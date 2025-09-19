As hate speech ramps up against speakers, remember were we started: hate under our skin.

“An explosive peer reviewed article in the prestigious Journal for American Physicians and Surgeons with co authors: Andrew Zywiec, M.D; Irene Mavrakakis, M.D.; Peter McCullough, M.D.; Nicolas Hulscher, M.P.H.; Aaron Kheriaty, M.D.; Paul Marik, M.D.; James Thorp, M.D.; Marivic Villa, M.D.; Charles Rixey, M.A.; Lt. Edward Macie; USN MSC Abraxas Hudson; are asserting that the COVID 19 and the COVID vaccine are violations of the Biological Weapons convention.

The paper states:

The virus (and vaccine) contains evidence of manipulation, and those specific manipulations match the goals of four of seven categories of GOF experiments. Finally, those manipulations represent a violation of the Biological Weapons Convention.

Several of the authors, including lead author Dr. Andrew Zywiec have publicly stated that COVID/MRNA injections are bioweapons. Dr. Andrew Zywiec and Dr Marivic Villa stated the MRNA injections were biological weapons while speaking at an event with Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo in July of 2024. Dr. James Thorp and epidemiologist Nicholas Hulscher, MPH, have also stated that the mRNA injections are bioweapons as have author authors. Dr. Peter McCullough has previously described the mRNA injections as a biological threat.

Recently, the United States Department of Health and Human Services has admitted that mRNA injections are not effective, and the risks outweigh the benefits in this official statement and press release dated August 5, 2025.

The article topics include the Origins of SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV-2 Modified mRNA Biologics/Vaccines, Suppression of Information and Early Vaccine Development, Defense Medical Epidemiology Database Abnormalities, Autoimmune and Immunological Dysfunction, Hypersensitivity and Cytokine Storms, Cardiovascular Adverse Events, Reproductive and Pregnancy-Related Risks, VAERS Safety Signals and Vaccine Contamination Concerns, Surge in Aggressive Cancers, Aberrant Protein Production, Biopsychosocial and Ethical Considerations, The Future of mRNA Biologics: Promise, Risks, and Ethical Imperatives, and Violations.

Some of the extraordinary findings related to autoimmune effects include the following:

Preliminary studies by Villa et al. show autoimmune markers were detected in 74.79% of patients, with manifestations ranging from antinuclear antibody (ANA) positivity to anti thyroid peroxidase (anti-TPO) antibody production and connective tissue disease markers.41 Concurrently, 54.71% of patients showed objective signs of immunodeficiency: 32.07% had T-cell (cell-mediated) deficiencies, and 21.91% exhibited humoral dysfunction, including IgG subclass deficiencies and a COVID-like syndrome.

Information related to cardiovascular damage was equally devastating:

In a cohort study conducted by Faksova et al. (n = 99 million), the investigators reported a 510% increased risk of myocarditis following mRNA vaccination, a 278% increased risk of acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), a 223% increased risk of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) following viral vector vaccination, and a 149% increased risk of GBS, also associated with viral vector platforms.56 Similarly, Raheleh et al. (n = 85 million) identified a 286% increased risk of myocardial infarction following the second dose of modified mRNA biologics/vaccines, a 240% increased risk of stroke following the first dose, a 244% increased risk of coronary artery disease after the second dose, and a 199% increased risk of cardiac arrhythmia after the first dose.57 These deleterious cardiovascular effects are likely due to vaccine uptake into the heart, resulting in cardiomyocyte spike protein production, inflammation, and ultimately irreversible scarring.

Regarding cancers:

Since 2021, following widespread COVID-19 vaccination, oncologists and peer-reviewed case reports have noted a surge in aggressive cancers occurring post vaccination.

Data regarding pregnancy and births was equally devastating:

Pregnancy-related outcomes showed an 81% miscarriage rate, with 26 out of 32 cases resulting in loss of pregnancy.

There has been a growing chorus of scientists and medical doctors publicly stating the mRNA injections are bioweapons. The late Dr. Francis Boyle, the law professor that wrote the U.S. implementation legislation of the Biological Weapons Convention known as the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorist Act of 1989 had publicly stated in January of 2020 that COVIDS -19 was an offensive biological weapon developed through illegal gain of function research. In late 2020, before the COVID 19 ‘vaccine’ came out, Dr. Boyle stated that the COVID 19 vaccines were bioweapons as well because they were a derivative of COVID 19 which was a bioweapon. In 2024 Dr. Boyle provided an affidavit stating the mRNA COVID/mRNA injections were bioweapons.

That legal perspective is now being fortified by scientific and medical experts in this paper concurring that COVID 19 and the so called ‘vaccine’ violate the Biological Weapons Convention.

Dr. Andrew Zywiec, the lead author on the paper, provided this statement:

Humanity stands at a precipice, confronting an existential crisis of unparalleled magnitude. The evidence laid bare in this paper, COVID-19 Injections: Harms and Damages, a Non-Exhaustive Conclusion, reveals a harrowing truth: SARS-CoV-2 and its modified mRNA “vaccines,” born of gain-of-function research, bear the hallmarks of deliberate engineering, with consequences that threaten the very fabric of human health and survival. The systemic toxicity unleashed by these interventions, manifesting as autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular devastation, aggressive cancers, and catastrophic reproductive harms, represents not merely a public health failure but a profound betrayal of trust. This is no ordinary challenge; it is the defining war of our lifetimes, a battle for the essence of humanity itself. The gravity of this moment cannot be overstated. The data expose a pattern of harm too consistent, too pervasive to be dismissed as chance. From the laboratory origins of a virus engineered with features optimized for infectivity and immune evasion to biological weapons that perpetuate and amplify these dangers, the stakes are nothing less than the integrity of our biological and societal foundations. Every individual, every institution, must recognize the urgency of this crisis. Silence, apathy, and denial are no longer options; they are complicity in the face of a deliberate and escalating disaster. This paper is a call to action; a demand for accountability, transparency, and immediate cessation of these harmful interventions. We implore the Trump Administration and Kennedy HHS to take critical and decisive action. The evidence compels us to confront uncomfortable truths, to question the motives behind suppressed treatments and obscured origins, and to rally against a threat that imperils generations present and future. The war is here, and it is ours to fight. Humanity’s survival depends on our collective resolve to act with courage, clarity, and unwavering commitment to truth. I would like to thank all of the authors, and all those that have stood in the fray. Let the glory go to God, my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I will leave you with a single quote: Isaiah 6:8 (NIV): "Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, 'Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?' And I said, 'Here am I. Send me!'"

