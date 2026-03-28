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consuelo's avatar
consuelo
1h

You do know/realize this is fake/AI don't you?

https://mileswmathis.com/rogan2.pdf

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
32m

Not to spoil your Illusion... but Jesus spend 18 years in India inb a Buddhist Monestary copy<ing ZEN... my Philosophy... the oldest "Religion" better than any...

The good things in Christianity come from Buddhism... with the added Illusion of God.

In Hindu the Gods lived among the People... they were blue skinned Aliens.

And this is Truth... Bhagavad Gita.

What Jesus did at best was to use Mind Control and a fake Religion... Christianity based on Buddhism to enslave the Goyim as them jews say.

Religion is Mind Control as is the Government which literally spells to Govern (control) the Mind (ment).

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/planetary-mind-control-religion-and

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