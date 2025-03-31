PART 3 As a Knight of Malta, Carney must disclose his ties to a Global Sovereign entity known as the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem. aka the Sovereign Order of Malta.
As a Knight of Malta Carney is part of another SOVEREIGN ENTITY already. A globalist one. More hiding information the media strangely does not expose. Have you heard of a sovereign order without a territory before?
Do you know anything about this GLOBAL SOVEREIGN ENTITY?????
He should be tested in the media for who he is and judged by what he hides.
“The Ambassador of the Sovereign Order of Malta to the United Nations in New York, Paul Beresford-Hill, and the Ambassador of the Sovereign Order of Malta to Palestine, Michele Bowe, met UN General Secretary, António Guterres, yesterday Monday 8 April at the UN headquarters.”
https://www.orderofmalta.int/news/order-of-malta-ambassadors-meet-un-secretary-general/
Here’s a listing of the UN site of the Mission staff to the UN https://www.un.int/orderofmalta/staff
If he belongs to a SOVEREIGN ENTITY, why hasn't he brought it up? If he is part of a global sovereign entity would it be part of a normal disclosure that follows his election- he has NOT made this disclosure to us.
Did Carney fail to disclose a special relationship with a “sovereign order” known as the Knights of Malta, also known as the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem, a sovereign recognized by the UN and other countries. THAT IS CORRECT!
First Mark Carney is a Knight of Malta. As such he may be one of the holders of the passport of the Sovereign Order of Malta. This is a very global organization. Is this more data that he must disclose to the Canadian electorate? Is this more data he should face a conflicts of interest review on? I should think yes.
According to Wikispooks Carney is described as a Deep State actor and a Knight of Malta.
Other prominent Knights of Malta include George H.W. Bush, Allen Dulles.
Let’s go through this.
Now before you hurl the label CT, consider that these knights or dames (or some) have their own passports and they are recognized by over 110 states worldwide!
They have their own passports, recognition by 110-114 countries, and the UN. They have ambassadors. As a Knight of Malta he must face the scrutiny of how much of a conflict it is to belong to this sovereign order.
If you like my work please support it. Our election is April 28, 2024. Thus I am paying attention to finding what others aren’t
THEY HAVE THEIR OWN PASSPORTS
First the Sovereign Order of the Knights of Malta have their own passports. It is one of the rarest passports in the world.
“The sovereign Order of the Knights of Malta - or the Sovereign Military Order of Malta - is another Catholic order with a complicated history and its own passport. Although it has fewer than 500 diplomatic passports in circulation, making it the world’s rarest passport.
Despite the spiritual home being in Malta since 1099, the Knights were evicted by Napoleon in 1798 and today they are headquartered in Rome, across the Tiber from the Vatican.
The Knightly passports are blood red, with “Ordre Souverain Militaire de Malte” in gold under the distinctive Maltese Cross.
There is definitely no mistaking it for an actual Maltese Passport which are European Union burgundy. Although with a population of only around 500,000 is also an unusual passport.
The Order has appointed around 13,500 members as knights, dames and chaplains. It also issues stamps, coins and licence plates, despite having no roads, banks or country to speak of.
The Order began issuing laissez-passer documents in the 1300s to allow their errant knights to traverse the globe and collect alms. They took their modern form after the Second World War, although the passports are reserved for diplomats only.
“The Order grants passports to members of their government for the duration of their mandate,” the Valletta-based Daniel de Petri Testaferrata told CNN.
The books of 44 pages are normally valid for just four years, making them among the shortest lived passports. Apart from the passport of the Grand Masters’ which have a 10 year validity.
As Maltese president of the Order, Petri Testaferrata he is only one of about 100 members of the Order actually based in the Maltese islands.”
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/travel/secrets-of-the-knights-of-malta-passports-the-rarest-travel-documents-in-the-world/
According to google AI the Order of Malta and the Knights of Malta are used interchangeably.
“"Order of Malta" and "Knights of Malta" are commonly used interchangeably to refer to the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta, a Catholic lay religious order with a history of military, chivalric, and noble traditions.”
It has a special relationship with the UN.
Below is from it’s website:
“The Order and the United Nations
The Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of St. John of Jerusalem of Rhodes and of Malta has maintained a permanent mission to facilitate diplomatic relations with the United Nations since 1994 when it was granted Observer Status with the international organization. The Permanent Observer Mission exists, like all the diplomatic initiatives of the Order of Malta, to support and extend the humanitarian goals of the Order of Malta and its members.
The neutral, impartial, and non-political nature of the Order of Malta permits for humanitarian intervention in a timely and valuable nature as well as for a welcoming presence amongst fellow members of the United Nations. Diplomats assist in ensuring the cooperation of particular countries or multilateral agencies in the Order of Malta’s effective delivery of aid and personnel into what are often the least inviting of circumstances.
There are currently 110 countries with which the Order has diplomatic relations, and all are represented at the United Nations headquarters in New York City. The United Nations is an essential arena for an active Order of Malta presence.”
THEY HAVE THEIR OWN AMBASSADOR
The Ambassador
Ambassador Paul Beresford-Hill, who was born in Dublin, Ireland, is a distinguished international educator who holds postgraduate degrees from both Oxford University, UK, and Columbia University in New York. He has enjoyed faculty appointments at both institutions. He is currently the Director General of the Mountbatten Institute, a business school which specializes in international training and internships. He is also the Chairman of the English Speaking Union of the United States. He was previously Headmaster of the Anglo-American International School in New York, and also served as Principal of the Bangkok Patana School, the British International School in Thailand.
While at Oxford he was a Research Associate in the Department of Education and Senior Member of Wadham College. Ambassador Beresford-Hill is currently a Visiting Professor in the School of Business at St. Mary’s University, London, UK. He is a trustee of the Lehman College Foundation, part of the City University of New York, and served as Chairman of the Foundation of Mary Immaculate College, Limerick, Ireland from 2010-2015.
In 2018 Ambassador Beresford-Hill was honoured by Queen Elizabeth with an appointment as honorary Commander of the British Empire (CBE) for his contribution to international education and British American cultural relations. The Ambassador is married to Kathryn Elizabeth and they have two grown sons.
He was appointed Permanent Observer of the Sovereign Order of Malta to the United Nations in New York in June 2019.
For more information please click here to visit the Permanent Observer Mission of the Order of Malta to the United Nations website.”
https://orderofmaltaamerican.org/about-the-order/permanent-observer-to-un/
Now. So you are not confused, the Sovereign Order of Malta and the Republic of Malta are not the same!
Per google ai
“The Sovereign Military Order of Malta (SMOM) and the Republic of Malta are distinct entities, despite sharing a name and a history intertwined with the island of Malta. The SMOM is a sovereign entity with its own government, laws, and passport, while the Republic of Malta is a sovereign nation-state.”
So I go to Open Sanctions to get more information.
Search guide · Data current as of 2025-03-30
Person · Politician · Canada
Albrecht Freiherr von Boeselager
Person · Politician · Germany
Person · Politician · Germany
Giacomo dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto
Person · Politician · Italy
THEY HAVE THEIR OWN PRINCES!
COULD THE OATH OF A KNIGHT TO THEIR PRINCE BE IN CONFLICT WITH THE CONSTITUTION OR THE MANDATE OF THE PEOPLE OF CANADA?
Let’s look at Giacomo with blood in his name first.
Giacomo dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto
Politician
Giacomo dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto is a politically exposed person. They are a person of interest by virtue of their position and the influence they may hold. They have not been found on international sanctions lists.
TypePerson[sources]
NameGiacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto · Giacomo dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto · ·· · Τζάκομο ντάλα Τόρε · Джакомо Дала Торе дел Темпио ди Сангуинето · 3 more...[sources]Other nameFra Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto · Giacomo Benedetto Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto · Giacomo Dalla Torre · Giacomo Dalla Torre Pulvirenti · Джакомо Далла Торре дель Темпио ди Сангинетто · 1 more...[sources]Weak alias··[sources]Birth date1944-12-09[sources]
Place of birthRome[sources]Death date2020-04-29[sources]
Gendermale[sources]
Nationalitynot available[sources]
CitizenshipItaly[sources]
First nameGiacomo[sources]Last nameSanguinetto[sources]Wikidata IDQ364969[sources]
PositionGrand Commander of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta (2004-2009) ·
Prince and Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta (2018-2020)[sources]
EducationPontifical Urbaniana University · Sapienza University of Rome[sources]Last change2025-03-25Last processed2025-03-25First seen2024-09-28”
https://www.opensanctions.org/entities/Q364969/ (demonic number)
“Prince Oskar of Prussia
Politician
Prince Oskar of Prussia is a politically exposed person. They are a person of interest by virtue of their position and the influence they may hold. They have not been found on international sanctions lists.
TypePerson[sources]NameOskar Prinz von Preußen · Prince Oskar of Prussia · Prinz Oskar von Preußen · Óscar de Prusia · Όσκαρ της Πρωσίας · 2 more...[sources]Other nameOscar de Prusia · Oskar Michael Hans Karl von Preußen · Prince Oscar of Prussia · Principe Oscar de Prusia · Príncipe Óscar de Prusia[sources]Birth date1959-05-06[sources]Place of birthBonn[sources]Gendermale[sources]Nationalitynot available[sources]CitizenshipGermany[sources]First nameHans · Karl · Michael · Oskar[sources]Wikidata IDQ100307[sources]PositionPrince and Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta (1999-)[sources]EducationDr. phil. (1995-) · Free University Berlin (-1995)[sources]Last change2025-03-25Last processed2025-03-25First seen2024-09-28
Descriptions
Relationships
Family membersRelativeRelationshipStart dateEnd dateGuglielmo Carlo di Prussia Politicianfather--Irmgard Else Helene von Veltheim Close Associatemother--
Positions heldPosition occupiedStart dateEnd datePrince and Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta1999-01-01”
https://www.opensanctions.org/entities/Q100307/
Well if you never heard of these guys before this might be an interesting post.
“Albrecht Freiherr von Boeselager
Politician
Albrecht Freiherr von Boeselager is a politically exposed person. They are a person of interest by virtue of their position and the influence they may hold. They have not been found on international sanctions lists.
TypePerson[sources]NameAlbrecht Freiherr von Boeselager · Albrecht von Boeselager · ··· · البريتشت فريهير ڤون بويسيلاجير[sources]Other nameAlbrecht Baron von Boeselager[sources]Weak alias··[sources]
Birth date1949-10-04[sources]
Place of birthAltenahr[sources]
Gendermale[sources]
Nationality not available[sources]
CitizenshipGermany[sources]First nameAlbrecht[sources]Last nameBoeselager[sources]Wikidata IDQ2639773[sources]
Position Grand Chancellor of the Sovereign Order of Malta (2014-2016) · Grand Chancellor of the Sovereign Order of Malta (2017-)[sources]
EducationUniversity of Bonn · University of Freiburg · University of Geneva[sources]Last change2025-03-25Last processed2025-03-25First seen2023-07-18
Descriptions
Relationships
RelativesPersonRelationshipStart dateEnd date
Damian Boeselager Politicianpaternal uncle · relative--
Data sources
The record has been enriched with data from the following external databases:
Wikidata is the structured data project of the Wikipedia community, providing fact-based information edited by humans and machines
External dataset · Wikidata · non-official source”
https://www.opensanctions.org/entities/Q2639773/
NOTE THIS GRAND CHANCELLOR’S NEPHEW IS A GREEN LEADER AND A MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT IN THE EU.
THE CURRENT PRINCE IS JOHN T DUNLAP A CANADIAN.
“John T. Dunlap is a politically exposed person. They are a person of interest by virtue of their position and the influence they may hold. They have not been found on international sanctions lists.
TypePerson[sources]NameJohn Dunlap · John T. Dunlap · John Timothy Dunlap · T. · ·· · 3 more...[sources]Birth date1957-04-16[sources]Place of birthOttawa[sources]Gendermale[sources]Nationalitynot available[sources]CitizenshipCanada[sources]First nameJohn[sources]Last nameDunlap[sources]Wikidata IDQ52649819[sources]PositionPrince and Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta (2023-)[sources]EducationUniversity of Ottawa · Western University[sources]Last change2025-03-25Last processed2025-03-25First seen2024-09-07
Descriptions
Relationships
Positions held
Position occupiedStart dateEnd date Prince and Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta2023-05-03-”
https://www.opensanctions.org/entities/Q52649819/
Ok so this sovereign order of Malta is a real thing with actual Princes that run it. It had a mini coup prior to Covid like so many organizations that needed the right people in the right places.
The Degree of Knight of Malta (Order of Malta)
“The Maltese Cross, symbol of the Order of Malta.
This degree is universally associated with the Masonic Knights Templar. In the York Rite system it is conferred before the Templar Degree; in the 'stand-alone' tradition it is conferred subsequently to the Templar Degree. It is known by varying degrees of formality as the Order of Malta, or the Order of Knights of Malta, or the Ancient and Masonic Order of St John of Jerusalem, Palestine, Rhodes, and Malta. In practice this last and fullest version of the name tends to be reserved to letterheads, rituals, and formal documents.[citation needed]
The ceremony for conferring the degree (which is always worked in full) contains a mixture of masonic tradition, historical accounts of the Order of St John, moral teaching, and the communication of modes of recognition between members. A series of banners is employed in the ceremony, each representing one of the great battles of the historic medieval Order of St John, whose story is the basis of the moral teachings of the degree.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Knights_Templar_(Freemasonry)#:~:text=secrets%20being%20communicated.-,The%20Degree%20of%20Knight%20of%20Malta%20(Order%20of%20Malta),with%20the%20Masonic%20Knights%20Templar.
Carney is a Knight of Malta and he needs to disclose whether he has that passport.
And if so, should he be disclosing that to the Canadian public? And then what kind of questions would follow? It would be a cross-examination under oath that might be one interesting to follow I should think.
Apparently there has been an internal war (or there was) waging in the Order of Malta.
“Following the removal of Albrecht von Boeselager (67), the Order of Malta has a new Grand Chancellor: John Critien (67), originally from Malta, will succeed the German nobleman, as the Order announced on its website on Wednesday.
"Serious problems" with Boeselager
Last week, the order unexpectedly announced that the "Grand Chancellor's mandate," which normally runs until 2019, had ended. The reasons for this remained unclear. Grand Master Matthew Festing justified Boeselager's dismissal on Tuesday with "serious problems" that had arisen during Boeselager's time as Hospitaller of the order, but which he had concealed. This was stated in a 2015 report. Festing did not provide any details on the nature of the conflict. As Hospitaller, Boeselager was responsible for coordinating the order's humanitarian aid from 1989 to 2014.
Boeselager himself apparently intends to appeal his dismissal. A confidant told the Catholic News Agency (KNA) on Saturday that the process is not yet over for Boeselager; there are many question marks surrounding the Grand Master's decision.
The Catholic weekly newspaper "The Tablet" quoted von Boeselager as saying that his dismissal constituted a violation of the order's constitution. According to "The Tablet," in an email to friends, Boeselager stated that he was being accused of being too liberal and of not recognizing church doctrine; this was "untrue and unjust." Grand Master Festing told the newspaper that the personnel issue was now a matter between the order and the Vatican.
The "FAZ" reported this Wednesday, citing "reliable sources in the Vatican," that Boeselager's work was valued there and that the Vatican had not called for his removal from office.
According to the order's headquarters, Boeselager refused to resign from his position at a meeting in Rome on December 6. The Grand Commander of the order, Ludwig Hoffmann von Rumerstein, then initiated disciplinary proceedings against Boeselager for disobedience and expelled him from the order. Boeselager thus automatically lost his position. This was done with the consent of the Grand Master, the Sovereign Council of the Order of Malta, and "most members of the order." Also present at the meeting was the order's cardinal patron, Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke.
The Order of Malta provides humanitarian aid with more than 80,000 helpers in 120 countries. It has 13,500 members worldwide. The Order's largest organization is the German Malteser Hilfsdienst (Maltese Relief Service), of whose presidium Boeselager is a member. The Order has the status of a subject of international law and therefore maintains diplomatic relations, like states, currently with 104 countries. US Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke (68) has been its cardinal patron since 2014 .
The Knights of Malta look back on a long, colorful history: in 1048, Italian merchants founded a hospital brotherhood in Jerusalem to provide protection and assistance to pilgrims and crusaders. Over the course of half a century, this developed into a religious order by 1099. In 1113, Pope Paschal II granted privileges to the "Brotherhood of St. John the Baptist"—thus laying the foundation for an empire.
After the fall of Jerusalem, the Knights of the Order initially entrenched themselves on Rhodes in the 14th century, before this Christian stronghold also fell to the Ottomans in 1522. In 1530, the German Emperor Charles V offered the Crusaders Malta as a fiefdom—hence the name Order of Malta. From here, they defended Christianity against the expanding Ottoman Empire. At the end of the 18th century, the Order's rule came to an abrupt end: Napoleon occupied the island in 1798.
Since its rule over Rhodes and Malta, the Order has, of course, felt as autonomous as a state and is now recognized by approximately 80 countries as a subject of international law. Its territory includes approximately 6,000 square meters of extraterritorial territory on Rome's Aventine Hill—and in other respects, it resembles a state: with its own license plate (SMOM), postage stamps, and observer status at the UN, the Council of Europe, and the EU Commission.
Grand Chancellor is number three of the Order
The Grand Chancellor is number three in the Order of Malta's hierarchy. He is Minister for Foreign Affairs and responsible for the Order's diplomatic missions. He is also Minister of the Interior and, as such, responsible for relations with the Order's 47 associations worldwide. (gho/KNA)”
https://www.katholisch.de/artikel/11589-nach-rauswurf-malteserorden-hat-neuen-grosskanzler
Does Canada recognize the Order of Malta. Apparently Yes.
I bet you never heard of a state without a country before.
“The Sovereign Military Order of Malta (SMOM) is a sovereign entity maintaining diplomatic relations with 113 sovereign states (including the Holy See).[1] Additionally, it has observer status or representation at multiple intergovernmental organisations.[2] The Order has non-diplomatic official relations with five more states: France, Belgium, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Canada and the United Kingdom.[1][3][4] The Order exchanges ambassadors with the European Union and the State of Palestine.[1][2]
Some states recognize SMOM as a sovereign state, rather than a sovereign subject of international law. For example, the Republic of San Marino in 1935 recognized SMOM as a sovereign state in its own right.[5][6][7] As Italy recognizes, in addition to extraterritoriality, the exercise by SMOM of all the prerogatives of sovereignty in its headquarters, Italian sovereignty and SMOM sovereignty uniquely coexist without overlapping.[8]
As of June 2010, nine Schengen states did not recognize the diplomatic passports of the Order: Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Greece, France, Finland, Sweden, Iceland, and Switzerland.[9]
I am deviating into researching this deep state operative who is running for the position of "elected" Prime Minister of Canada. I am self-interested and as a researcher of globalism I fear his candidature is chosen and not in the interests of the people of Canada but of some unnamed and named elite.
As a Knight of Malta Carney is part of another SOVEREIGN ENTITY already. A globalist one.
He should be tested in the media for who he is and judged by what he hides.
This is just one more hiding spot I have found him in. More to come.
Please let me know your thoughts.
Wow, Lisa you are more than just a "legal beagle". You have journalistic excellence! Yes, Carney is a globalist, part of un elected organizations that sway major influence on sovereign countries that happen to have elected representation (even though that's becoming questionable as elections are corrupt). Need to spread the question, "Mr Carney, who are you and what organizations do you belong to? How many passports do you hold and why? What are your financial holdings, all of them?
OMG - how to send this to others when they already think I'm crazy... Just insane what this man is being less than transparent about . Reading about the possible connections he has with the McKinsey Group /model ( When McKinsey Comes to Town) . His approach to governance emphasizes collaboration between big business and government via by passing traditional conflict of interest rules . The model was associated with Dominic Barton former partner of McKensey&Co. ,who chaired trud.... 's previous advisory council on economic growth. From other readings Kushner , the son in law of trump , was also instrumental in crafting via his McKinsey fellow travellers , the mandates for the virus debacle - could be wrong here but those dots are there . Now I'm thinking with this spooky less than transparent person poised at the helm of taking over this country , I think Canada will be electing a glioblastoma to ravage what's left of a country former known as Canada .