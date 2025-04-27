Paris erupted in protest against globalist Macron- WE WILL NOT DIE FOR UKRAINE. CARNEY’S EU WAR and EU aspirations
For peace!
We won't die for Ukraine.
Carney's buddy MR. LAGUARDE with the neck scarf - what do all those scarves hide.
wants CBDC
Carney's buddy
The you vill own not-ting. And ve vill gives you drugs for ze happy.
Carney and his let's send our people to war friend.
Carney and his religious tolerance friend
Remember his book VALUES, chapter 6 asks Whether reproduction should be decided based on a government lottery.
Isn't that just like forced abortions China?
So do globalists like war. All the questions thecbc never ask.
But you should
Go Paris.
FYI Carney canceled his rally in Calgary today. I know why.
Thank you for reporting this. I do so appreciate good news every once in a while. Seeing real people pushing back against the globalists is encouraging.
Thanks for this Lisa! The rallying cry for PEACE from the French populace fighting the good fight and resisting the globalists by NOT wanting to die for Ukraine!!!