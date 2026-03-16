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Connie Rose
3hEdited

They hate the goym and they hate Jesus Christ and we must reject Jesus Christ by all means under the Noah Hide Laws but it goes much deeper than just the 7 laws. I will not reject my Jesus Christ my everything for he is my everything he is the best thing that has ever happened to me.

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1 reply by Lawyerlisa
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:Stuart-james.
3hEdited

The US government or any government are legal entities, all legal entities are under the condition of contract compliance and conditions. These conditions preclude any living man or woman from any contract created by government. ( simply not possible )

For a legal entity is defined by digital data or paper data, neither of which can form contract with a living man or woman!

So, these Noahide laws only apply to those in contract with a government that is in agreement with these ( laws ) / contracts.

There are no laws ! There are only contracts between living man or woman or legal entities.

To be in contract with government, one must claim to be a citizen. A citizen is a legal entity construct created by government and owned by government.

All governments refuse to disclose their legal title of ownership of the citizen legal entity, therefore any claim against a living man or woman remains corrupted and so invalid.

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