Lawyerlisa
4h

Peter Hortez declaring opposing the shots is antisemitism. This needs lots of exposure and we need to break down his stance and statements in the context of hate speech laws given bill c-9

andrew adach
3h

Peter Hotez 's greatest distinction is to possess the world's most punchable face.

