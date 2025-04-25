Make all forms of 'geo-engineering' affecting the environment illegal

We want all forms of geo-engineering to be illegal in the UK. We do not want any use of technologies to intervene in the Earth's natural systems.

We think there is a potential for this to negatively impact humanity, flora and fauna in the future. It has previously been said that Greenhouse Gas Removal (GGR) is essential to meet climate targets. We believe that this, and all other forms of geo-engineering, should be made illegal in the UK.

32,181 signatures

Government will respond

At 100,000 signatures...

At 100,000 signatures, this petition will be considered for debate in Parliament

Created byAntoinette Taylor

Deadline23 June 2025All petitions run for 6 months https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/701963

Someone needs to file an injunction in their local court in Tennessee on the basis that it's the stratosphere.

