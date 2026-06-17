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“Trudeau and Poilievre Sign Joint Resolution Honoring the Rebbe

Canadian Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition sign unprecedented ‘Scroll of Honour’

By Moshe NewJuly 2, 2024 1:03 PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Chabad-Lubavitch emmisaries to honor the Rebbe with a “Scroll of Honour.”

Credit: Chabad of Centrepointe

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre met with a delegation of Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries last month to honor the life and work of the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory.

Meeting at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, the dignitaries affixed their signatures to a joint Parliamentary Proclamation or “Scroll of Honour” that was “in tribute to the vision and leadership of the Lubavitcher Rebbe,” and called for July 9—the 30th anniversary of the Rebbe’s passing—to be “a day of good deeds.”

Organized in collaboration with Rabbi Chaim and Bassy Mendelsohn, who co-direct Chabad of Centrepointe in Ottawa, Rabbi Menachem Mendel and Dina Blum, directors of the Ottawa Torah Centre and Rabbi Chaim and Yocheved Boyarsky, directors of the Rohr Chabad Student Network of Ottawa, the signing event was an opportunity for the politicians to honor the Rebbe’s impactful legacy on both Jewish and broader communities in Canada.

“The work and legacy of the Lubavitcher Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of blessed memory—or to millions around the world, the Rebbe, is remembered by many,” the prime minister’s office reiterated to Chabad.org in a statement.

“He is recognized as one of the most influential Jewish leaders of modern times, and is recognized for his work both to Jewish scholarship and community outreach. It was in recognition of his work, the universal values he represents and his positive impact that the Prime Minister signed a proclamation to commemorate the 30th anniversary of his passing.”

The rabbis joined the leaders in an early ceremony, a month before Gimmel Tammuz because Parliament rises for the summer in the middle of June.

“Being that this summer will mark 30 years since Gimmel Tammuz, it is amazing that the Rebbe’s continued impact on not only broadly world Jewry but Canadian Jewry was honored by the leaders of the country,” Rabbi Mendelsohn told Chabad.org.

Trudeau shares words of encouragement with the emissaries and guest Elisha Wiesel, center, son of the late Nobel Prize laureate and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel.

Credit: Chabad of Centrepointe

At the signing of the unprecedented joint proclamation, the leaders of the opposing parties remarked that the Rebbe was one of the few people who “transcends politics.” The proclamation echoes that sentiment.

It states: “The Lubavitcher Rebbe envisioned a world where darkness is fought by adding light, emphasizing the importance of good deeds, kindness, Torah study and prayer to uplift and protect.”

Trudeau is not the only Canadian prime minister to draw attention to the Rebbe’s work in strengthening Judaism globally. In 2009, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper joined members of the House of Commons in saluting the Canadian Federation of Chabad-Lubavitch as 100 emissaries gathered for a national conference on Parliament Hill.

The meeting was a joint venture between Chabad of Centrepointe, the Ottawa Torah Centre and the Chabad Student Network, and the delegation was joined by Elisha Wiesel. Wiesel spoke to the assembled leaders about the connection between his late father—Holocaust survivor and Nobel Prize laureate Elie Wiesel—and the Rebbe and the determination they had to make the world a better place following the Holocaust.

Wiesel shared on social media that it was “so meaningful to see the Opposition Leader join the PM [sic] in marking the Rebbe’s 30th Yartzeit as a Day of Good Deeds in Canada. I shared my deep gratitude with Pierre Poilievre and co-deputy Melissa Lantsman for standing with the Jewish people no matter how loud the haters scream.”

In fact, Elisha told the two Canadian leaders that it was directly thanks to the Rebbe’s intercession that he was born in the first place.

In a letter written to Elie Wiesel in 1965, the Rebbe urged the broken Vizhnitzer chosid, who had lost so much in the Holocaust, to focus not on what was, but rather, to the future.

“You must make every effort to tear yourself away from your memories and adopt a lifestyle with a stable structure—married life—and establish a Jewish home and a Jewish family,” the Rebbe wrote. “This will certainly bring about Hitler’s true downfall—that he was not successful in his attempts at making it that there be one less Vizhnitzer Chassid in the world. On the contrary, you will raise children and grandchildren who are Vizhnitzer Chassidim until the end of time.”

Wiesel married Marion Erster Rose, originally from Austria, four years later in 1969; they had their only son, Shlomo Elisha, in 1972.

Elisha participated in a community event hosted by the three Chabad centers after the ceremony, where he addressed an audience of 300 about the significance of the Rebbe’s vision and the importance of unity following the attacks in Israel on Oct 7.

Hundreds gathered to hear Wiesel speak about his connection to the Rebbe and the importance of Jewish unity.

Credit: Ottawa Torah Centre”

Great video of the Rebbe’s vision.

https://www.chabad.org/therebbe/livingtorah/player_cdo/aid/712309/jewish/Universal-Mission.htm/utm_source/chatgpt.com

You know his version and Maimonides version are that the Noahide laws must be adopted ..

worldwide. You know globally . As in one world government.

Because we don't get saved unless we are noahides. For all of mankind.

Universal Mission

“G-d did not create the world for there to be chaos, but for peaceful civilization.” This unified purpose for mankind lies at the heart of the Seven Noahide Laws, which preceded even the Giving of the Torah.

Related Text:Sichos in English: Chof Menachem Av, 5746 (1986)Topics:Talks by the Rebbe: 20 Av 5746, Seven Noahide Laws, Lubavitcher Rebbe

Universal Mission

Disc 52, Program 207

Event Date: 20 Av 5746 - August 25, 1986

G-d did not create the world for there to be chaos, but for peaceful civilization.” This unified purpose for mankind lies at the heart of the Seven Noahide Laws, which preceded even the Giving of the Torah.

Many teachings in Torah speak to non-Jews, even if they are not clearly included in the Seven Noahide Laws. If it is a matter which speaks to the innate moral reasoning of a human being, then it applies to them as well.

The mission to perfect the world was entrusted to non-Jews at the Giving of the Torah, and they share in making G-d’s vision for creation a reality. Every single human being, Jew and non-Jew, has the sacred obligation to promote and live a life of morality, founded upon the Seven Noahide Laws.”

And how did the noahide laws become the bedrock of US law. Through Honouring Rebbe Schnearson.

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In the teachings associated with the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the concept of kelipot (Hebrew: “shells” or “husks”) comes primarily from the Kabbalah and the Chabad work the Tanya.

The basic idea is that kelipot are spiritual coverings that conceal divine holiness. Just as a fruit peel covers the fruit, kelipot hide the divine source within creation.

According to Chabad teachings:

Three completely impure kelipot represent forms of evil that oppose holiness and cannot themselves be elevated directly.

Kelipat Nogah (”the translucent shell”) is a mixed realm containing both good and evil. Much of ordinary human life falls into this category. It can be elevated toward holiness through proper use and intention.

The purpose of human life is not merely to avoid evil but to transform darkness into light by refining the world and revealing the divine sparks hidden within it. This theme is central in Chabad thought and was frequently emphasized by the Rebbe.

The Rebbe often spoke about the practical application of this idea: when a person uses physical things—food, money, talents, time, or material resources—for a holy purpose, they elevate the hidden divine spark within those things. This process is called birur hanitzotzot (”refinement of the sparks”).

A simple example given in Chabad literature is food:

Eating merely for indulgence can strengthen kelipat nogah.

Eating in order to gain strength to serve God or help others elevates the sparks within the food.

In short, the Rebbe’s approach to kelipot was generally not to obsess over evil itself, but to focus on increasing holiness, good deeds, Torah study, prayer, and acts of kindness so that the concealment is removed and the divine is revealed.

If you’re interested, I can also explain:

The Rebbe’s teachings on kelipat nogah specifically.

How kelipot relate to the Sitra Achra (”the Other Side”).

How Chabad’s understanding differs from that found in the Zohar or the teachings of Isaac Luria.

Rebbe schearson on noahide laws as universal for mankind

Yes. The Lubavitcher Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson, strongly promoted the idea that the Seven Noahide Laws are a universal moral code intended for all humanity, not just Jews.

According to traditional Jewish teaching, the Seven Noahide Laws are commandments believed to have been given to Noah and his descendants after the Flood. They are commonly listed as prohibitions against:

Idolatry Blasphemy Murder Sexual immorality Theft Eating flesh taken from a living animal The obligation to establish courts of justice

The Rebbe frequently encouraged governments, educators, and community leaders to promote what he called the universal ethical values embodied in the Noahide Laws. He argued that a stable and moral society requires recognition of a higher moral authority and objective standards of right and wrong. This became a major public campaign of the Chabad movement.

The Rebbe did not advocate that non-Jews become Jewish. Rather, he taught that non-Jews could serve God through observing the Noahide Laws while remaining non-Jews, a concept rooted in classical Jewish sources such as Maimonides.

This emphasis influenced a number of public proclamations. In the United States, annual observances of Education Day, U.S.A. often referenced the Rebbe’s call for ethical education and sometimes mentioned the Noahide principles as a foundation of civilization. The U.S. Congress passed resolutions honoring the Rebbe’s educational work, although those resolutions did not create any binding legal obligation on Americans to observe Noahide Laws. Education Day, U.S.A. Resolution of 1991

A point of controversy is that some critics claim Noahide Laws are intended as a future legal system that would restrict other religions, including Christianity. The mainstream Chabad presentation, however, describes them as universal moral principles rather than a proposal for imposing Jewish religious law on non-Jews. Supporters view them as ethical norms; critics sometimes interpret certain traditional rabbinic texts much more broadly and express concern about their implications.

If you’d like, I can summarize the Rebbe’s own speeches and letters on the Noahide Laws, or explain how his views compare with the writings of Maimonides on the subject.

Find links and videos the Rebbe’s own speeches and letters on the Noahide Laws,

If you’re looking for the Rebbe’s own words rather than commentary about him, these are among the best primary-source resources:

Videos of the Rebbe speaking about the Noahide Laws

1. “Universal Mission” (Living Torah)

Universal Mission (video and transcript)

In this talk, the Rebbe explains that all humanity has a role in building a moral civilization based on the Seven Noahide Laws and that both Jews and non-Jews share responsibility for improving the world.

2. “The Rebbe Speaks on Noahide”

The Rebbe Speaks on Noahide (1983 talk)

This contains a transcript of a 1983 address in which the Rebbe states that Jews have an obligation to encourage all peoples of the world to observe the Seven Noahide Laws and recognize God as Creator.

3. “Noahide Law in the Knesset”

This video from Jewish Educational Media contains footage of the Rebbe discussing the Seven Noahide Laws and their relevance to non-Jews.

Letters from the Rebbe

Letters archive

Letters From the Rebbe – Seven Noahide Laws collection

This archive includes letters such as:

“Every Nation with Its Mission” (1971)

“Letter to a New Jersey State Senator” (1982)

These letters discuss the role of non-Jews, moral responsibility, and the Noahide Laws.

Collections of the Rebbe’s teachings

The Rebbe on the Hasidic Gentile Campaign

The Rebbe on the Hasidic Gentile Campaign

This page compiles quotations from talks and writings where the Rebbe urged the promotion of the Noahide Laws among non-Jews and described them as God’s commandments for mankind. It includes references to the original talks and publications from which the quotes are drawn.

Background resource

Chabad’s Seven Noahide Laws portal

The Seven Laws of Noah

This serves as a hub for articles, videos, and audio recordings related to the Rebbe’s campaign promoting the Noahide Laws.

A recurring theme in the Rebbe’s talks is that the Noahide Laws are not merely a Jewish teaching for Jews, but a universal moral framework intended for all humanity. He repeatedly described promoting them as a positive mission to encourage justice, morality, and recognition of God among all peoples.

If you’re interested in a deeper study, I can also locate specific quotations where the Rebbe discusses:

whether governments should promote the Noahide Laws,

his interpretation of Maimonides (Rambam) on compelling acceptance of the laws,

or how he distinguished Noahide observance from conversion to Judaism.

What did rebbe Schnearson say about Christianity being idolatry

The question of whether Christianity is considered idolatry in Jewish law is complex, and the Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson, generally discussed it within the framework of classical Jewish legal sources rather than as a political or social issue.

The Rebbe frequently promoted the Seven Noahide Laws and taught that non-Jews should recognize one God. In discussing this, he often relied on the rulings of Maimonides (Rambam), who viewed Christian doctrines such as the Trinity as incompatible with pure monotheism and therefore problematic under Jewish law. However, the Rebbe also noted that there were differing opinions among medieval Jewish authorities regarding Christianity’s status for non-Jews.

For example:

Maimonides generally treated Christian worship as a form of avodah zarah (foreign worship/idolatry).

Other authorities, such as Jacob ben Asher and later Moses Isserles, were often interpreted as holding that Christianity may not be considered idolatry for non-Jews because Christians worship the Creator, even though they do so through doctrines Jews reject.

The Rebbe typically emphasized practical outreach: encouraging non-Jews to observe the Noahide Laws and recognize God, rather than engaging in polemics against Christianity.

One often-cited statement from the Rebbe, based on Maimonides, is that the spread of Christianity and Islam has helped prepare the world for greater knowledge of God by spreading biblical ideas, even though Judaism disagrees with significant theological claims of those religions. This idea ultimately comes from Maimonides’ discussion at the end of the Mishneh Torah.

A few important points:

The Rebbe did not teach that Christians should be persecuted or harmed because of theological disagreement.

He did teach that, from a traditional Jewish perspective, God’s absolute unity is central and that beliefs seen as compromising that unity are problematic.

When discussing Noahide obligations, he generally encouraged movement toward pure monotheism as understood in Judaism.

If you’re interested in the exact sources, I can gather specific letters, talks (farbrengens), and published references where the Rebbe addressed Christianity, the Trinity, and the Noahide commandment against idolatry, including direct quotations and citations.

Maimonides in the laws of kings and wars on noahide laws and punishment for it

In the Mishneh Torah, particularly Laws of Kings and Their Wars (Hilchot Melachim) chapters 8–10, Maimonides discusses the Seven Noahide Laws and their place in his legal system.

Some key passages often cited are:

The Seven Noahide Laws

Maimonides writes that God commanded Noah and his descendants concerning seven commandments:

Establish courts of justice. Prohibition of blasphemy. Prohibition of idolatry. Prohibition of forbidden sexual relations. Prohibition of murder. Prohibition of theft. Prohibition of eating flesh from a living animal.

These are discussed in Hilchot Melachim 9:1.

Obligation and punishment

Maimonides states:

“A descendant of Noah who transgresses any one of these seven commandments is liable to death by the sword.”

This appears in Hilchot Melachim 9:14 (translations vary somewhat).

He further explains that, in his legal framework, a Noahide could be liable even for a single violation of one of the seven laws.

Acceptance because God commanded them

In Hilchot Melachim 8:11, Maimonides writes:

“Whoever accepts upon himself the fulfillment of these seven commandments and is precise in their observance is among the righteous of the nations of the world and has a share in the World to Come.”

He then adds that this status applies when the person accepts them because they were commanded by God through Moses, not merely because they seem rational.

Historical and legal context

It’s important to understand that Maimonides was describing an idealized religious legal system, not a modern state’s criminal code.

Many later Jewish authorities debated:

How these laws would function in practice.

Whether the death penalties were theoretical.

What standards of evidence would apply.

Whether non-Jews today are judged under these rules.

Whether Christianity and Islam satisfy the Noahide prohibition against idolatry.

Different Jewish traditions have interpreted these passages differently.

Direct source

You can read the text online through:

Mishneh Torah

and

Sefaria – Laws of Kings and Wars Chapters 8–10

If you’d like, I can also provide the exact English text of Hilchot Melachim 8:11 and 9:14, or explain how later authorities such as the Rema, Radbaz, and Chabad interpreters (including the Rebbe) understood these passages.

Here are photos from the June 2024 event where Pierre Poilievre and Justin Trudeau signed the Scroll of Honour for the Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson:

Chabad.org photo gallery and article

Trudeau and Poilievre Sign Joint Resolution Honoring the Rebbe

Anash.org article with ceremony photos

Canada’s PM Signs ‘Scroll of Honor’ for the Rebbe

According to the reports, Poilievre and Trudeau signed a joint Parliamentary Proclamation or “Scroll of Honour” on Parliament Hill in Ottawa honoring the Rebbe and proclaiming July 9, 2024, as a Day of Good Deeds in Canada.

The highest-quality publicly available images appear to be on the Chabad.org page. If you’re trying to inspect the actual text of the scroll, those photos are still not high enough resolution to read the body text clearly.

If you want, I can also look for:

A close-up image specifically showing Poilievre’s signature on the scroll.

Any archived social-media posts from Poilievre, Melissa Lantsman, or Elisha Wiesel that contain additional photos from the event.

Whether a high-resolution PDF of the proclamation was ever released.

What does the scroll say

At this point, the full text of the 2024 Canadian Scroll of Honour has not been publicly released in any source I could find. The available reports quote only a few portions of it.

What is publicly confirmed is that the scroll:

Was a joint Parliamentary Proclamation signed by Justin Trudeau and Pierre Poilievre.

Was “in tribute to the vision and leadership of the Lubavitcher Rebbe.”

Proclaimed July 9, 2024 (the 30th anniversary of the Rebbe’s passing) as “a day of good deeds.”

Included the statement:

“The Lubavitcher Rebbe envisioned a world where darkness is fought by adding light, emphasizing the importance of good deeds, kindness, Torah study and prayer to uplift and protect.”

The Prime Minister’s Office also stated that the proclamation recognized the Rebbe as:

“one of the most influential Jewish leaders of modern times” and cited “the universal values he represents and his positive impact.”

Based on the descriptions, the scroll appears to have been a commemorative proclamation honoring the Rebbe’s legacy and encouraging good deeds, rather than a legal document, policy declaration, or Noahide-law proclamation. The published reports do not mention the Seven Noahide Laws or any legal obligations arising from the document.

One interesting historical detail is that Canada has issued similar proclamations before. Prime Minister Brian Mulroney signed a Scroll of Honor for the Rebbe in 1987 on the occasion of his 85th birthday.

If you’d like, I can also look into whether a high-resolution image exists in which the actual 2024 scroll text is readable, or compare the 2024 Canadian scroll with the older U.S. and Canadian Scrolls of Honor that were issued for the Rebbe.

How did noahide laws enter the us

The Seven Noahide Laws entered U.S. public discourse primarily through the efforts of the Lubavitch-Chabad movement and the Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

Background

Beginning in the 1970s and especially the 1980s, the Rebbe encouraged public officials to promote what he described as universal moral and ethical values. Chabad representatives met with presidents, governors, members of Congress, and local officials to advocate for educational and moral initiatives.

Education Day, U.S.A.

The most prominent result was the establishment of Education Day, U.S.A..

In 1978, Jimmy Carter proclaimed the Rebbe’s birthday as Education Day, U.S.A. Subsequent presidents continued issuing annual proclamations.

In 1991, Congress passed Public Law 102-14, which honored the Rebbe and included language referring to the “Seven Noahide Laws” as ethical principles that underpin civilization. The law stated that these ethical values had been known as the Seven Noahide Laws and noted concern about a perceived moral decline in society.

So Canada signs a scroll Honouring Rebbe Schnearson. Who signed? Justin Trudeau and Pierre Poilievre.

But you cannot get a copy of everything on the scroll. Try to. I couldn't. And I find crap you never even thought about.

Wars are genocide disguised as geopolitical events.

Noahide laws are disguised as scroll signing.

You can read the text online through:

Mishneh Torah

and

Sefaria – Laws of Kings and Wars Chapters 8–10

“Canadian Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition sign unprecedented ‘Scroll of Honour’

By Moshe NewJuly 2, 2024 1:03 PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Chabad-Lubavitch emmisaries to honor the Rebbe with a “Scroll of Honour.”

Credit: Chabad of Centrepointe

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre met with a delegation of Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries last month to honor the life and work of the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory.

Meeting at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, the dignitaries affixed their signatures to a joint Parliamentary Proclamation or “Scroll of Honour” that was “in tribute to the vision and leadership of the Lubavitcher Rebbe,” and called for July 9—the 30th anniversary of the Rebbe’s passing—to be “a day of good deeds.”

Organized in collaboration with Rabbi Chaim and Bassy Mendelsohn, who co-direct Chabad of Centrepointe in Ottawa, Rabbi Menachem Mendel and Dina Blum, directors of the Ottawa Torah Centre and Rabbi Chaim and Yocheved Boyarsky, directors of the Rohr Chabad Student Network of Ottawa, the signing event was an opportunity for the politicians to honor the Rebbe’s impactful legacy on both Jewish and broader communities in Canada.”

https://www.chabad.org/news/article_cdo/aid/6495229/jewish/Trudeau-and-Poilievre-Sign-Joint-Resolution-Honoring-the-Rebbe.htm/utm_source/chatgpt.com

But what did the full text say? Dunno.

“Legislators Laud Emissaries on Occasion of Ottawa Rabbinical Conference

By Dovid ZaklikowskiMarch 13, 2009 9:00 AM

Canadian PM Stephen Harper addresses a reception for 100 Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries on Parliament Hill in Ottawa as Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, second from left, vice chairman of the Chabad-Lubavitch educational arm, and Immigration Minister Jason Kenney look on. (Photo: Peter Waiser)

Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper joined members of the House of Commons in saluting the Canadian Federation of Chabad-Lubavitch as 100 emissaries gathered for a national conference on Parliament Hill.

Following official business in Canada’s lower house – during which five legislators from across the political aisle and in two languages invoked the memory of slain Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg in noting Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries’ dedication to Jewish education and providing social services across the globe – Harper joined a reception for the rabbinical delegation in the Railway Committee Room. He was accompanied by Jason Kenney, Minister of Citizenship, Immigration and Multiculturalism, who earlier this year, visited the Chabad House in Mumbai, India, where the Holtzbergs and four of their guests lost their lives.

“Canadian alumni of Chabad-Lubavitch institutions play a vital role among the more than 5,500 Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries across the globe,” noted MP Scott Reid, a Conservative who represents Lanark-Frontenac-Lennox and Addington, Ontario. “With its educational, humanitarian and youth centers, our country boasts centers for those less fortunate, including children with special needs, and drug and alcohol addicts. These are programs that have been emulated throughout North America and indeed, the entire world.”

https://www.chabad.org/news/article_cdo/aid/853728/jewish/Canadian-Legislators-Laud-Emissaries.htm

Here is Harper with the Chabad on antisemitism.

https://www.chabad.org/news/article_cdo/aid/853176/jewish/Canadian-Prime-Minister-Pays-Tribute-to-Chabad-Lubavitch.htm

What did Jason Kenney do or sign to get the prosemite award let us wonder.

So globally? Are there any Citizens against globalism?

The speaker claims that current churches and mosques should be converted into public libraries and community spaces, arguing that these institutions ferment ideologies that lead to violence. This statement is made at (15:26 - 16:23).

: “Current churches and mosques should and need to be converted into public libraries where people can sit and study and uh uh do social activities like having programs for the teenagers for children for the elderly for H group different types of groups but they need to be transformed into to places they have of community communitary service mosques and churches are academies of death they ferment ideology that is for murder and for violence and aggressivity they need to be transformed into public libraries and communitary spaces.

Are the Noahide laws just skillfully prepared antigoism? Are they genocidal against all religions that aren't noahidism?

Noahide denialism is antigoy slop. Full stop.

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