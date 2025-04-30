This information is flushed out in the x post and LinkedIn post by Tom Simmons.

“Here are the 7 hidden horrors they’re praying you never discover:

1. It shrinks your heart muscle. It's well known Ozempic causes severe muscle loss. But in animal studies, it now looks like the "miracle drug" also causes heart muscle to shrink. F*ck that.

2. Nausea that ruins your appetite — and your life. Ozempic slows down stomach emptying so hard, your food just sits there. The result? Constant nausea and zero interest in eating. They call it “manageable.” But I’ve seen men lose their appetite, libido, and energy along with the weight.

3. Vision Loss. One of the most terrifying side effects. Thousands of men have reported sudden, unexplained vision issues after taking Ozempic. But you won’t hear about that in the commercials. Imagine losing your sight just to drop a few pounds. Crazy.

4. Vomiting — violent and persistent. Up to 4% of patients quit the drug because of nonstop vomiting. And we’re not talking queasiness. We’re talking full-body rejection. This is the “tradeoff” they don’t advertise.

5. Diarrhea that depletes your nutrients. Loose stools are common — and prolonged. What starts as “mild GI distress” becomes chronic electrolyte loss and gut inflammation. Long-term? You’re not absorbing what you eat.

6. Pancreatitis — the silent killer. Ozempic has been linked to acute pancreatitis, sometimes fatal. If you feel sharp pain in your upper abdomen shooting to your back, you need immediate medical care. They won’t tell you that in the ad with the dancing vegetables.

7. Gastroparesis — stomach paralysis. Literal paralysis of the gut. Bloating, nausea, and vomiting that doesn’t go away... because your stomach won’t empty. Some lawsuits say they weren’t even warned.

8. Bowel obstruction — a fatal complication. Known as ileus, it stops your digestive system cold. No gas. No bowel movements. Severe pain. 150+ cases reported to the FDA. At least one fatal.

The risk is real. And rising. And here’s what they won’t put on the label:

“Ozempic Face” (rapid fat loss that ages you 10 years overnight).

Breast changes in women (aka “Ozempic Boobs”).

Thyroid tumor warnings from rat studies.

Muscle loss from caloric suppression.

And the metabolic damage from relying on external GLP-1 forever. “

Studies:

1) PMID: 36568085 - Significant gastrointestinal adverse reactions (e.g., nausea, vomiting)

2) PMID: 36578889 - Increased risk of serious adverse events and discontinuation

3) PMID: 39308839 - Case of acute pancreatitis likely due to semaglutide

4) PMID: 37731423 - Case of acute pancreatitis associated with semaglutide

5) PMID: 27633186 - Increased risk of diabetic retinopathy complications

6) PMID: 33567185 - Higher incidence of gastrointestinal adverse events”

https://x.com/yoursimmo/status/1915387154886275481

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/yoursimmo_youve-been-lied-to-about-ozempic-its-activity-7323340660525182976-TcFE

I thought TRUDEAU was looking ozempic face.

I think they look deprived of vitality. Jessica Simpson denies she used it.

Is the reptilian look desirable?

