Orthodox Jews celebrating the Russia Ukraine War. What exactly are we looking at here????
I've maintained that wars are genocides disguised as geopolitical events.
What does this look like to you?
It looks like some* people want Russian orthodox Christians to annihilate Ukrainian Orthodox Christians. And vice versa.
Given EU (and thus Canada) wanting to pound more Europeans into Russia I think more consideration as to what this geopolitical event really is.
Who benefits from this war?
https://www.themargins.ca/p/permanent-planetary-turbulence
https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/president-trump-hands-over-the-pentagon