The Epstein files now reveal Gislaine and Epstein were missionaries for Christ. They were in a loving monogomous relationship singulaly devoted to bringing Bible study to world leaders in remote locations where they could focus on the word of God.

BONDI (satire) states the loving couple raised funds for Christian education of undeserving youth.

Gislaine reveals truth that she was persecuted unjustly and was incarcerated for her love of Jesus. She further reveals she is a nun and uses her time to help others find God.

Epstein to get peace prize post humous.

Pope renaming Vatican to Epsteinican and considering how to Saint Epstein this Tuesday. (Satire)

Churches to get real blood from aborted babies at the newly set up Maxwell nunneries that Hollywood and big music expected to attend.

All one big satire y’all.

There is nothing weird going on.

As you were.

This is how I'm coping with some fun satire.. How about you.

