Thank you for paid and free subscribers and sharing liking commenting.

During Senate hearings on EXCESS DEATHS, Dr. Kunadhasan exposes that Pfizer left out deaths in the vaccinated group in their public communication about the trial.

I CALL THAT HIDING THE DEAD.

EITHER SO YOU CAN KILL MORE,

PROFIT MORE,

ANSWER TO SATAN

BRING ABOUT COMMUNISM

AND A NEW WORLD ORDER

BASED ON QR CODE AND A PERMISSIVE BASED EXISTENCE

OR you know its new the SCIENCE and they all went to school where new MATH was taught.

I SAY IT ought QUALIFY AS FRAUD to keep a license for Murder.

Is pandemic or PHEIC really government license for people hunting season by pharma.

Endorsed by Hollywood, pushed by celebrity Doctors.

They bagged humans. (As in, I bagged a deer)

Pharmacists have to sue for their souls, for being made complicit in human hunting season by malthusians.

What do you say?

"At the pivotal point of Pfizer's vaccine approval in December 2020, there was a gross misrepresentation in what was presented publicly.

Instead of the six deaths publicly disclosed, four placebo, two vaccinated, suggesting a benefit of vaccination.

There were in fact eleven deaths with more deaths in the vaccinated arm.

Six. We found undisclosed deaths, especially in the vaccinated arm of this clinical trial, in contravention to legal and ethical obligations of trial sponsors."

I hate mincing words. We're here for a short time. Or shorter time.

Governments gave out licenses to kill.

Employers gave out mandates for Russian Roulette.

Businesses gave out QR CODES to administer nachos in exchange for kill shots.

Nurses danced for it. And Hollywood shamed for it (punish them don't line up for brain washing. tank their block buster Cia Obama approved shit shows)

https://x.com/_aussie17/status/1801129537465708928

Also friends. If you are here to turn me in. For jail for being pinko commie Chinada CCP jail for speech. Your entire being is getting a turning. Your brain is being worm holed. You know what you saw and experienced. And your very cells want justice for it.

The reason they want to deploy AI to bot it all, is that AI is nothing and nothing has no emotion, or next life consequences. If you are erecting ai watch towers its more killing in quadrants. And you will be putting yourself and your loved ones in it.

Either you are being made to dig your graves..paid in the system.

Stand there watching grave diggers. Aka stay silent because fear (fear is your head silly)

Or you are actively trying to dismantle it all. God wants us in the arena. Not on the sidelines. The providing and lighting the path is for us to take action. He doesn't give us knowledge to swallow it.

Life is so beautiful. Thank-you for making me love it all the more.

Also give me a hand would you, LET'S..

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST . Its a together thing.

Leave a comment

Share