LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynette Devries's avatar
Lynette Devries
6h

I saw a great video on RUMBLE by Free Your Mind videos. not very long maybe 25 minutes. It is titled DONALD TRUMP'S INAUGURATION: THE CROWNING & ENTHRONEMENT OF THE BEAST/ ANTICHRIST. Video cover has him looking in a mirror. Besides building a huge ballroom Trump now wants to build arches eerily like arches of Baal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chaplain Bob Walker's avatar
Chaplain Bob Walker
6h

Now look into Kabbalah.

https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/1567567/jewish/The-Soul-of-Judaism.htm

they will build the temple and THEIR MESSIAH will come.

''(lit. “the anointed one”) the Messiah. One of the 13 principles of the Jewish faith is that G-d will send the Messiah to return the Jews to the land of Israel, rebuild the Holy Temple and usher in the utopian Messianic Era.''

their messiah shall be the man of sin, son of perdition, aka the antichrist the beast.

2 Thessalonians Chapter 2

2 That ye be not soon shaken in mind, or be troubled, neither by spirit, nor by word, nor by letter as from us, as that the day of Christ is at hand.

3 Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day (2nd coming of Christ) shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin (antichrist) be revealed, the son of perdition;

4 Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.

5 Remember ye not, that, when I was yet with you, I told you these things?

Revelation 13:14

“And deceiveth them that dwell on the earth by the means of those miracles which he had power to do in the sight of the beast; saying to them that dwell on the earth, that they should make an image to the beast, which had the wound by a sword, and did live.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture