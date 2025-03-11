Like snap dog. Throw down an image and who comes scurrying. This one getting some attention.

I am going to ask you. Do you think you find pedophiles as car mechanics, farmers or would they worm their way into education.

Benjamin Levin for instance. There he is. Master-educator. Got 3 years for his pedo activity. Out in a few months. Friends in high places?

Former deputy of education. Yo America your statistics, education and psychology and law professors are a hot bed of stink. Same the world around. They have occupied the top ranks and wish to use their platform for pedophile EMANICIPATION. WHICH since they work and vote, just means freedom to abuse the children of our communities on full access. They have inverted every norm and want to continue to do so. they are tolerated or part of the elite. tolerated because of the depopulation affects - it is as good as sterilization - and is thus the new UN population activity.

Dr. Frits Bernard was the father of this pedophile emancipation. find him you find the rest of them crawling around like cockroaches in high places. very high places.

they want early sexualization of children.

they want to be considered a sexual minority that is oppressed.

they want to break down the bonds between parent and child by keeping secrets at school and declaring the parents the enemy;

they want phones out of school so no one records the classes kids are exposed to - and you think school boards care??? those law suits are about destroying the school boards when they lose and about the narrative to keep kids out.

they want their narratives of the child can consent to their abuse as new-truth.

they want to systematically lower the age of consent

they want to add the concept of mature minor to lower further the age of consent (this is also used for vaccines, sterilization, hormones, medical assistance in death)

they deny there are harms; and anyways not important at all to their emancipation.

some might say there is abuse but don’t worry they get their kids to '“consent” and that is their right.

According to the National Post, Benjamin Levin's daughters say former Ontario deputy minister never sexually abused them. the same report states that “in incest online chat rooms, Levin claimed to have sexually abused all three of his daughters from the age of 12.”

I’ve heard of parents lying about how quickly their kids walked, talked or reached other milestones but Levin brags about other things he then says are lies. Maybe. He worked for Kathleen Wynn’s education team. you know the one that brought in the sexualized curriculum.

https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/benjamin-levins-daughters-say-former-ontario-deputy-minister-never-sexually-abused-them

There he is with the slime minister.

There’s Benjamin Levin with the former Crime Minister, and below with the former Crime Minister and Kathleen Wynne.

What are the pedo perspectives? The biggest they want you to accept is that the child doesn’t have a problem with their fucking them while child- and that is just fine.

we are going to get to the place where being the chattel of our fathers and husbands is safer then going around “free” in modern progressive society. If women and children are damaged, then you get your pound of flesh for hurting the man’s chattels. and two bricks suffice.

Now we have this gross pseudo law occupied by sick fucks inverting morality so they can access and torture children. and women are disliked and hated unless these facilitate providing access to children. (those who expose them are known as “witches” or even “witch of the week”)

woman crushing head of snake. telling us what it is required. https://www.gistreel.com/shocking-moment-fearless-woman-crushes-serpents-head-with-her-feet/#google_vignette

They think children can consent and like their abuse.

and therefore it is the child’s right to be talked into that experience for the obsessed pedophile to access. Mature minor concepts move the dial on the concept of consent even further. Infiltration of not only the education system is necessary but the judicial and criminal system.

Non-pedophiles are the problem in their books. Especially parents, protective mothers. They believe pedophilia is only or exclusively, or primarily a problem for the non-pedophile society. Thus they remake the society for themselves.

Paedophilia is, first and foremost, not a problem for the paedophile; it is apparently also not a problem for the child (in their sick abuse centered view- all justification that enables them just to accomplish their goals is enough).

According to them: paedophilia should be considered equally valuable forms of human behavior: TO WHAT YOU SICKOS??????

they actually believe Paedophiles can enrich society by bringing into it new perspectives. since they are obsessed they work non-stop towards their EMANICIPATION.

FYI I get some attention from an educator on linkedin who is Barry Carbol and doesn’t like Pierre Pollievre. oK SO THAT’S INTERESTING.

I find him doing a talk with Benjamin Levin. Coincidence I am sure. And his interest in education is not at all connected to.. or what do I know. FOR SURE IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS MOVEMENT. i do not know that he likes little kids. but he has some interesting history in education.

But then find that this Barry Carbol guy was the one that took an early wrecking ball to BC’s education and advocated getting rid of standard grades and other nonsense.

HerE is a reporting I found about his paper for the BC Ministry that called for “radical changes to the education system, including the elimination of grades, that takes the emphasis off university entrance…”

comments from parents: must have been written in silly putty

creates heavier teacher burnout and heavier workloads. THINK OF THAT TEACHERS GET BURNED OUT REPORTING.

here was the lowering of the standards of BC curriculum.

https://core.ac.uk/download/pdf/141716407.pdf

Well doesn’t he appear before some US Education thingy in Boulder Colorado to spread his virus, let’s dumb down the curriculum virus;

https://files.eric.ed.gov/fulltext/ED302576.pdf

He as I said appears at the same conference of Mr. convicted pedo crime Benjamin Levin. but that means nothing. Trudeau hangs with Levin….

A conference where Inching towards INCLUSION WAS PRESENTED.

Then Barry is onto ONLINE EDUCATION. - A NECESSARY NEXT STAGE OF THE ELITE DESTRUCTION OF SOCIETY. right and ready for covid.

SESSION 1: The Link Between Education and the World of Work 7 “Schools and Work: Towards a Research Agenda” 7 Author: Benjamin Levin Respondent: Patrice de Broucker “I Know How To Do It: Research Priorities for Cooperative Education and Career Education in Canada’s Secondary Schools” 9 Authors: Hugh Munby, Nancy Hutchinson, and Peter Chin Respondent: Patrice de Broucker Key Questions Identified – The Link Between Education and the World of Work 10 SESSION 2: Learning Outcomes 12

“Learning Outcomes” 12 Authors: Henry Schulz, Glenn Clark, and Robert Crocker Respondent: Barry Anderson “Measurement of the Full Scope of Learning” 14 Authors: R.A. Yackulic and B.W. Noonan Respondent: Barry Anderson Key Questions Identified – Learning Outcomes 16 SESSION 2: Teacher Education 18

“Professional Knowledge and Education Training” 18 Authors: Maurice Tardif et al Respondent: Jocelyn Berthelot Key Questions Identified – Teacher Education 21 SESSION 3: Technology 18 “Pan-Canadian Research Options: 31

New Information Technologies and Learning” 22 Author: Margaret Haughey Respondent: Barry Carbol “Technology Implies LTD plus FTE” 24 Authors: Anne L. Jefferson and Susan D. Edwards Respondent: Marita Moll Key Questions Identified – Technology 26 REPORT ON THE PAN-CANADIAN EDUCATION RESEARCH AGENDA SYMPOSIUM – FEBRUARY 16-17, 1999 3 SESSION 4: Citizenship and Social Cohesion 28 “Learning Democracy in a Pluralist Society: Building a Research Base for Citizenship Education in Canada” 28 Authors: A.M. Sears, G.M. Clarke, and A.S. Hughes Respondent: Keith Wagner Key Questions Identified – Citizenship and Social Cohesion 31 SESSION 4: Diversity and Equity 33 “A Pan-Canadian Research Program For More Inclusive Schools in Canada: The Diversity and Equity Research Background” 33 Author: David Corson Respondent: Derek Green “Marginalization, Decolonization, and Voice: Prospects for Aboriginal Education in Canada” 35 Authors: Terry Wotherspoon and Bernard Schissel Respondent: Paulette Tremblay Key Questions Identified – Diversity and Equity 38 SESSION 5: Special Needs Programming 40

“Inching Toward Inclusion: The Excellence/Equity Dilemma in our Schools” 40 Author: Judy Lupart Respondent: BJ Willis “School Integration of Children with a Disability in Provinces and Territories in Canada” 43 Authors: Robert Doré, Serge Wagner, Jean-Pierre Brunet, and Nathalie Bélanger Key Questions Identified – Special Needs Programming 46 PANEL SESSION 48 Panelists: Élise Boisjoly, Jane Gaskell, Jean-Pierre Voyer, and Charles Ungerleider CLOSING COMMENTS 53 Michael Wolfson and Paul Cappon APPENDICES 56 Keynote speeches: Jean-Pierre Voyer and Charles Ungerleider Proposed research questions

Ok so what else can I determine from looking at these “resources” and I get to an annual conference called aasect. you can’t make this up. it’s like ass and sect. as in dissect and as in cult. Their logo looks like an open rectum. Not my fault they picked that. calling it as I see it.

It starts with finding an article below presented at something called THE WORLD CONGRESS OF SEXOLOGY in 2001 in Paris which seems to morph to aasect

Helping people with pedophilic feelings

By Dr Frans E. J. Gieles, The Netherlands

So when I look up the World Congress of Sexology it has become: Aasect.

Aasect is a SEXUALITY EDUCATOR CERTIFICATION, PUBLICATION, EVENTS, ETC PLACE. Now its this kink area of the world totally out and about education.

2024 AASECT Award Recipients

Congratulations and thank you for the work that you do!

AASECT Sexuality Book Awards

General Focus



Out: A Parent’s Guide to Supporting Your LGBTQIA+ Kid Through Coming Out and Beyond by John Sovec

With Sprinkles on Top: Everything Vanilla People and Their Kinky Partners Need to Know to Communicate, Explore, and Connect by Stefani Goerlich

AASECT Book Awards

Audience Focus (children under 18)

My Culture, My Gender, Me by Cassandra Corrigan

Audience Focus (teens under 18)

Totally Normal: An LGBTQIA+ Guide to Puberty, Sex, and Gender by Monica Gupta Mehta and Asha Lily Mehta

Sexuality Professional Focus

Exploring Sexuality and Disability: A Guide for Human Service Professionals by Shanna Katz Kattari

AASECT Audiovisual and Film Award

Every Body by Julie Cohen

AASECT Live Web Series Award

Mariah Caudillo

AASECT Podcast Award

Our Better Half: Drs. Jane Fleishman, Jayleen Galarza, Sabitha Pillai-Friedman, Rosara Torrisi

Professional Standard of Excellence Award

Marla Renee Stewart (Sex Down South Conference)

AASECT Award for Integrative Approaches to Sex Therapy

Marissa Nelson

AASECT Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Bianca Laureano

AASECT Award for Emergent Professional

Nikita Fernandes

Distinguished Service to AASECT Award

Colby Agostinelli

Humanitarian Award

Tarra Bates-Duford

AASECT Sexuality Educator Award

Shanéa Thomas

Student Presentation Award – Coming soon!

Schiller Prize Award – Coming soon!

Virtual Awards Ceremony

Thursday, May 23, 2024

7:30 PM ET

Join us! AASECT members and award recipients will be sent a virtual link to join the event. RSVP is not required.

https://aasectnews.aasect.org/2024-awards/

So they give you a therapy certification on these “non-traditional” sexual relationships.

We Are Proud To Announce The First-Ever Alternative Relationships Certification Program!

the success of mainstreaming non-stop sexualization might be a ccp thing. do they do this to their kids? OOOOO give me a hell no.

Mark your calendars they are presenting a conference in 2025

Here’s the sponsors. TRIANGLES WITHIN TRIANGLES pedo boy abusers. butterflies like either gender and hearts within hearts mean they like to abuse girls. Yes yes yes I get they think the kids consent AND like it.

Sponsors & Exhibitors

“We greatly appreciate our 2025 sponsors and exhibitors for generously supporting the AASECT Annual Conference. We can’t wait to see you in Las Vegas, June 5-8.”

Event Details

Date: June 5-8, 2025

Location: JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa

The AASECT Audience

Therapists • Social Workers • Counselors • Psychologists • Physicians • Educators • Nurses • Allied Health Professionals • Researchers • Sociologists • Clergy Members • Students

You can go through their past events to get a flavor.

YOU CAN find them here, just the internet opening itself for me.

So do we think the triangle within the triangle has a pedo symbol staring at us right in our faces???? I hate the modern day- only experts can tell you what to see. what do you see.

what do you see?

what is going on?

the FULCROM IS MORALITY and sterilization is now a thing.

