In the Hearing by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, Dr. Wenstrup stated that as of February 2024, the reports in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) for COVID-19 vaccines far surpassed those for all other vaccines combined since 1990.

He asked Dr. Marks about the government's readiness for such a surge of reports to VAERS.

Marks responded that they endeavored to prepare but were overwhelmed by the volume.

Lions.

Take down the beast.

Share

Leave a comment