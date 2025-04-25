Petition in the UK to make all forms of Geoengineering Illegal - in response to Government promise to DIM THE SUN. PLEASE SHARE!!!
Make all forms of 'geo-engineering' affecting the environment illegal
We want all forms of geo-engineering to be illegal in the UK. We do not want any use of technologies to intervene in the Earth's natural systems.
More details
We think there is a potential for this to negatively impact humanity, flora and fauna in the future. It has previously been said that Greenhouse Gas Removal (GGR) is essential to meet climate targets. We believe that this, and all other forms of geo-engineering, should be made illegal in the UK.
