Let’s start with this way back machine screen shot. I searched this url:

https://group30.org/members/bio_current/carney

I found the URL somehow and what I suspected had happened. There was an eraser that came at that page and white washed it.

Is he hiding a conflict of interest. What is that conflict and will we find something else about his “nationality”? Oh we will find stuff all right.

You can see that he used to have a bio at the Group of 30 at one point.

Let’s retrieve it shall we. I put the photo of what I am retrieving because these things come down. So did he disclose to the Canadian public that he was a member of the Group of 30?

Well now if you search it this is what it looks like.

All scrubbed empty. Which is funny. Right? Because the page exists still, it just has a white scrubbed empty part where his info was. So literally there is a url https://group30.org/members/bio_current/carney

and that url takes you to the G30 page. Total bone heads.

So what is sooo top secret that they had to (TRY) to hide him? or why did his role have to be hidden from us. Even without the way back machine I get to the g30 Mark Carney bio site. It is faceless and information is denuded. But it EXISTS.

Clearly they aren’t professionals. You know for wanting to insert a world digital currency to dominate us in perpetuity and all that and ALSO get one of their brethren elected as the next PM. How could they be so sloppy?

A six year old boy in tight fit pants probably walked by? What do you think?

What was his whole “profile” there as of 2022? So I pulled it for you:

WHAT IS THE Most important thing to put at the top?

UN SPECIAL ENVOY ON CLIMATE ACTION AND FINANCE. right. he is a UN anointed one. Sounds -globey to me. Not actually very nation-statey.

“Mark Carney

UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance; Former Governor, Bank of England

Mark Carney was appointed by UN Secretary-General António Guterres as UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance in December 2019. From 2013 to March 2020, he served as the Governor of the Bank of England and Chair of the Monetary Policy Committee, Financial Policy Committee and the Board of the Prudential Regulation Committee.



In addition to his duties as Governor of the Bank of England, he has served as Chair of the Financial Stability Board (FSB) from 2011-2018, First Vice-Chair of the European Systemic Risk Board, a member of the Group of Thirty and the Foundation Board of the World Economic Forum.

Mark Carney was born in Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, Canada in 1965. He received a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Harvard University in 1988. He went on to receive a master’s degree in Economics in 1993 and a doctorate in Economics in 1995, both from Oxford University.



After a thirteen-year career with Goldman Sachs in its London, Tokyo, New York and Toronto offices, Mark Carney was appointed Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada in August 2003. In November 2004, he left the Bank of Canada to become Senior Associate Deputy Minister of Finance. He held this position until his appointment as Governor of the Bank of Canada on 1 February 2008. Mark Carney served as Governor of the Bank of Canada and Chairman of its Board of Directors until 1 June 2013.”

« back to member list”

Did g30 erase him (partially) because he absolutely cannot disclose or debate what the organization does? Is it other parts of his bio? Keep following me. Why does he want to hide his role there? Does the organization have intents that are inconsistent with or in conflict with THE SOVEREIGNTY OF NATION STATES?

Why did the G30 take down his bio in March of 2025??? Is he still an active member? Can he tell Canadians (and through us the rest of the world) what the G30 has up its sleeves in terms of global digital ID and CBDC? WHO is putting him up to the role? Is Canada asking for him through a CBC wet dream? No. He has marching orders no doubt and we need to know more about them.

Mark Carney wins the key club swingers festival of liberal WEF in-breeds and becomes prime-minister without even winning a ridding. Ok so then his Group of 30 membership bio gets CLEANED UP. Why? Why can’t he talk about what they are- who they are and what he did for them up until very recently.

who supports the G30

T’he Group of Thirty is a 501c3 non-for-profit institution. Donations in support of our work program and activities are tax deductible. If your institution would like to become active in and support our work, please contact the Group of Thirty staff for more information at (202) 331-2472 or via email, info@group30.org. We look forward to hearing from you.

Algebris (UK) Ltd.

Allied Irish Bank

Apollo Global Management

Asociación Española de Banca

AXA Group

Banca d'Italia

Banca Sella Holdings

Banco Central de Chile

Banco de España

Banco de Galicia

Banco de Mèxico

Banco de Portugal

Banco Sabadell

Banco Santander

Bank Al-Maghrib

Bank Negara Malaysia

Bank of Finland

Bank of Mauritius

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Thailand

Banque Centrale du Luxembourg

Banque de France

Barclays PLC

BBVA

BlackRock

BMCE Bank

BNP Paribas

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Bulgarian National Bank

Central Bank of Barbados

Central Bank of Iceland

Central Bank of Ireland

Central Bank of Malta

Citigroup

Danmarks Nationalbank

DBS Bank

De Nederlandsche Bank

Debs Foundation

DekaBank

Euroclear

Ferguson, Roger & Annette Nazareth

Fondo Latinoamericana de Reservas (FLAR)

Gávea Investimentos

GIC Private Limited

Gulf International Bank B.S.C.

Hong Kong Monetary Authority

HSBC Holdings PLC

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA

Itaú Unibanco

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Magyar Nemzeti Bank

Mercantil Servicios Financieros

Mizuho Financial Group

Monetary Authority of Singapore

Moroccan Capital Markets Authority

Mountain Pacific Group

MUFG

National Bank of Georgia

National Bank of Kuwait

National Bank of Poland

National Bank of Romania

Norges Bank

Oesterreichische Nationalbank

Olayan Group, The

People’s Bank of China

Reserve Bank of Australia

Reserve Bank of India

Royal Bank of Canada

S&P Global Ratings

Société Générale

South African Reserve Bank

State Bank of India

Sullivan & Cromwell

Sveriges Riksbank

Swiss National Bank

Swiss Re

Temasek Capital Management

UBS AG

UniCredit

Warburg Pincus

Zurich Insurance Group

who founded the G30

Per Little Sis some rich people tracker the founder was Geoffrey L. Bell.

Group of 30 founder”

I think he’s dead now.

According to them. The Group of Thirty, established in 1978, is an independent global body comprised of economic and financial leaders from the public and private sectors and academia. It aims to deepen understanding of global economic and financial issues, and to explore the international repercussions of decisions taken in the public and private sectors. The Group is characterized by the extensive experience of its members and open-minded, forward thinking.

So let’s get a bit more details on the founder and g30 origin.

According to Wikispooks Geoffrey Bell founded Group of Thirty at the behest of …… drumroll ROCKEFELLER. Let’s dive in.

“Geoffrey Bell

( economist)Born1939

Grimsby, UKAlma mater London School of EconomicsFounder ofGroup of Thirty

UK economist who founded the Group of Thirty

Geoffrey L. Bell is a UK economist who founded the Group of Thirty.

Background

Bell was educated at the London School of Economics.

Career

Bell before working at Her Majesty’s Treasury, and later returning to the LSE to lecture on monetary economics in 1964.

Between 1966 and 1969, he was economic advisor to the UK Embassy in washington DC.. He then joined the Schroders Bank, as assistant to the Chairman, Gordon Richardson, later Bank of England Governor. He was chairman of the bank Guinness Mahon Holdings between 1987 and 1993.

In 1978 he founded the G30 advisory group, after an invitation from representatives of the Rockefeller Foundation, and today remains that group's executive secretary.

In 1982 he formed Geoffrey Bell and Company, a consulting company to advise central banks and governments. His clients included the Governments of Jamaica and Barbados[1] and the Central Bank of Venezuela, for which he was financial adviser for over twenty-five years.”

So there’s lots to unpack. I run the now deceased Geoffrey through Open Sanctions and we get this company or ENTITY. We get to a Guernsey company. Since Rockefeller Foundation was important in the starting of the G30, do you think it has a continued role?

“Bell - Geoffrey

Bell - Geoffrey is an entity of interest. It has not been found on international sanctions lists.

TypeLegal entity[sources]NameBell - Geoffrey[sources]Legal formnot available[sources]CountryUnited Kingdom[sources]ICIJ ID80034853[sources]Statusnot available[sources]Publishing sourceParadise Papers - Appleby[sources]Source linkoffshoreleaks.icij.org[sources]Last change2023-07-26Last processed2023-07-26First seen2023-07-26

Descriptions

Relationships

Assets and sharesAsset Percentage heldStart dateEnd date

A. S. & K. Services (Guernsey) Limited---

Data sources

The record has been enriched with data from the following external databases:

ICIJ Offshore Leaks Database10,143

Combined data from the Panama Papers, Paradise Papers, Pandora Papers and other cross-border investigations conducted by ICIJ and its partners

External dataset · ICIJ · non-official source”

Now let’s look at the companies he’s also related to.

A. S. & K. Services (Guernsey) Limited was set up within 1 year of the G30

let me guess it is an important squirrelling of world resources. Just a hunch. Like a huntress on a scent. Here is the open sanctions on this bad boy.

“A. S. & K. Services (Guernsey) Limited is an entity of interest. It has not been found on international sanctions lists.

TypeCompany[sources]NameA. S. & K. Services (Guernsey) Limited[sources]Incorporation date1979-10-11[sources]JurisdictionGuernsey[sources]CountryGuernsey[sources]ICIJ ID82000364[sources]ProgramAppleby[sources]Registration number 8157 [sources]Publishing sourceParadise Papers - Appleby[sources]Source linkoffshoreleaks.icij.org[sources]Last change2024-03-19Last processed2025-03-17First seen2023-07-26

Descriptions

Relationships

Linked fromSubjectRoleStart dateEnd dateAppleby Groupconnected to--

OwnersOwnerPercentage heldStart dateEnd date

Olivewood Limited - Bermuda---

Bienvenu - Adrian---

Olivewood Limited---

Spurling - Richard Dudley---

Cherry - Frank---

Stanford-Tuck - Michael---

Dunch - Alan---

Appleby Services (Bermuda) Ltd.---

Doyle - David---

Hilton - Ian---

Mottyer - Robert Henry---

Campbell - John---

Morris - A Shaun---

Le Tissier - John---

White - Francis---

Bell - Geoffrey---

Kiddy - Paul---

Bell - Kiernan J---

Collis - Judith---

Kempe - Jay---

Kempe - Dianna---

Cox - Deltsia---

Cox - Marian---

Guilbert - Colin---

Sallabank - Ann---

Spurling - Michael---

Reid Finance Limited - Bermuda---

Faries - Timothy Carrick---

Harrington Limited---

Robinson ----

Bubenzer - Peter - Bermuda”

We will have to do a Part on the Pilgrim’s society. Geoffrey Bell worked for Gordon William Humphreys Richardson. Imporantly, this dude was a

Pilgrim’s Society was sponsored by the former Queen. I have a lot of good stuff drilling down and share please if you like it.

Past Members https://group30.org/members/past

Josef Ackermann

Montek Ahluwalia

Pedro Aspe

Abdul Aziz Al Quraishi

Geoffrey L. Bell*

Ben Bernanke

Roberto Campos*

Roderick Carnegie*

Max Corden*

E. Gerald Corrigan*

Andrew D. Crockett*

Dirk de Bruyne

Andre de Lattre*

Richard A. Debs*

Otmar Emminger*

Janos Fekete*

Martin Feldstein*

Victor K. Fung

Alan Greenspan

Wilfried Guth*

Armin Gutowski*

Jawad Hashim

John Heimann*

Erik Hoffmeyer*

Thomas S. Johnson

Peter Kenen*

Yoh Kurosawa*

Alexandre Lamfalussy*

Anthony Loehnis

Fritz Machlup*

Jacques Maisonrouge*

Stephen Marris*

Jose Martinez de Hoz*

Michiya Matsukawa*

Jose Antonio Mayobre*

William McDonough*

C.W. McMahon

Shijuro Ogata*

Soburo Okita*

Suliman Olayan*

Sylvia Ostry*

Karl Otto Pohl*

Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa*

I. G. Patel*

Rupert Pennant-Rea

Claude Pierre-Brossolette*

Jacques Polak*

Gordon Richardson*

Robert Roosa*

William Ryrie*

Anthony Solomon*

Robert Solomon*

Herbert Stein*

Ernest Stern*

Tasuku Takagaki*

Cesar Virata

Paul Volcker*

Rod Wagner*

Henry Wallich*

Peter Walters

Dennis Weatherstone*

Johannes Witteveen*

DO YOU WANT PART 3. IT does get closer to the “nationality” question.

Suffice to say why isn’t Carney disclosing his Group of 30 interest and what that organization is up to? Why did he have to hide it in March of 2025 and do his associates want his interest hidden?

what is going on next.

Where will I find Carney next? Part 3 is a deeper dive still. We unmask even more of the agenda and individuals associated with it.

Stay tuned.

