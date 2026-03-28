Orthodox Yeshiva Rabbi finds Jesus and devotes the last of his life to spreading the good news.
“I am speaking to you now because I am old and I no longer have the luxury of silence. I no longer have time for the institutional fear that kept me quiet for so many years. What I am about to tell you will not leave you the same. I am asking you please stay with me through all of it.”
By bringing the Word he becomes a Dooer of the Word.
You do know/realize this is fake/AI don't you?
https://mileswmathis.com/rogan2.pdf
Not to spoil your Illusion... but Jesus spend 18 years in India inb a Buddhist Monestary copy<ing ZEN... my Philosophy... the oldest "Religion" better than any...
The good things in Christianity come from Buddhism... with the added Illusion of God.
In Hindu the Gods lived among the People... they were blue skinned Aliens.
And this is Truth... Bhagavad Gita.
What Jesus did at best was to use Mind Control and a fake Religion... Christianity based on Buddhism to enslave the Goyim as them jews say.
Religion is Mind Control as is the Government which literally spells to Govern (control) the Mind (ment).
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/planetary-mind-control-religion-and