He is repairing the world. He calls it tikkun olam.

The problem with making a definition so broad, that it just encompasses the goals of the ruling elite, it ends up meaning nothing and it hurts Judaism.

Opposition to it is not hate speech. It's a breath of fresh air on something turning sickly. This is a gangrene.

But here is the CDC Dr. Carol Baker saying the solution to poor vaccine uptake, is to kill the whites. Eliminate them. Goodness she is the exsct person you want in charge of vaccines at the CDC.

She says the battle is being fought in the medical system. Like a war on humanity perhaps?

Since she is white, she means the other whites. Is that the Christian ones.

So to ask a Kabbalah question. Chicken or egg. Is the point killing the whites or insuring ubiquitous uptake? What a wonderful value system at the CDC.

Inclusion is this. No escape formula.

“Gates Honored Doctor: "We’ll just get rid of all the whites in the United States"

Chair of Advisory Committee on Immunizations floats racially-based depopulation plan

op Center for Disease Control official was caught on tape in 2016 saying that society should “get rid of of all the whites in the United States” to reduce the number of people who refuse vaccines.

Dr. Carol Baker made the alarming remarks during the “Achieving Childhood Vaccine Success in the U.S.” panel discussion sponsored by the National Meningitis Association in New York City on May 9, 2016.

“So I have the solution. Every study published in the last five years, when you look at vaccine refusers,” Baker told the panel. “I’m not talking about…hesitance, most of them we can talk into coming to terms. But refusers. We’ll just get rid of all the whites in the United States…Guess who wants to get vaccinated the most? Immigrants.”

Notably, Baker was appointed Chair of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization by Obama’s Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius in 2009.

The Houston doctor was also honored with the Sabin Vaccine Institute’s 2019 Albert B. Sabin Gold Medal at a Washington D.C. ceremony sponsored “in part by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Pfizer.”

Is it really that surprising a Bill Gates-connected CDC official openly suggested depopulating whites who don’t cooperate with their mandatory vaccine agenda?”

Do you think it will matter what race or religion (including antivax jewish) if this mentality is allowed to hold?

This is immoral.

Opposition to being culled like an animal is going to be framed as hate speech eventually.

Advocating genocide by skin color is apparently NOT hate.

She is working;per AI.

“Dr. Carol J. Baker is a Professor of Pediatrics, Molecular Virology, and Microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. She also serves as an adjunct professor of pediatrics at McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. In addition to her academic roles, she was appointed as the Global Vaccine Engagement Adviser for Group B Strep Support in 2022. (LL SO AFTER HER KILL THE WHITES COMMENTS)

Key Details:

Role: Renowned pediatric infectious disease specialist and vaccinologist, often called the “Godmother of Group B Strep prevention”.

Background: Former head of the section of infectious diseases at Baylor College of Medicine.

Leadership: Past president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) and the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID).

Recognition: Recipient of the 2019 Albert B. Sabin Gold Medal.”

I know you might think those wide shoulders and narrow hips are the attributes of a woman. You'd want those precise maTernal attributes in charge of babies and their injections.

You know what's interesting. That kill all the whites conversation wasn't a private conversation with another person secretly recorded. That was at a public event, where she felt surrounded by like minded craazis.

kill the whites seems to be a public health mandate that ought to be questioned by antigenocide activists.

Vaccines save lives. Ahem. Ahem.

It's antisemitism to question the science. Oh dear.

Not a great look. World peace under the mossioch promises to be “peaceful."

Dissent is death. Speech is hate. Life is science. And whites are dead.

