“An explosive peer reviewed article in the prestigious Journal for American Physicians and Surgeons with co authors: Andrew Zywiec, M.D; Irene Mavrakakis, M.D.; Peter McCullough, M.D.; Nicolas Hulscher, M.P.H.; Aaron Kheriaty, M.D.; Paul Marik, M.D.; James Thorp, M.D.; Marivic Villa, M.D.; Charles Rixey, M.A.; Lt. Edward Macie; USN MSC Abraxas Hudson; are asserting that the COVID 19 and the COVID vaccine are violations of the Biological Weapons convention.
The paper states:
The virus (and vaccine) contains evidence of manipulation, and those specific manipulations match the goals of four of seven categories of GOF experiments. Finally, those manipulations represent a violation of the Biological Weapons Convention.
Several of the authors, including lead author Dr. Andrew Zywiec have publicly stated that COVID/MRNA injections are bioweapons. Dr. Andrew Zywiec and Dr Marivic Villa stated the MRNA injections were biological weapons while speaking at an event with Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo in July of 2024. Dr. James Thorp and epidemiologist Nicholas Hulscher, MPH, have also stated that the mRNA injections are bioweapons as have author authors. Dr. Peter McCullough has previously described the mRNA injections as a biological threat.
Recently, the United States Department of Health and Human Services has admitted that mRNA injections are not effective, and the risks outweigh the benefits in this official statement and press release dated August 5, 2025.
The article topics include the Origins of SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV-2 Modified mRNA Biologics/Vaccines, Suppression of Information and Early Vaccine Development, Defense Medical Epidemiology Database Abnormalities, Autoimmune and Immunological Dysfunction, Hypersensitivity and Cytokine Storms, Cardiovascular Adverse Events, Reproductive and Pregnancy-Related Risks, VAERS Safety Signals and Vaccine Contamination Concerns, Surge in Aggressive Cancers, Aberrant Protein Production, Biopsychosocial and Ethical Considerations, The Future of mRNA Biologics: Promise, Risks, and Ethical Imperatives, and Violations.
Some of the extraordinary findings related to autoimmune effects include the following:
Preliminary studies by Villa et al. show autoimmune markers were detected in 74.79% of patients, with manifestations ranging from antinuclear antibody (ANA) positivity to anti thyroid peroxidase (anti-TPO) antibody production and connective tissue disease markers.41 Concurrently, 54.71% of patients showed objective signs of immunodeficiency: 32.07% had T-cell (cell-mediated) deficiencies, and 21.91% exhibited humoral dysfunction, including IgG subclass deficiencies and a COVID-like syndrome.
Information related to cardiovascular damage was equally devastating:
In a cohort study conducted by Faksova et al. (n = 99 million), the investigators reported a 510% increased risk of myocarditis following mRNA vaccination, a 278% increased risk of acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), a 223% increased risk of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) following viral vector vaccination, and a 149% increased risk of GBS, also associated with viral vector platforms.56 Similarly, Raheleh et al. (n = 85 million) identified a 286% increased risk of myocardial infarction following the second dose of modified mRNA biologics/vaccines, a 240% increased risk of stroke following the first dose, a 244% increased risk of coronary artery disease after the second dose, and a 199% increased risk of cardiac arrhythmia after the first dose.57 These deleterious cardiovascular effects are likely due to vaccine uptake into the heart, resulting in cardiomyocyte spike protein production, inflammation, and ultimately irreversible scarring.
Regarding cancers:
Since 2021, following widespread COVID-19 vaccination, oncologists and peer-reviewed case reports have noted a surge in aggressive cancers occurring post vaccination.
Data regarding pregnancy and births was equally devastating:
Pregnancy-related outcomes showed an 81% miscarriage rate, with 26 out of 32 cases resulting in loss of pregnancy.
There has been a growing chorus of scientists and medical doctors publicly stating the mRNA injections are bioweapons. The late Dr. Francis Boyle, the law professor that wrote the U.S. implementation legislation of the Biological Weapons Convention known as the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorist Act of 1989 had publicly stated in January of 2020 that COVIDS -19 was an offensive biological weapon developed through illegal gain of function research. In late 2020, before the COVID 19 ‘vaccine’ came out, Dr. Boyle stated that the COVID 19 vaccines were bioweapons as well because they were a derivative of COVID 19 which was a bioweapon. In 2024 Dr. Boyle provided an affidavit stating the mRNA COVID/mRNA injections were bioweapons.
That legal perspective is now being fortified by scientific and medical experts in this paper concurring that COVID 19 and the so called ‘vaccine’ violate the Biological Weapons Convention.
Dr. Andrew Zywiec, the lead author on the paper, provided this statement:
Humanity stands at a precipice, confronting an existential crisis of unparalleled magnitude. The evidence laid bare in this paper, COVID-19 Injections: Harms and Damages, a Non-Exhaustive Conclusion, reveals a harrowing truth: SARS-CoV-2 and its modified mRNA “vaccines,” born of gain-of-function research, bear the hallmarks of deliberate engineering, with consequences that threaten the very fabric of human health and survival. The systemic toxicity unleashed by these interventions, manifesting as autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular devastation, aggressive cancers, and catastrophic reproductive harms, represents not merely a public health failure but a profound betrayal of trust. This is no ordinary challenge; it is the defining war of our lifetimes, a battle for the essence of humanity itself.
The gravity of this moment cannot be overstated. The data expose a pattern of harm too consistent, too pervasive to be dismissed as chance. From the laboratory origins of a virus engineered with features optimized for infectivity and immune evasion to biological weapons that perpetuate and amplify these dangers, the stakes are nothing less than the integrity of our biological and societal foundations. Every individual, every institution, must recognize the urgency of this crisis. Silence, apathy, and denial are no longer options; they are complicity in the face of a deliberate and escalating disaster.
This paper is a call to action; a demand for accountability, transparency, and immediate cessation of these harmful interventions. We implore the Trump Administration and Kennedy HHS to take critical and decisive action. The evidence compels us to confront uncomfortable truths, to question the motives behind suppressed treatments and obscured origins, and to rally against a threat that imperils generations present and future. The war is here, and it is ours to fight. Humanity’s survival depends on our collective resolve to act with courage, clarity, and unwavering commitment to truth.
I would like to thank all of the authors, and all those that have stood in the fray. Let the glory go to God, my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I will leave you with a single quote:
Isaiah 6:8 (NIV): "Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, 'Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?' And I said, 'Here am I. Send me!'"
Thank you for this interesting paper detailing fake 'money' (Greek 'mnemosis' = 'memory') amnesic Oligarch COVID & mRNA crimes. While we follow this path of identifying the components of this world-rollout, we must consider the scale at which they are operating in being able to pull this off in every nation's government & institution, seamlessly.
Top-down Command & Control isn't healed by pleading to these 'exogenous' (Latin 'other-generated') murderers & thieves, whose war-empire lineage has been destroying humanity & biosphere for 7000 years since their perversion of Babylon-Mesopotamia. Appeals to their top-down FAKE: Finance, Media, Religion, Education, Military-Industrial, Legislative, Judicial, Pharma-med, Agri-business institutional COMPLEX only feeds their sick ego chauvinism.
Its only from the Bottom-up, recognizing, celebrating & engaging each other's capacities in the 'communities' (L. 'com' = 'together' + 'munus' = 'gift-or-service') that; we empower ourselves.
All humanity's worldwide 'indigenous' (L. 'self-generating') ancestors will have us consider our local personal & collective Circular 'Economy' (Gk 'oikos' = 'home' + 'namein' = 'care-&-nurture') empowerment withing each ~100 (50-150) person Multihome-Dwelling-Complex (eg. Apartment, Townhouse & Village) represents a strong team/‘corporation' (L 'corp' = 'body') of empowered actors of all ages & capabilities. Each multihome today represents a multi-million dollar economy of earning, spending & infrastructure assets.
70% of people today live in Multihomes within an average of ~32 dwelling-units = ~100 people. 20% of Multihome-Dwellers are members of extended families, living in building or neighbourhood proximity for social & economic collaboration. Indeed the extended family multihome is the largest social-service agency, contributing some 2 trillion dollars to the Turtle-Island economy per year albeit unrecognized by Government, Institutions & Academia Https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/c-relational-economy/1-extending-our-welcome-participatory-multihome-cohousing
Putting Collective Multihome Domestic labours back into the centre of ‘economy’ (Gk ‘oikos’ = ‘home’ + ‘namein’ = ‘care-&-nurture’) i.e. accounting recognizing the primary role of women is key to undoing the fake Oligarch ignorant grip on humanity. All humanity's indigenous ancestors on every continent organized according to principles & practices outlined in the CIRCLE-of-LIFE. 1st Nation sovereignty by learning about & adopting those worldwide 'indigenous' (Latin 'self-generating') programs & constitutions known as the Great-Good-Way-of-Kindness, Great-Law-of-Peace & Constitution, outlined in the Circle-of-Life. Rediscover your own ancient inner guide. https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/a-home/3-indigenous-circle-of-life
DO-WE-KNOW-WHO-WE-ARE-? Http://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/d-participatory-structure/9-do-we-know-who-we-are web-based Community-Circular-Economy software:
A) CATALOGUE intake form for individual & business Talents, Goods, Services, Resources & Dreams. Https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/a-home/7-membership
B) MAP local proximal collaborative relations for complementary economic concertation. Baseline mapping of 105 Mohawk, Wendat & Algonquian Placenames in the Tiohtiake (greater Montreal archipelago) region. https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/a-home/5-tiohtiake-mohawk-placenames
C) ACCOUNT for collective contributions, buying, selling & co-investment. Multistakeholder Participatory-Accounting, which helps transform companies to Participatory governance. Https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/relational-economy/participatory-accounting
D) COMMUNICATE such as formally through COUNCIL PROCESS for creating understanding, Constructive Agreements, Contract delineation & for Conflict Resolution. Https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/d-participatory-structure/1-both-sides-now-equal-time-recorded-dialogues
As mentioned before - the vaccines are NOT mRNA they are ModRNA: Dr Francis Boyle, the Harvard educated Law Professor who drafted the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989, provided an Affidavit that Covid-19 mRNA injections are Biological Weapons and Weapons of Mass Destruction.
Dr Boyle stated that the Covid-19 injections violate Biological Weapons 18 USC 175 and Weapons and Firearms 790.166 Fla. Stat (2023).
The Expose, back in 2019 published that DARPA Scientists were bragging on Twitter that they had made the Covid-19 virus with Moderna - which Moderna went on to Patent in 2013: From that patent for Moderna's Covid-19 Neucloids virus: #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG - They started in 2002 on C19
May 17 2024 (Reuters) - Moderna (MRNA.O) said on Friday the European Patent Office had upheld the validity of one of the company's key patents, presumably #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG , a win in an ongoing COVID-19 vaccine dispute with Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) proving that Moderna owned the copyright for Covid-19 Neucloids from 2013.
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/moderna-wins-case-patent-dispute-with-pfizer-biontech-over-covid-shot-ft-reports-2024-05-17/
If an American Senator does not know what happened who does?:
As reported in 1819 News, on Monday, July 14 2025, Senator Tuberville spoke to the Alabama Grocers Association about the financial difficulties the country faces. Following his remarks about the U.S. government’s enormous deficit spending, he mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic
Covid absolutely destroyed our country, and we allowed it to happen through federal regulations and shutting down schools, nobody going to work, our health care went to hell in a handbasket. It was devastating, and where did it start?
It started in North Carolina. They shipped it to Wuhan, China. They released it there, and look what happened? At the end of the day, you're going to find out, and of course, everybody said this was a conspiracy theory: it was done on purpose. Made us all sick. It wasn't as bad physically for those of us that didn't have bad health problems. If you had a bad health problem, you really struggled with it when POTUS 45 was in.
America held The Covid-19 virus in a Level 4 Bio Lab from 2013 to 2019, but for 6 years, in North Carolina before releasing it in Wuhan, China, as a Military Project (according to Latypova), at the Military Games there, where 100 Countries sent their Military Athletes to compete (according to a document suppressed by Biden, released in 2025) and that is how the virus was spread around the world by America as a Military Operation (Latypova): Senator Tuberville 1819 News, on Monday, July 14 2025 - 2019 - and the vaccines which in America, POTUS 45 released after he used the Prep Act at least 10 times, to force his vaccines onto America and the World at the same time as Tedos in Europe and AUKUS for England, Australia and America.
Mculloch said that Trump won't discuss his vaccines or his relationship with Bill Gates, who you will recall he had a sit down meal with, after being re-elected POTUS 47, so is Bill Gates the financier for both Trump and Biden and the release of Moderna's Covid-19 and the vaccines which followed, which The Expose revealed, POTUS 45 Trump, had used The Prep Act at least 10 times to force them into Law and all that has since followed?
The US Supreme Court 2013 ruled that only cDNA (Synthetic DNA - ModRNA DNA) is patentable. Isolated, natural DNA (mRNA) is not patentable, but in a nutshell, biotechnology companies can own living things if said things are genetically-modified and not naturally occurring - that means that The Department Of Defense (and others) can literally own a human being if this synthetic code is taken up into your Genome, which a Swedish Company observed to occur within 6 hours from Covid-19 Gene Therapy "vaccines" Injections.
Dr Madej wrote The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your "genetic code" making you genetically modified, but Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) The shots change your genetic code. 2) The shots do not stop the spread of Covid-19. 3) Tal Zaks says the Moderna shot is "hacking the software of life" and that Carbon Particles and Viral Vectors do the same thing. A vaccinated person is now legally, a "Trans Human".
Top Cancer Geneticist Warns mRNA Shots PERMANENTLY Alter Human DNA
A shocking warning has been issued by Dr. Phillip Buckhaults, one of the nation’s leading cancer geneticists.
His lab’s deep sequencing of Covid mRNA vials uncovered DNA fragments that he says are now permanently integrating into human genomes.
The discovery raises urgent questions about what millions were really injected with, and why the public was never told.
CMNNews 3rd September 2025
Because of the way the SARS-CoV-2 virus binds to human cells, long COVID complications can develop almost anywhere, experts said — from the brain to the heart to the gastrointestinal system — causing upwards of more than 200 symptoms. Many of these symptoms can also be caused by other diseases and conditions, making diagnosis and treatment challenging.
A Trans Human is a new species which never existed before and by Law, they have Zero Human rights, because they are no longer Human and thus, because no Rights have ever been written into Law for them, they now have Zero rights - but much like the American Slaves up to 1865, when President Lincoln wrote into Law, Rights for them.
Gene Therapy is not reversable, but now described as a forced medical treatment, which Biontech/Pfizer said "should have been licensed as a Gene Therapy Injection (2015)" and which "Targets the Dentric Cells in the Lymph Nodes (2023)"
Pfizer’s CEO on Sept. 3 said President Donald Trump should receive a Nobel Peace Prize for the operation that helped deliver COVID-19 vaccines within months of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Albert Bourla said in a statement that Operation Warp Speed and the development of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna “is a profound public health achievement” that was achieved under the leadership of Trump during the president’s first term.
Me: What sort of medal do you think Trump should get for the success of his Operation Warp Speed and the vaccines you had, but which Trump never did?