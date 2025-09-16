LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

Lawyerlisa
10h

The Epstein files now reveal Gislaine and Epstein were missionaries for Christ. They were in a loving monogomous relationship singulaly devoted to bringing Bible study to world leaders in remote locations where they could focus on the word of God.

Trudy Anrep
6h

Do they think the world is that stupid

