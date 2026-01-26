Peter Hortez declaring opposing the shots is antisemitism. This needs lots of exposure and we need to break down his stance and statements in the context of hate speech laws given bill c-9

Share

Leave a comment

So being anti-vax is antisemitism means what exactly?

It is quite alot to unpack.

We learned so far that having a geopolitical opinion that differs from the present rule of Israel is antisemitism.

So it's a geopolitical agreement.

Imagine you can agree with Israel but if it's on the pain of your liberty, what are the chances, that it remains a genuine opinion?

If you disagree with the actions of one man and any of his generals, it becomes antisemitism.

So it's a changing dictate of the whims of one man. It changes in time.

Does that foster a good world geopolitically or even a sane approach to deal with the rest of the world? I'd venture no. It proposes that a slur will apply to all who dare disagree. A slur that involves liberty in the context of Canadian and Australian hate speech laws.

Now it also means that Palestinians themselves have to agree with their own extirpation to have the good opinion of the world and not be thought antisemitic.

A bit rich.

Peace is a decree and has no meaning, or the same meaning as safe and Effective. Antonyms homonyms.

But antisemitism has expanded again.

Now this concept is ever enlarging.

It has left geopolitical agreement and agreement with the launching of each bomb, each bullet, each act of war and loss of life.

It also in this context means another absurdity. It creates a carte blanch limitless blank cheque in terms of borders, violence or loss of life. Agrree to it all in mum silence or be thought, labeled, slurred, defamed as antisemitic.

In my book WORLD ON MUTE I showed antisemitism, namely holocaust denial, was hurled at a doctor who warned Israelis not to take the green vax pass. He was criminally charged. The hate crime was saying the green vax pass was like preholocaust Germany. Thus he was labeled without one Zundel statement a holocaust denier. (Theres a fair bit on Ernst Zundel's trial on odysee.com.)

So worrying about Israeli people and their freedom from a digital prison becomes antisemitism.

( INCLUSION in Dei means none shall escape.)

next we lean that opposing vaccines is antisemitism. So it has entered a public health mafioso And weaponizes the health system.

This has many implications.

One, it clearly ends informed consent. It means accepting injections is not medical, it is a social construct of keeping your good name.

It is the promise of social exclusion for the refusal.

It ties your liberty to accept injections, from those who don't accept informed consent, nor accept your agency in the transaction.

It means your bodily autonomy and that of your children is a provided carte blanch to the full care and authority of a group. This loss if personal agency to the Hortez authority of semitism includes those jews in our society who also must submit. All our losses of common sense norms, and bodily autonomy are collective, in as much as they are also detrimentally selective.

What does it mean. It means the hate laws that roll out provide a medical coup to those who are able to weaponize this vision that being antivax is antisemitism.

Let's further continue thinking of this horrific statement. I assume it causes some Jews to rethink their vaccine uptake.

So next if being anti vax is anti semitism, then are vaccines brought to us by semites?

This is another hard nut.

Hortez really walks into it, doesn't he.

He is saying vaccines, the injuries, the mandates, the regulatory regime, all, are brought you, us by the Hortez-semites?

What are the other reasons to associate vaccine uptake with having good opinions of jews?

If you die by vaccine, or your child does, or your fertility is claimed well at least you left with your reputation intact. You were never thought antisemitic.

Or is there another association he wants us to make..

He of course is part of an elite force and not all jews think this way. Maybe like me they are learning with these exposes.

If they too are horrified by Hortez's statements they absurdly become antisemitic.

The essential exchange on vaccines then becomes that a ruling class can exploit a hate law over your freedom to force any bioweapon, or poison by vial, on pain of hurling antisemitism.

So we have geopolitical, border expansions, loss of democracy in Israel, inability to warn Israelis from digital serfdom, agreement with war, and each and every act of it, mandatory consent to one's death if Palestinian, loss of medical bodily autonomy, loss of redress for death and maiming by vaccine, loss of medical dissent, all now antisemitism.

I have a feeling this can become quite magical sorcery. These types of maniacs hurt Judaism more than free speech.in the opposition of tyranny ever could.

Silence in the face of these successive unrelenting conceptual and real outrages must be rejected publicly by non kabbalist Jews.

Otherwise it's complicity.

It sure will he difficult. I don't know what mountain must be climbed internally to square all of this as a Jewish person. It is worse than I or another squaring this. For the community rejection is likely. It is dangerous for even some rabbis to oppose certain chabad rabbis. I have seen videos of Jewish people including rabbis stand against war. Courage is everywhere.

Reflexively it is easier to just keep expanding all criticism to antisemitism. So exposure becomes antisemitism. Or saying truthful things does.

But it is a creature, a golem. It takes off and becomes ever larger. Not being born Jewish in the most nepotistic iteration will become antisemitism.

It empowers a sect who have displayed illogical definitions of antisemitism and used it to expand an immoral project(s).

Now once this is paired with noahide, or hate laws it is freedom and life ( oh I understand it has been) that is traded for the wonderful label of pro semite.

It becomes a tightrope. Not merely for those losing in this regime, but for the survivors who destined their children into such a system of ultimate control.

Peter Hortez and all those who expand antisemitism into the above definitions are the true antisemites. He is no hero. He nullifies the concept and exposes the flaw.

It is an ugly supremacy that ends personal agency over life.

Why anyone would want to have this on their conscience is beyond me.

I love you all in these terrible times. I can tell you understaning these things can only be God's gift, and his choice to give me this insight and courage. But it is lonesome in many ways. It is unpopular to state this or explain what I see. My and your ability to expose it brings both sorrow and freedom. A horror comes with understanding such an evil agenda over our collective and personal autonomy is in perpetuity desired.

Will rejecting a chip, an rfid, or the already nanobots and technology be likewise become antisemitism.

What if those who construe this system want to eliminate the true jews too?

If I am rejected for bringing this to the world, so be it. I was rejected first for loving Christ. ( bill c-9 ( So what of this further rejection. That is the beauty of persecution of Christians. It becomes a lens to us. You want our belief in Jesus. Oh well. Gloves are off. Fools. You showed yourselves.

But as for the cowardly, the faithless, the detestable, as for murderers, the sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars, their portion will be in the lake that burns with fire and sulfur, which is the second death.”

Sorcerers?

Don't be a coward. It's ungodly.

Want to support my work? Get my book WORLD ON MUTE by Lisa Miron on Amazon. Thanks. I hope your synapses are firing.

Share

Leave a comment