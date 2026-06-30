I've maintained that wars are genocides disguised as geopolitical events.

What does this look like to you?

It looks like some* people want Russian orthodox Christians to annihilate Ukrainian Orthodox Christians. And vice versa.

Given EU (and thus Canada) wanting to pound more Europeans into Russia I think more consideration as to what this geopolitical event really is.

Who benefits from this war?

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