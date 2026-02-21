It's because you have the soul of an animal. That's all. Farm animal is Goyim.

I've been saying it for years. We are treated like cattle. Digital id is a cattle stamping operation.

Migration is cattle stamping. Dei and speech committees is cattle word stamping.

Vaccine passes are their cattle passes.

If you don't know the noahide laws you are really BEHIND. there's no passing them on the curve unless you try to get ahead a bit.

“GOYIM WERE ONLY PLACED TO SERVE US.”

It is repugnant. Sure the alien distraction will work.

Number one. As it pertains to Noah. The animals and catlle got off the ark after Noah and his family. I do not have the soul of an animal.

Number two.

Genesis 1 27 I am made in God's image.

Number three in Genesis 8 that covenant to be fruitful and multiply was to all of Noah's descendants.

Number four in Genesis 8 God said He'd take an account for murder

Do you you really think the Kabbalah's stinky funky Zohar's requirements to get rid of all the impure husks aka goyim , has anything at all to do with God? Call that a mystical interpretation of God's word is pure vomit.

Something got up and did satanic in that.

FYI the Zoar is named as a city God wanted to destroy along with Sodom and Gomorrah.

Zoar was one of the cities intended to be destroyed by God in Genesis 19 but at Lot's request was spared. In.Genesis 19:24–25

“Then the Lord rained down burning sulfur on Sodom and Gomorrah—from the Lord out of the heavens. Thus he overthrew those cities and the entire plain, destroying all those living in the cities—and also the vegetation in the land.”

The other cities were Admah, Zeboim, and Zoar.

Lot did not think he could escape to the mountains in time, he pleaded to take refuge in Zoar (verses 18–20).

God spared Zoar while the other cities in the plain were burned (verses 21–25).

then the Pritzker family ( also in Epstein files finance the trans industry, and an 18 year translation of the Zohar.

Which holds the goyim need to be exterminated. And the chosen need to become trans like Adam Kadmon. And Bill Gates of Hell runs vaccines? Thinks he's in this twisted eugenics cult?

Jews have two souls per the Zohar.

Four worlds.

Vessels of Chaos get you to the kelipot

Days of Mossioch ( this is where we are at) all IMPURE KELIPOT WILL BE REMOVED

This extremely powerful sect of Judaism is not all Jews. Some are starting to reject these views and discuss internally.

The SOULS OF THE entire world come from an unclean kelipot. Thus anything can be done without any compulsion or hesitation.

this is pure dehumanization.

https://etzion.org.il/en/philosophy/issues-jewish-thought/issues-mussar-and-faith/reason-prayer-according-chabad-chassidut-1

You will not find this the Bible.

Because getting rid of all those evil kelipot? That is a creepy call for genocide..

Oh but you could take on the noahide code instead?

Source: Merrimack Valley Havurah https://share.google/Kwpva3i4bUDPD0nlP

It is not antisemitism to not want to be referred to as an evil husk needing elimination.

I also want freedom of religion and am no one's slave.

Kabbalah is Hollywood and chabad Hasidism.

(Hollywood needs none of our eyeballs or applause. Shun their everything and creepy nonsense. They hate us jew and gentile alike.)

As for chabad I think all non chabad rabbis who disagree with them are scared of them.

We are in strange times. I implore the good among the jews to denounce a messianic ethnic cleansing found in the Zohar and the Tanya

How can such perversion of God’s word have come from the people of the book!!!!

So chabad declare a King. And it's bad husk time? Care to look at Palestine?

In a Kabbalah interpretation that was the release of sparks?????

My goodness this stuff is hidden and coming out.

So be it.

Love you dear readers, of all faiths. Satanists can get Eve seed's heel.

If faced with hate and you show love you lead the way for change.

Plus you might as well keep the twinkle in your eye!

Psalm 139:14

I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well.

“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.”

We have to discuss the difficult topics. Nothing good festers in darkness.

