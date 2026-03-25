If you want to be zionist do it without the Bible and justify it if you can. This dispensationalism set up was reviewed here. Do you trust the Federal Reserve in your Bible? That is one hell of a money changer in the House of God.

Blessed are the Peace Makers.

Thou shalt not kill.

Or is it like deciding the work around for God’s law to fit the outcome desired.

Blessed are the virtue signalers. For their profile pictures smile for the hand of the globalists.

Blessed are the gullible. For their arms are full of pricks.

Blessed are systems of power. For they will never provide justice while devised by power.

Blessed are the polarized. For they empty their minds of actual thinking.

Blessed are the addictions and porn. For they will give the devil his anchor.

Blessed are the left v right. For they plough the way for comptrollers.

Blessed are the easily deceived. For they will pave the wars with blood.

Blessed are the false flags and gobbly-gobbel media. For they will be the overt cover for atrocities.

Blessed are the new artificial placentas. For the end of women is technological proof of messianic miracle while implementing state based reproduction and the human farming experiment by those you can’t question,.

All of a sudden we trust the media and a government that wants to plough kids like meat into wars for a racial supremacy. And that is in the bible.

where there is hatred

let me sow love.

where their is darkness.

light.

just open your eyes.

Share

Leave a comment