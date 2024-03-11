In the Hearing by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, Dr. Wenstrup stated that as of February 2024, the reports in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) for COVID-19 vaccines far surpassed those for all other vaccines combined since 1990.
He asked Dr. Marks about the government's readiness for such a surge of reports to VAERS.
Marks responded that they endeavored to prepare but were overwhelmed by the volume.
Lions.
Take down the beast.
Overwhelmed by Adverse Events
That's his reply? "We were overwhelmed"?
Rather defeats the purpose of the whole CDC thing, I think. Not fit for purpose.
Or more realistically, weasel words to deflect from their deliberate failure of fiduciary duty.
I'm completely underwhelmed by this dills response.