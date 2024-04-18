watch video Image from Assession video and Facebook or Inpatient Productions

It is not good to have a society which is organized on the State administering death.

The project is based on a movie that never get’s made but has some haunting direction of our Canadian Medical Assistance in Death.

“Terminal Wellness

Comedy

Note: Because this project is categorized as in development, the data is only available on IMDbPro and is subject to change.

Under the ‘guise’ or just never financed premise of a romantic ‘comedy’ a series of disturbing adverts were made that tip the hat of our globalist eugenics. Or it is all a coincidence.

“Our Facilities and Services:

-Multiple locations in every state.

-Clean, state of the art equipment and proprietary medications.

-Pediatric services now available.

-Competent, and adequately trained staff will ease you into your final release.”

"We can't change the past but we can prevent the future. "

Director: Jordan Pacheco

Director of Photography: Steven Schloss

Starring:

Paul Kandarian

Alex & Bill Barrus

Vivienne & Vienna Barrus

Derek Barrus

Written by: Derek Barrus & Sarah Martin

The Synopsis of the movie

“Synopsis:

Greg Leibowitz is a recently dumped unsuccessful and underachieving failed app developer who works retail at a chain sex shop where his ex fiance dates his boss openly. He’s broke and severely depressed on countless medications with the only support system being his friend Katy, an older Jesus-obsessed drug addict prostitute that works the customers around the store. Greg decides to exit his dark absurd reality where Artificially “Intelligent” pop culture themed computer avatars have taken the place of politicians, the country is run by AI "President Brandon" whose administration butts against big pharma assisted suicide clinic corporation, “Ascension Terminal Wellness” meanwhile “L.I.V.E.” , an Internet Christian conspiracy theorist group, is rapidly growing in size and morphing into an actual terrorist threat, attacking “Terminal Wellness” centers across America. After a failed suicide attempt at home, Greg seeks the help of the Ascension Terminal Wellness Clinic where he meets offbeat and outspoken Shelley who shares the same suicidal outlook towards society and is seeking the same services to exit it but sparks fly between the two and they are still left with a big decision to make.”

So AI President ‘Brandon’?

Big Pharma Assisted Suicide clinic corporations?

AI pop culture.

Christian ‘terrorists’

Aren’t they pitching all of the above already in our society.

It is the ‘adequately trained’.

The very sad thing about these videos is that they may be the whole point of the entity. Like the movie was never going to be made. Someone wanted to pitch death.

Or not.

But the dystopia is alive and well in the roll out of State organized Death. State administered Death.

Consider that Climate curriculum is simultaneously imposing a irremediable sadness on our youngest generation.

“Climate depression is real. And it is spreading fast among our youth

Peter Kalmus

This is a crisis that cannot be solved by ‘positive messaging’. The only thing that will help is action from world leaders

If you are anything like me, you think of the climate emergency a lot. Possibly every waking hour. Perhaps you experience the psychological tension caused by feeling trapped between the truth of climate and ecological destruction on the one hand and inaction from world leaders on the other. I feel this tension myself, and as a parent and climate activist, I see it affecting young people especially hard.

We are in a growing epidemic of serious climate depression among young people. This is a crisis that cannot be solved by “positive messaging” any more than climate breakdown itself. Ultimately, the only thing that will help the mental and physical safety of every age group, including the young, is meaningful action from world leaders.

Global heating is a vise tightening on nearly every aspect of our planet, our society, and our minds, driven by the production of fossil fuels. Each gram of fossil fuel burned intensifies every manifestation of climate and ecological breakdown; there is no negotiating with physics. Without emergency-mode climate action, things will break. Lots of things. Big things. Eventually, everything.

The climate mental health crisis is already hitting those who have lost everything in worsening climate infernos. It’s already hitting farmers in Australia, India and elsewhere who face serious and sometimes insurmountable challenges growing food in a rapidly changing climate (which, incidentally, should be a climate wake-up call for anyone who eats). It’s hitting Indigenous and vulnerable communities, for whom climate breakdown is the culmination of centuries of colonial and social oppression. It’s hitting parents, who feel unable to protect their children; I sometimes cry while talking about climate breakdown when I think about my kids. And of course, it’s hitting young people.

A recent survey by a team of psychologists probed the climate anxiety felt by 10,000 young people aged 16-25 from countries in the global south and north. In the survey, 77% said “the future is frightening”, 68% feel sad, and 63% feel anxious. 39% feel “hesitant to have children”. This distress correlates with a belief that climate action from governments is inadequate. Additionally, mental distress increases with hotter temperatures, with 9,000 to 40,000 additional suicides projected by 2050 in the US and Mexico under a worst-case climate scenario due to excess heat alone.

Therapy can help people struggling with climate anxiety and depression; but since climate emotions are driven by real, intensifying, physical processes on Earth, therapy only treats the symptom. Something that helps me is being part of a vibrant community of activists. I could not handle the weight of this knowledge if I had to do so alone.

However, as everything gets worse – and unfortunately it will get worse – we’re all going to need more than friends, as important as they are. We’re also going to need a sense that, collectively, society is finally heading in the right direction, with emergency speed. Since climate breakdown is caused by fossil fuel production, meaningful action must include ending the fossil fuel industry rapidly, with binding, annual goals for industry contraction, and therefore emissions reduction.

One path would be to seize assets and nationalize the fossil fuel industry to ensure equitable distribution during the ramp-down; forge a fossil-fuel non-proliferation treaty for international coordination; enhance social safety nets to ensure stability during a period of rapid change; and implement a Green New Deal to create transition infrastructure as well as a deep sense of solidarity. Young people and teens must be included in climate decision-making. Voting ages should be lowered.

The Greek word neo means “young, new”. We can thus coin a word, neocide, meaning “the deliberate killing of young people and future generations”. The fossil fuel industry and the US government have known for half a century that fossil fuels would lead to catastrophic global heating that would be especially destructive to young people and future generations. After decades of lying and misleading the public, political and corporate leaders continue to delay action, leading to vast, irreversible, and accelerating losses throughout Earth’s ecosystems and life support systems. Of course this creates mental anguish for young people!

It is psychologically devastating to feel climate and ecological catastrophe closing in every day while watching those in power not only failing to act, but actively making things worse by expanding the fossil fuel industry. Instead of more empty words and distractions, humanity desperately needs real action. World leaders must orchestrate a rapid end to the fossil fuel industry, for the sake of us all – but especially for the sake of young people.

Peter Kalmus is a climate scientist and author of Being the Change: Live Well and Spark a Climate Revolution

On the other side of the death equation and as proof of a sense of hopelessness for the future Abortions are reaching record highs.

Having hope in the future is not part of our curriculum. Our youth are learning about suicide in school.

Death culture is moving like book ends in globalist administered Jim Jones.

We don’t have a sense of awe of our world, of our potential and how beautiful it is to discover the day.

JOY LOVE FAITH and HOPE

Morality is the full answer to subversion.

