Ok let’s start with some data.

First let’s go to Open Sanctions. (If you never heard of them that is ok. I just found them.)

Now let’s look up this dude: Q3099714

https://www.opensanctions.org/entities/Q3099714/

Who could Q3099714 be?

Put the URL in for yourself.

It’s Justin Trudeau. Here is what pops out. He’s got way more names then you knew about: Castin Trudo, haha. well I guess those are all his names in other languages.

Except one weird name attributed to him is “Kanadski Kennedy.” But I checked it out and it looks like a european paper referred to him as a Canadian Kennedy as in dynasty. So that is just a reference.

Pay attention that Justin Trudeau HAS A NATIONALITY. IT IS CANADIAN.

under his Title they missed all the epithets Canadians refer to him as.

“Justin Trudeau

Politician

Justin Trudeau is a politically exposed person. They are a person of interest by virtue of their position and the influence they may hold. They have not been found on international sanctions lists.

Nationality Canada

Ok that is a lot of data sources. The next one we do is Carney.

He is Q192533

https://www.opensanctions.org/entities/Q192533/

Note Carney has NO LISTED NATIONALITY. I will give you more in Part two.

Note: among the data sources are the CIA. So the public facing data shows he has NO NATIONALITY PER CIA.

“Mark Carney

Politician

Mark Carney is a politically exposed person. They are a person of interest by virtue of their position and the influence they may hold. They have not been found on international sanctions lists.

MORE COMING IN PART 2 AND PART 3.

