titanium, aluminum, arsenic, nickel, chromium, copper, gallium, strontium, niobium, molybdenum, barium and hafnium. With ICP-MS, we found that the content of the samples is heterogeneous, the elemental composition varies in different aliquots extracted from the same vial.
Elements Found by ICP-MS in AstraZeneca Lots: † Declared
Chemical Elements Found by ICP-MS in a lot of CanSino
Chemical Elements Found by ICP-MS in Pfizer (Comirnaty) Lots: † Declared
Chemical Elements Found by ICP-MS in Moderna Lots: † Declared
Chemical Elements Found by ICP-MS in Sinopharm (COVILO) Lots: † Declared
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/384844917_At_Least_55_Undeclared_Chemical_Elements_Found_in_COVID-19_Vaccines_from_AstraZeneca_CanSino_Moderna_Pfizer_Sinopharm_and_Sputnik_V_with_Precise_ICP-MS
No, plasmon rulers do not typically "blink" in the way that fluorescent molecules or quantum dots do when they release electrons. While plasmon rulers do involve the interaction of light with electrons (specifically, surface plasmons), their response to changes in interparticle distance is a continuous and stable change in scattering intensity, rather than a fluctuating on/off signal.
Here's a more detailed explanation:
Plasmon Rulers:
These consist of two or more nanoparticles (often gold) tethered together, and their optical properties change depending on the distance between them.
How they work:
When light interacts with the nanoparticles, it excites surface plasmons, which are collective oscillations of electrons. The interaction of these plasmons between the nanoparticles is distance-dependent, leading to a change in the scattering intensity of the light.
No Blinking:
Unlike fluorescence-based methods, the plasmon coupling between nanoparticles provides a stable and continuous signal as the distance changes, without the fluctuating "on/off" behavior seen in blinking.
Why no blinking?:
The plasmon response is a bulk property of the nanoparticles, related to the collective oscillation of many electrons, rather than the discrete transitions of single electrons that cause blinking in fluorescent materials.
Continuous observation:
This lack of blinking allows for continuous and long-term observation of molecular interactions using plasmon
rulers.
Quantum dots (QDs) are typically made from semiconductor materials, often with a core-shell structure. Common ingredients include cadmium (Cd) and selenium (Se) for the core, and zinc sulfide (ZnS) or zinc oxide (ZnO) for the shell. Other materials like indium phosphide (InP) or copper indium sulfide (CuInS) are also used, especially in applications where toxicity is a concern.
Here's a more detailed breakdown:
Core Materials:
Cadmium-based: Cadmium selenide (CdSe) and cadmium sulfide (CdS) are common due to their tunable optical properties.
Indium-based: Indium phosphide (InP) is a popular alternative to cadmium-based QDs due to its lower toxicity.
Copper-based: Copper indium sulfide (CuInS) is another non-cadmium option with good optical properties.
Shell Materials:
Zinc sulfide (ZnS): Often used to encapsulate the core material, improving stability and luminescence.
Zinc oxide (ZnO): Can also be used as a shell material for similar purposes.
Other Components:
Ligands: Organic molecules that bind to the surface of the QDs, influencing their solubility, stability, and interaction with other materials.
Dopants: Atoms or molecules added to the core or shell to modify their electronic or optical properties.
Examples:
CdSe/ZnS (Cadmium Selenide core with Zinc Sulfide shell)
InP/ZnS (Indium Phosphide core with Zinc Sulfide shell)
CuInS/ZnS (Copper Indium Sulfide core with Zinc Sulfide shell)
Quantum dots are used in biological imaging, diagnostics, and drug delivery. Their unique optical properties, such as tunable emission color and high brightness, make them valuable tools in these areas.
Here's a more detailed look:
1. Imaging:
Fluorescent probes:
QDs can be used as fluorescent markers to track specific molecules or cells within living organisms, enabling real-time visualization of biological processes.
In vivo imaging:
Their ability to emit light at specific wavelengths allows for detailed imaging of tissues and organs, potentially aiding in early disease detection and diagnosis.
Multiplexed diagnostics:
QDs can be designed to emit different colors, allowing for the simultaneous detection of multiple targets, which is useful in personalized medicine and biomarker analysis.
2. Diagnostics:
Early disease detection:
QDs can be used to detect subtle changes in cells or tissues that may indicate early stages of disease, potentially leading to earlier and more effective treatment.
Molecular profiling:
By targeting specific biomarkers, QDs can help in understanding the molecular basis of diseases, contributing to more targeted therapies.
3. Drug Delivery:
Targeted drug delivery:
QDs can be conjugated with drugs and targeted to specific cells or tissues, improving drug efficacy and reducing side effects.
Controlled drug release:
QDs can be designed to release drugs at a controlled rate, ensuring a sustained therapeutic effect.
Gene delivery:
QDs can also be used to deliver genetic material, such as small interfering RNAs, to silence specific genes.
4. Other Applications:
Theranostics:
QDs can combine diagnostic and therapeutic functions, allowing for simultaneous imaging and treatment of diseases.
Biosensors:
Their unique properties can be utilized in developing biosensors for detecting various analytes.
Challenges and Future Directions:
Toxicity:
While QDs offer many advantages, concerns remain about their potential toxicity and long-term effects.
Biocompatibility:
Further research is needed to improve the biocompatibility of QDs and ensure their safe use in biological systems.
Clinical Translation:
Overcoming the challenges of toxicity and biocompatibility is crucial for the successful translation of QD-based technologies into clinical practice.
https://rumble.com/v5iwjqd-doctor-drops-bombshell-blinking-lights-found-in-blood-of-covid-vaccinated.html
