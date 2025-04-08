In a previous post I showed you that Carney is a Knight of Malta and that it is a Sovereign entity- ie a sovereign global entity with no territory - or is the world their territory. they have elite passports, diplomats, are recognized by the UN and 114 countries. (Link at the bottom).

Well I found an American Diplomat, lawyer, lobbyist who was a Permanent Observer for the Sovereign Order of Malta at the UN from 2004-2015. He was Pfizer employee for 30 years.

At the top the same people are like in one big orgy together.

From the UN”

“Qualifications:

Robert L. Shafer, born May 10, 1932, Amery, Wisconsin.

Ambassador Shafer received his B.A. degree from St. John’s University, Collegeville, Minnesota and his J.D. from the College of Law, Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.

Work History:

Ambassador Shafer was a Corporate Vice President and an elected officer of the Pfizer Corporation (the world’s largest pharmaceutical company). He was a member of the Law Department and later Vice President of Public Affairs and Government Relations. Ambassador Shafer retired from the Pfizer Corporation in 1996 after 30 years of service.

Ambassador Shafer, while at Pfizer, assisted key members of management in identifying and influencing issues affecting the operation of Pfizer and its international subsidiaries. Ambassador Shafer developed and maintained contact with political, academic and business influentials. He chaired a number of internal committees and represented Pfizer on a number of external organizations, boards and committees. Ambassador Shafer represented the Company at the highest levels of government. Early in his career he was the Administrative Assistant and Counsel to the ranking Republican on the Armed Services Committee, U.S. House of Representatives, Washington, D.C.

Ambassador Shafer has been a member of the Federal Bar Association, the District of Columbia Bar, and the State Bar of Wisconsin. He was for eighteen years a member of the Board of Regents of St. John’s University. He was Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Convent of the Sacred Heart, Greenwich, CT. Ambassador Shafer was a member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Executive Committee of USLIFE Corporation.

Ambassador Shafer was the Permanent Observer of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta to the United Nations for 11 years, and currently serves as the Deputy Permanent Observer.

Ambassador and Mrs. Shafer were Chairmen of the 1997 Lourdes Pilgrimage of the American Association of the Order of Malta. Mrs. Ellen Shafer is a Dame of Malta, Area Chairman of Westchester, and past President of the International Catholic Organizations Information Center, Inc. at the United Nations.”

These are photos from the UN Website. the gentleman in the middle in the long tunic is not identified.

From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

Robert L. Shafer (born May 10, 1932) is an American lawyer, lobbyist, and diplomat. From 2004 to 2015 he was the Permanent Observer for the Sovereign Military Order of Malta at the United Nations in New York City.

Biography

Shafer was born in Amery, Wisconsin and received a B.A. degree from St. John's University in Collegeville, Minnesota and a J.D. degree from Georgetown University.

Shafer was employed at Pfizer for over 30 years and was Vice-president of Public Affairs and Government Relations of the corporation when he retired in 1996. As a representative of Pfizer, he lobbied the U.S. Congress and the governments of other countries where Pfizer had subsidiary corporations.

On June 8, 2004, Shafer succeeded Jose Antonio Linati Bosch as the Sovereign Military Order of Malta's Permanent Observer at the UN, serving until 2015. Shafer has also been the Chairman of the Convent of the Sacred Heart in Greenwich, Connecticut; the director or member of the board of a number of mutual fund corporations; and a member of the Board of Regents of St. John's University.

See also

External links

The ultra elite MISSION goes into war torn, climate torn and disease torn countries now. their access to

KIDS VACCINATING THEM REFUGEES WTFKWE

Absolute Power corrupts.

Sure because I am Christian I would like to think CARNEY (the grim reaper) AND PFIZER MAN use the order for humanitarian aid.

But. I don’t. Humanitarian aid has been exploited by Gavi et al. The Pfizer connection is interesting isn’t it?

