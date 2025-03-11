Defund this stinking shithole of an organization. Arrest them for crimes against humanity. Go Ali.

“UN CHILD ABUSE COVER-UP: Girls Trapped in Cages - Unicef, Oxfam, Save The Children In On It As Well. Shocking Stories Revealed!

In this episode I interview Donald Trumps distant cousin, Professor Andrew Macleod, who exposes the UN’s Darkest Scandal. Once an employee of the UN & The Red Cross, he now hunts down Pedophiles.

Fact Too Horrifying to Ignore

What if I told you that some of the world’s most respected humanitarian organizations—the UN, UNICEF, Save the Children, Oxfam—are at the center of one of the…”

Un rapists.

Morality is family and protecting women and children. That is universal in all societies that have succeeded over time. Not one race or religion has a corner on this.

Protecting women and children. becomes unnecessary for the survival or as a moral dictate when we have succeeded in podding children. Then humans become pure slaves for those who wish to use them.

That is our joint plight and our mutual crossroads of time and space. Some are suffering horrifically where the UN moves.

Artificial placental technology, rfid, gene therapy, transhumanism become a full scale genocide of man.

All nations of people must know we are under siege. The technology is not sci fi but funded and advanced.

The Sienfield morality was to cue us to believe our only responsibility was to focus on trivialities, so we wouldn't notice the greater path.

A friend has a child going to a fancy Christian private school. A “teacher” plays a video game with her students that includes characters getting shit face drunk, and throwing babies as a weapons. Let that sink in. Imagine Darwinism where you pay to have a child educated by a subverted depopulator, that teachers your daughter to not love and care for children and get drunk so the class of pedophiles in our circles can access them.

Wrecking children is intergenerational. Pedo abusers are thought of as depopulators because the abused rarely want relationships or families.

I have zero tolerance for their ubiquitous spread.

morality is the fulcrum that we bring to the table. In essence I believe we will have to see our common plight and unite and bring back doctrines and communities that enforce the safety of women and childrenIf ultimate consequences need to come against sexual abusers.

If it is not safe for children it is not safe for any of us.

The inversion is that pedo emancipation circles wish to normalize child torture for the satisfaction of their depravity.

We are placing pedo symbols on and in our schools

As if they aren't laughing.

Those memes illustrate that perfectly. Circulate them

But do abused children in the future grow up to be the adult pedo American university professor and ymca instructors? Or are they just discarded because transhumanism has the perfect control grid.

Repent losers. Your philosophy is a dead end, a total cancel of society and aligns with pure evil.

Repent hard.

Share.

