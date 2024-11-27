Briefing Binder for HESA Appearance on the Supplementary Estimates (C), Main Estimates, and Departmental Plan March 21, 2022, 3:30-5:30pm

TOTAL $18,106, 148 $2,450,253 SUPPLEMENTARY ESTIMATES ‘C’ For Supplementary Estimates (C) CFIA has an increase of $20.56 million for the following: o $18.1 million in Voted Appropriations which includes $14 million in new funding, $3.6M million in re-profiled funds from 2020-21, and $482K for transfers from Other Government Departments. Total: $20,556,401 o $2.45 million in statutory appropriations for the employee benefit plans.

Funding to $13,087,850 $2,274,896 maintain and further strengthen food safety measures Total: $15,362,746

Canadian Food Inspection Agency has a proposed net increase of $52.1M in its 2022-23 Main Estimates (from $785.7M in 2021-22 to $837.8M in 2022-23). Increases of $62.4M (including Statutory) New and Renewed TB Submissions [$31.3M]

• Funding to maintain daily shift inspection presence in federally registered meat processing establishments ($15.6M)

• Funding to maintain and further strengthen food safety measures ($14.3M)

• Funding to address antimicrobial resistance ($1.4M) Funding Level Increases [$23.0M]

• Funding to build the new Centre for Plant Health in Sidney, British Columbia ($13.2M)

• Funding to maintain core services at the CFIA ($9.1M)

• Funding for Food Fraud ($0.4M)

• Funding to establish a Canadian Food Safety Information Network ($0.3M)

Other [$8.1M]

• Voted increase from Internal transfer from Personnel Operating budget to

Non-Pay Operating budget ($3.2M)

• Funding for Collective Bargaining ($2.7M)

• Voted increase from Internal transfer from Personnel Capital budget to

Non-Pay Capital budget ($1.1M)

• Legal Services employee benefit plan adjustment ($0.8M)

• Transfer from Global Affairs Canada for staff on missions abroad ($0.3M)

ISSUE

• The Government of Canada has made key investments to its inspection activities in an effort to enhance food safety in Canada. At present, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has the resources it needs to deliver on its mandate for food safety, animal and plant health.

KEY FACTS

• Budget 2021 provided the Canadian Food Inspection Agency with an additional $31M over two years to maintain its inspection activities and to strengthen and modernize its food safety inspection system.

KEY MESSAGES

• Canada has one of the best food safety systems in the world.

• The Safe Food for Canadians Act and the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations, which came into force in 2019, provides a new approach for food safety and improves the ability to respond to non-compliances.

• Budget 2021 invested $31M over two years in renewed funding to allow the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to continue to apply and strengthen its risk management approach to food safety. The funding will allow for improved risk targeting for both domestic and imported foods and guide preventive and targeted food safety activities.

IF PRESSED ON COVID-19

• Food safety and consumer protection are key priorities of the Government of Canada.

• There is currently no scientific evidence that food or food packaging is a source or transmitter of the COVID-19 virus and there have been no reported cases.

• The government has taken steps for the ongoing delivery of critical Canadian Food Inspection Agency services during the pandemic to do its part to maintain Canada’s food supply, including prioritizing its meat inspection work.

IF PRESSED ON FOOD SAFETY IN MEAT PROCESSING PLANTS

• This Government takes food safety seriously.

• The Canadian Food Inspection Agency conducts daily inspections at federally licenced meat

processing establishments. The inspection approach is different for licence holders who

produce foods other than meat, where daily inspection presence is not a requirement.

BACKGROUND

All food sold in Canada is expected to be safe, and it is industry’s responsibility to produce safe food. When there is reason to believe that a food is contaminated or does not follow federal regulations, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) may employ various compliance approaches and will typically initiate a process to investigate and recall products, if necessary. The number of inspection staff changes due to seasonal requirements and is adjusted based on demand. The type and frequency of inspections done by CFIA vary by commodity, by risks, and mirror what is done in other countries (for ex., CFIA staff do full-time slaughter inspection.

The Safe Food for Canadians Act (SFCA) and Safe Food for Canadians Regulations (SFCR), which came into force on January 15, 2019, is an example of this Government’s commitment to strengthen an already strong food safety inspection system. The regulations apply to imported, exported or inter-provincially traded food.

The new regulations are also consistent with international food safety standards, they strengthen Canada’s food safety system and enable industry to innovate and create greater market access opportunities for Canadian food products exported abroad.

These regulations help Canadian food businesses continue to have access to trading partners like the United States, who have already adopted similar regulations.

Budget 2021’s funding of $31M over two years will allow the CFIA to continue to strengthen its risk management approach to food safety through improved understanding of the dynamic risk landscape, both domestic and foreign, and to guide preventive and targeted food safety activities. This will be achieved through sustained verification activities of industry compliance with legislation and improved offshore preventive activities for all exported and imported food products.”

