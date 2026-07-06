There are already hints water is the next frontier. Our community hardscapes are being designed to TAKE WATER OUT. not ditches that allow the water table to be replenished. but hard scape to rush it out.

The house i live at now had a divet in the center of the yard and a pond. The divet about a foot square with rocks in it. It allows for water to move away from the foundation and in a down pour the pond fills slowly and excess water goes to the divet and seeps to the ground to replenish the water table. and away from the foundation!

I studied this eastern European PhD doctor ages ago who replenished bad lands simply by creating wide deep pits with covers so people and animal didn't fall in where water collected and seeped laterally and down.

This should be a reused technique.

Do you have rain barrels?

if you grow a lot right out your kitchen, you could wash dishes with a simple square bucket in your sink.

A small pond with the way the land channels can collect water.

Designing a spot in the yard where the overflow eaves go for water thirsty plants.

I studied environmental science prior to law and this type of study interests me. We concrete our communities and I wonder if it's engineered for planned pay by the drip.

This video features permaculture expert Andrew Millison visiting Dunbar Springs in Tucson, Arizona, to document the transformative work of Brad Lancaster. Over the last 30 years, Lancaster has turned a sunbaked, asphalt-heavy urban desert into a thriving native food oasis using innovative rainwater harvesting techniques.

Key Highlights of the Transformation:

Guerrilla Rainwater Harvesting (0:00 - 8:10): The project began by illegally cutting into city curbs to divert stormwater runoff—which usually drains away into sewers—into street-side basins. This allows the water to infiltrate the soil rather than being wasted.



The Power of “Planting the Rain” (1:44 - 4:28): By analyzing the street as a watershed, Lancaster designed a system of basins and curb cuts that use gravity to irrigate native vegetation, such as blue palo verde and velvet mesquite, without external water sources.



From Illegal to Institutionalized (8:57 - 11:10): Lancaster’s grassroots efforts eventually convinced the city to adopt his methods. This led to the Storm to Shade program, which makes rainwater harvesting mandatory for new developments and offers rebates to homeowners who implement similar basins.



Mitigating the Heat Island Effect (12:30 - 15:35): The video demonstrates that shaded soil in these harvesting basins is significantly cooler (often by 30°F) than exposed asphalt, highlighting how these green interventions act as a vital solution to rising urban temperatures and extreme heat waves.



The Goal for the Future:

Lancaster and Millison emphasize that this is a scalable prototype for desert cities worldwide. The ultimate vision is to create continuous tree canopy cover across streets to provide shade and food security, turning public urban land into productive, regenerative ecosystems.

For more information on how to implement these techniques, you can visit [Brad Lancaster’s website](https://www.harvestingrainwater.com/) or check out the [Dunbar Springs Neighborhood Foresters](https://dunbarspringneighborhoodforesters.org/).

People doing good are everywhere. Saturated through society. People doing evil are collected at the top.

I have stayed away from climbing politically or in owned media. I have been approached. Freedom is being able to say what you think isn't it?

Propagate perennials, fruit trees, berry bushes for your neighborhoods and parks, and yard. Save your jars for food preservation.

Learn gardening and think outside the dumb evil 📦.

Good people have an effect larger than the foot print they walk don't be afraid to do good. Stop gardening for looks and start blending and being functional.

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