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goDeeper's avatar
goDeeper
3h

I'm in Minnesota. There is literally miles of grass on the sides and middle sections of roads in this suburban Minnesota nice (not really) works great lol, utopia. There has to be a better way. Gardens etc. Why is this just grass? It does nothing much but use the PFAS poisoned water table. Meanwhile companies get spanked with laughable "settlements" paid to municipalities while millions get sick and have to pay taxes to build the treatment plants that can't even get all the poison out. I guess the grift goes on...

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Mary1606's avatar
Mary1606
31m

Hi Lisa😇

That’s such a great idea. So the solutions are there. Keep it up Lisa and Thank you! 💕🕊🙏🏻⚓️💜🕊💕

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