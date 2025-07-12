We have to acknowledge the gap between what is known and what is shown. P. 35 floored me. I mean this is history. I feel like licking my fingers to turn the pages, they seem so old. But of course I just rat-tat-tat on my computer.

P.24 look at p. 35 of life magazine November 26, 1945

I went to Web archive to locate the image. Not convinced she or he is right (except that bit about Pig alley is too good). Not sure what pig alley is but sounds like a punishment befitting a horrific man.

https://archive.org/details/Life-1945-11-26-Vol-19-No-22/page/34/mode/2up

p25 letter of thanks for a book that had hitler’s fingerprings.

so I looked up the Book

And Figer prints seem missing. His lifeline ends in Xs. Violent ends (he deserved).

https://archive.org/details/howtoknowpeopleb00ranarich/page/124/mode/2up

P26. Cable regarding AH and EB in buenos Aires

P27 LETTER OF THANKS BY HOOVER

P28 LETTER TO HOOVER December 16, 1945 suspect that Hitler found refuge in Argentina, - the German submarine that showed up there with no good reason to account for it. Could it be that history is going to repeat itself in Argentina.

P. 29 COUNT KARL VON LUXBERG in Argentina

P.30

p.31 the evidence involves such top ranking Argentine leaders as Col Juan D Peron, kingpin of the colonels’ regime, and Finance Minister Cefcrino Alonso Irgoyen.

P.32 I DON’T KNOW WHAT this article is in this trove for. But it suggests you can give someone Diabetes by giving them Alloxan.

Spooky to give someone diabetes on purpose.. so I located this:

Arabic Gum improves Alloxan induced diabetes. Arabic Gum anyone????

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-31897-x

P. 33 In Argentina the Terror Goes on!!! Peron is following a system of rotating arrests, until he can build jails enough to hold the entire population. Germans have a detailed plan to return to power. The Nazis have a plan to wage full-scare economic war! (aren’t we in that green plan right now with mandatory degrowth??)

P.34 Nazis build up concerns, cartels and businesses in South America, Mexico, Switzerland and Spain, to win their way back into power in the international financial world. “The principle of the Good Neighbor policy imposes upon us the obligation to help the Argentine people overthrow the Fascist regime and re-establish democracy among a people who love freedom as we do.”

Do we love freedom? Do we? I am the author of World on Mute. Consider reading that for the answer to that question.

P.35 Go down to Pole Island? Hitler owns the Island or his heirs ? don’t ask the natives any questions or they will put him wise.

P. 36

This darkness it has moved in our world in various iterations.

I find the building of “prisons” for the population so dark.

the UN Migration Compact which moves migrants into our countries is as dark. It assigns migrants digital biometric identification and CITY ID. AKA the 15 minute city plan. While they bankrupt countries and dilute those who understand freedom and will stand up to tyranny, they take the poor off their land and stick them in cities. not in their countries, but ours. The left think Migration is compassion. In fact, it is more likely the land grab, like War is. Paint it up with enough lipstick and control the press and the left think moving the poor from their land so it can be taken is anti-colonialist. Ha. it is the exact opposite. We the left, the right, the nothing, are all being hearded into 15 minute cities. I am pleased that I am attracting left haters. It is only that way that I will get audience with those who would never ever consider another view point. Life is still beautiful and I love it.

How could you place the world’s population into digital biometric ID at scale. migrate them. give them benefits in exchange for this thing. Are our 15 minute cities part of the prisons we build at scale. Of course they are.

You need to see history to understand the present. There are more documents. I will load them. It is like watching the FBI (when they cared about freedom) investigate live a mystery. We were told he died. We were told Epstein died.

Share

Leave a comment