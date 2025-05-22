1. Canada’s National Focal Point of the WHO pursuant to the 2005 INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS MAKE the Canadian Food Inspection Agency an ARM OF THE WHO.

2. The Pandemic Treaty just passed.

3. They get enormous powers when a pheic is declared.

as such CFIA as an arm of the WHO SHOULD BE PRESUMED TO BE IN A CONFLICT OF INTERES interest in relation to ostriches sick months and months ago.

All National Focal Points of the Who in their respective countries become in a conflict of interest in respect to their findings of “disease” etc. as they now divert enormous power from the state to the the WHO. BIG DISEASE = BIG ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT.

It is simply the case that the bird flu, climate, racism, transphobia etc now represent manners in which to transfer power and authority to the WHO.

but the misnomer is that the WHO is in Geneva. The WHO is in our panties. well by that I mean they are infiltrated into public health, and now so you know even CFIA.

So if they get to give Big Daddy a transfer of authority from little ol Canada, USA, etc to the WHO by finding cases, sending kill orders then their decisions that enable that transfer of authority are suspect. They are one and the same of the WHO

If they failed to disclose to the court and to the Ostrich farm that they were an NFP of the WHO I should think that a trial de novo might be warranted.

Want to support me because I’m a free thinking free speaking individual BUY AND SHARE MY BOOK ALREADY. Ask your friends to buy and share.

SEE THIS POST FOR THE WHO APPARATUS since 2005. Add to that the funding changes starting 2019-2021 which made 85% and growing funding coming from outside organizations that profit from vaccines etc. This conflict of interest should also be explored in the case in a motion de nova.

The PAHO-Canada Portal is envisioned as a collaborative user-friendly space for discussion of health issues in the Americas. It is an initiative led by PAHO in collaboration with the following Government of Canada institutions, who work regularly with PAHO.

The Health Portfolio includes: THESE ARE THE SATELLITE OFFICE OF THE WHO IN CANADA. (my terminology - they call them National Focal Points)

The Office of International Affairs for the Health Portfolio is the focal point for PAHO/WHO in Canada. The Office of International Affairs, located in the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), is responsible for the Government of Canada's overall relations with the Organization.”

CFIA IS A SATELLITE OFFICE OF THE WHO. IT IS TOO CLOSE TO THE WHO TO BE PRESUMED INDEPENDENT. IT IS HIGHLY COINCIDENTAL TO HAVE CFIA CULLING BIRDS. I am unsure whether they disclosed it. Now I should think full disclosure on that relationship and the mining of information.

There ought to be a presumed conflict of interest in the relationship. Moreover all findings of disease from CFIA now that the Pandemic Treaty has passed provides at least a reasonable line of inquiry into the relationship between CFIA and the WHO and the power that transfers from the Nation State to the WHO on the finding of the disease. In fact it is my opinion that every other Nation State should now have the right to intervene in the case.

My book is out. The Digital copy is 8USD think of it as a coffee. You can but a bunch and hand them out. The legal political section should go to criminal defense lawyers in your town.

Share

Leave a comment

Leave a comment