In September, Mark Carney officially became the Chair of Trudeau's Task Force on Economic Growth.
In October, Carney met with the Deputy Director of the People's Bank of China.
two weeks later, news broke that Brookfield secured a quarter billion dollar loan from the Chinese state-owned bank.
Now he owes a hostile foreign regime. And his interests are against Canada’s interests.
Why won’t he reveal to Canadians all his conflicts?
LL questions
let's go through The Bank of International Settlements for instance
Bildeberg Meetings and whether they are anti nation state
The UN climate inner meetings funding sources and Soros Clinton Gates Rockefeller relationships
Hustle Canada. Social credit is a noose they want to fit. It will fit on the left as much as the right.
Stop the Grim Reaper.
I thought that China recently executed Canadian prisoners?! HOW is creepy Carney any different? 🤷♀️
This Carney the Carnival is in bed with anyone that will make him rich. This man is slime scum