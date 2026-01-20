Society recalls more lettuce than covid bioweapons.

See the order I spearheaded before the Alliance of Indigenous Nations.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/alliance-indigenous-nations-international-tribunal-issues-order-mrna-nanoparticle-injections-biological-technological-weapons/5902530

(Please print and mail to your schools, pharmacies, doctor's office. Hand to neighbors and friends. Leave copies randomly in waiting rooms, hair stylists etc.)

In a society so obviously constructed on injustice, it becomes perhaps logical to look for spiritual guidance.

How has the new age non stop satanic demonic crap on media, movies, streaming, gaming, music guided us?

The gen z, those most likely to be imprisoned and homeless, chipped like cattle, in an open air euthanasia drone palentir kill boxes for the larger part of their lives, have decided to give God a try.

Bible sales are climbing.

I pray more and more in my day, adding it to chores., cleaning etc. I'm so happy and grateful for Christ in my life! It doesn't change a single thing that I can see with eyes. But if we have to live with these child sodomites ruining the world, it sure helps in the spiritual battle.

I ask the holy spirit for guidance. Do you?

How about you? Will you order a King James Bible ( get an LXX septuagint for the old testament. The Masoretic text has terrible changes to it.)

There are many types of people. I may not be able to dismantle smart city architecture

But perhaps you can.

To your gifts friends. Canada needs to rip up Bill C-9. If you haven't written, write again.

May I suggest to my Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Sikh friends that you send the entire Mps and senators a Bible verse ( or your holy hook) a day. We want GOD. We love GOD. AND WE STAND FOR HIM IN THE FACE OF THOSE WHO DARE COME.

Transformational change in lives, families and communities becomes possible when we seek tge word, seek his guidance, then become doers of the word.

22 But be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves. 23 For if anyone is a hearer of the word and not a doer, he is like a man who looks intently at his natural face in a mirror. 24 For he looks at himself and goes away and at once forgets what he was like. 25 But the one who looks into the perfect law, the law of liberty, and perseveres, being no hearer who forgets but a doer who acts, he will be blessed in his doing.

26 If anyone thinks he is religious and does not bridle his tongue but deceives his heart, this person’s religion is worthless. 27 Religion that is pure and undefiled before God the Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their affliction, and to keep oneself unstained from the world.

I hear and see, nothing we do matters. Yet nothing could be further from the truth. We are called steadily to action. What is your task. Read the Bible where it opens ask with an earnest heart, then make your list.

Helping others is the first order of business.

It is Satan that says you don't matter, that you are unimportant, or unworthy.

Remember it was David that killed Goliath.

Shufu hunts Nimrod.

Don't ( only) donate to the food bank. Find who suffers and help.

And hope is a commandment of the Christian season of Advent. Put it on like a shirt.

Notice it is power that corrupts religion. Because satan will worm himself anywhere. He deserves your heel smashing his skull as foretold on Genesis.

Matthew 7

7 “Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. 8 For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened. 9 Or which one of you, if his son asks him for bread, will give him a stone? 10 Or if he asks for a fish, will give him a serpent? 11 If you then, who are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father who is in heaven give good things to those who ask him!

12 “So whatever you wish that others would do to you, do also to them, for this is the Law and the Prophets.

This is gen z and millennial together. My kids love Forrest Frank songs. And so do I.

Consider why gen z is knocking.

And knock too.

Share

Message Lawyerlisa

Leave a comment