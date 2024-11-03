Ottawa University Students organize walk out for Freedom, for Veterans and to Kill Bill c293 on November 11 2024
Our youth are learning about Bill c293
Will you join the youth of our beautiful Nation Canada?
What schools will join.
Will they write the senate.
When the youth step up…well
I don't know who is next.
I hope and pray it's unions.
Share. Alot.
And Hands Off our Kids is morphing to Include HANDS OFF OUR NATION
and
HANDS OFF OUR FREEDOM.
It is about time these youth stand up, happy to see this happening, reminds me of when we all walked out of school to protest the Vietnam war. We all need to push back.
Students are our Future!!!! I am beyond ecstatic to hear our youth standing up!!
It is THEIR FUTURE at stake.
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏