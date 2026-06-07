￼

This is an excellent explanation of the next level surveillance state which Israel will own through Integration with the Pentagon and something called Data Fusion. The bill is fast tracking through the US. After which it may be difficult to call the US sovereign.

This is coup through legislation. Aka bill c-9. But aipac is not foreign interference. Jana Benun wrote this piece. Please support her work.

“Welcome to Zionism 2.0



Why Netanyahu’s plan to “end U.S. aid” is actually a backdoor trap for the digital autonomy of everyday Americans.



Jana S Bennun

Jun 6

￼ ￼￼￼￼

READ IN APP￼

There is a major shift happening in Washington right now and it is buried inside hundreds of pages of military jargon.

If you listen to mainstream news, you might hear that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently announced that Israel wants to “draw down to zero” the billions of dollars of direct financial aid it gets from American taxpayers.

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.



Upgrade to paid



On the surface it looks like a great thing - sign that Israel has “grown up since babyhood “ and wants to stand on its own two feet. But this is not happening out of the goodness of Netanyahu’s heart.

It is a calculated, pre-planned change in the direction.

By walking away from standard cash aid, a new system is being built to replace it: total digital and military integration of USA and Israel.

Congress is fast tracking a piece of legislation that moves the USA - Israel relationship away from transparent cash transfers and directly locks Israeli mass surveillance artificial intelligence into the infrastructure of the United States.

Congress Wants to Tie the USA to Israel ( click)

￼

￼

When you combine this invisible digital net with new domestic laws designed to silence anyone who complains about Israel, you get a blueprint for unprecedented control over the digital lives, privacy, and free speech of everyday American citizens.

Here is exactly what is happening, where the bill stands right now, and why it poses a direct danger to the American public.

Please review policy breakdowns from independent watchdogs like the IMEU Policy Project: ( click)

￼

Section 224 of NDAA orders the U.S. Secretary of Defense to appoint a special “Executive Agent” whose sole job is to merge the integration of Israeli military technology straight into United States military and intelligence systems.

The bill uses highly sanitized - professional terms to mask what is happening.

It lists nine distinct “domains” for this merger, but two specific terms should alarm every American: “network integration” and “data fusion.”

In plain language, “data fusion” means taking different streams of data - surveillance feeds, internet traffic, cell phone metadata, financial tracking, and biometric facial recognition and dumping them into a single, massive AI-driven pool that both governments can access.

“Network integration” means plugging Israeli computer brains directly into our computer brains.

For decades, when the U.S. gave Israel billions of dollars in Foreign Military Financing (FMF), that money came with legal strings. Under U.S. laws like the Foreign Assistance Act and the Leahy Laws, if a foreign country uses American weapons to commit severe human rights violations or blocks humanitarian aid, Congress technically has the power to cut off the supply.

Netanyahu knows that public opinion in America is shifting with 60 percent of Americans having now unfavorable view of Israel ( click) and he knows that future congresses or presidents might actually enforce those human rights laws to freeze aid.

His proposal to draw down U.S. cash aid to zero is a brilliant escape hatch for Israel.

By replacing cash aid with deep tech integration, the relationship completely bypasses the standard foreign aid laws.

It shifts everything into a labyrinth of classified Pentagon procurement contracts, joint software research, and corporate data-sharing licenses.

Once Israeli AI surveillance software is permanently woven into the backbone of American intelligence agencies, it cannot be un-elected, it cannot be audited by the public, and it cannot be conditioned on human rights.

It becomes permanent and bulletproof.

If Israel gains backdoor access to the full digital infrastructure watching Americans, a natural problem arises: the American people have a tendency to eventually figure it out, get angry, and use their constitutional rights to expose it.

This is where the second part of the trap snaps shut.

To prevent the public from fighting back, Washington is simultaneously rolling out highly aggressive “antisemitism laws” and weaponizing the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

The danger here has nothing to do with protecting people from actual religious hatred.

Instead, these new antisemitism laws are written so broadly that they deliberately blur the line between real bigotry and political dissent.

For example, under these expanded new definitions of antisemitism, if an investigative journalist exposes an Israeli tech company spying on Americans, or if a citizen harshly criticizes the actions of the Israeli military, that speech can be flagged as a “hate crime” or a threat to national security.

The fused cyber-surveillance grid will scan public forums, social media, alternative media sites, and messaging platforms, harvesting data on American citizens.

If you write an article, post a video, or share information exposing this military-industrial integration, the AI will instantly flag your account based on the broad new speech laws.

Because the system is fully automated and integrated, they don’t need to send police to your door to lock you up.

Instead, they can silence you instantly with the click of a button by pressuring tech monopolies to delete your social media accounts, freeze your Substack or publishing platforms, and coordinate with payment processors to shut down your bank accounts.

When you combine Section 224’s “data fusion” with laws that criminalize political criticism, the traditional protections of the American Constitution are completely neutralized.

The Fourth Amendment (your right to be free from warrantless spying) is destroyed by the automated military data pool. The First Amendment (your right to speak freely and expose government corruption) is destroyed by speech codes enforced by that very same data pool.

This is how control is established in the modern era.

It is not an army marching down your street but rather unaccountable, US-Israel corporate structure that owns the software watching your life, holding the absolute power to turn off your digital existence if you dare to speak out against it.

Yes, that tracks with the recent history of that office.

In December 2025, President Trump nominated - and the Senate confirmed - Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun as the U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism.

Press Release ( click)

￼

Kaploun was born in Israel to a prominent Chabad-Lubavitch family and is an ordained Chabad rabbi. His appointment made him the most senior Hasidic Jewish official in U.S. government history.

Because a law passed in late 2020 elevated this “antisemitism czar” role to the official rank of Ambassador, he wields significant diplomatic and policy-shaping influence.

Immediately upon taking office, Kaploun pioneered what he calls a “consequence-centered” approach. He has been a vocal supporter of the Trump administration’s agenda to strip federal funding, tax-exempt status, and university accreditation from institutions that allow protests or speech critical of Israel.

Under his office, the push to legally enforce the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism across federal agencies has accelerated.

Because this definition classifies certain criticisms of the Israeli state or military as hate speech, it provides the exact legal pretext needed to trigger blacklists.

This is where his role directly interfaces with the “data fusion” bill (Section 224).

The envoy’s office sets the policy definitions for what constitutes a “threat” or “hate speech.” The integrated AI military-surveillance systems then provide the raw power to scan, flag, and track American citizens who cross those lines.

By placing a well connected, Jewish Orthodox insider into an ambassador level position with the power to dictate speech policies, the administration effectively institutionalized the exact censorship mechanisms required to protect the underlying military tech integration from being exposed or stopped by the American public.

Welcome to Zionism 2.0 :

Israel 2048 ( click)

This is the high-tech upgrade that ordinary people never got to vote on.

It marks the moment a traditional nationalist movement (that used to be about concrete borders, and conventional politics) changing into something completely different: a digital empire built on data dominance and code.

The old days of begging for American taxpayer cash are officially over.

The architects of Zionism 2.0 don’t care about changing hearts and minds. They are building the permanent, invisible digital prison that monitors, tracks, and manages daily life of people into total compliance with everything Israel is doing and dreaming about.

But the digital surveillance loop is just the beginning.

The deeper agenda involves the global installation of Noahide Laws, imposed directly by this new AI cybersecurity system - a topic so critical it deserves its own dedicated investigation in my next piece - right after I publish “ Kabbalah for the Goyim, Part Three.”

Sources for Verification:

House Armed Services Committee: FY2027 NDAA Legislative Text ( Source here - click )

Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee: Action Alert on U.S.-Israel Military Integration ( Source here - click )

A New Policy: Legislative Tracker Analysis of Section 224 Data Fusion Risks ( Source here - click)

Quincy Institute / Responsible Statecraft: Congress Quietly Moves to Integrate US and Israeli Militaries (Source here - click)

Foundation for Defense of Democracies: Analysis of Netanyahu’s Military Aid Drawdown Proposal ( Source here - click)

Military.com: 2027 NDAA Provision Seeks Sweeping US-Israel Defense Tech Integration ( Source here - click)”

So in my estimation solutions are required rather quickly. Usa.

I'm guessing a false flag is coming. Anyone know what George Zinn is doing?

Leave a comment

Share



