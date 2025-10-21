LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
1h

"When the state is a gang rape institution run AS A CHILD ABUSE factory. It stops having ANY MORAL LEGITIMACY."

Bingo, Lisa.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Doreen's avatar
Doreen
2hEdited

Grateful I can comment w/out having to upgrade to paid. https://newspaste.substack.com/p/epstein-list-7-with-johnny-vedmore

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture