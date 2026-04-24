We are always given a one size fits all view of what we goyim can say about Israel, zionism, or state by ethno supremacy.

I reject all ethno supremacy. But that my friends is hate speech in New communist Canada.

A carefully crafted homogenous view of support for Israel leaves the lips of those in the tell a lie by prompt industry the called news. Should be called olds.

But there is Jewish dissent for zionism. Massive protests against the war have occurred from the left.

Here are orthodox jews displaying shocking …political dissent. I mean blatant antisemitism.

The Jewish dissent I want to see is from the disgusting notion that the GOYIM have the souls of animals. That's an otherness creation that permits horrors. By increments and by measure.

Can you see a soul?

No. So it's an interesting departure zone to create otherness. Proof comes from the texts written by man.

Raise a child on this view? An invisible thing you can't see distinguishes one people as divine and the other non human animals.

The Zohar

Looking at the summary prepared by Hannan Balk in his work “The Soul of a Jew and theSoul of aNon-Jew An Inconvenient Truth and the Search for an Alternative”

He looks at the Talmud and the Zohar. This is the study of Ben Shapiro. The photo of Maimonides hangs in Congress. The Laws of Kings and Wars, which describes the total subjugation of all non jews into a slavery or decapitation was used by Adam Schiff to affirm his oath. This Document must be viewed also in context with the Iran war, attacks on Lebanon. Maimonides had particularly vile hatred of Christians. Thus the decapitation of Jesus head fits with these texts in uncomfortable ways.

Hannan-

“This view can be fully appreciated when it is studied not only in the independent context of Maimonides’ legal and philosophical works, but also through the Talmudic sources with which he contended. We will focus on the Talmudic text that serves as a major source for the “distinction of souls”4 and note the differing conclusions of the Kabbalists and Maimonides.”

Please note that if you teach children the people you bomb have no souls, lesser souls, evil souls, animal souls, you significantly lower the consequences of armed conflict, of rape in prison, of the lack of due process, of theft of land murder etc. You didn't shoot the head of a child. You released an evil soul into the universe. These views of the GOYIM are not known by the GOYIM. It's not how we the satanic animals masquerading as human beings view Jews. Why would we think this view permeates ( some of) their view of us?

In the examination of hate speech for Canada there were no quotes from the Talmud or Zohar. Just the Bible.

“Jews, describing the Jewish people at the outset of creation as “The chil- dren of the Holy One, blessed be He, whose souls are [therefore] holy.” This is in contrast to the souls of the nations, “which emanate from… impure sources and render impure anything that approaches them.”6

It's like the inverse Midas touch.

Which is a tad rich since Epstein files is replete with references noting us all as GOYIM. So Epstein's pure. And I'm in impure. Epstein is pure demon. This shpuld be judged not based on invisible identity dichotomy called animal or human soul, but on actions.

Group identity absolved personal morality. The far left take skin color to distinguish this. The adherents of the Talmud and Zohar use the invisible thing called soul. You know how these ideas might join?

Oh you can think can't you. Our GOYIM Brain isn't affected by our animal satanic impure soul is it?

Get rid of non jew whites. Then in future the intangible soul character that is demonized in this talmud system can finally be visualized. Not saying there is any attack on cough cough whites. That is pure…wait. …..

Just look up the plight of Ethiopian Jews.

Back to the texts.

“The people of Israel, the Zohar states, possess a living, holy, and elevated soul (“nefesh ḥayah kadisha ila’ah”), as opposed to the other nations, who are described as akin to animals and crawling creatures, which lack this “Di- vine” soul and possess only an “animal” soul.7 Additional comments in the Zohar Ha-Ḥadash establish that those who fulfill the Torah—the Jew- ish people—will live forever with God, while those who do not—the non- Jewish nations—will decay with the animals.8”

Wow!!!!

References Hanan looks at.

“Zohar (Sulam Edition, Jerusalem, 1975), Gen., no. 170. The notion that the Chil- dren of Israel are the children of God, which is an expression of the special relationship the two parties maintain with each other, is already expressed in Biblical sources. Among the more well-known examples in the Torah are Ex. 4:22, “Israel is my son, by first-born,” and Deut. 14:1, “You are children to the Lord your God.” All translation and emphasis in this essay are mine unless oth- erwise noted. 7 Ibid., no. 171. 8 Zohar Ha-Ḥadash (Sulam Edition, Jerusalem, 1975), Gen., no. 407 & 412. 9 Kuzari, 1:41–43. 10 Ibid., 1:115 (3). 11 Tiferet Yisrael Chapter 1, 9; Ḥiddushei Aggadot to Sanhedrin 59a and Avodah Zarah 3a; NetzaḥYisrael, Ch.1, pp. 66, 73-74.”

Israel as an theocratic ethno supremist state has been declared as committing war crimes. Do you GOYIM see Canada NZ Australia Europe and the US nations being plugged into these unconscionable wars and views of humanity graded by skin color. Are there ANY exceptions to the idea of a bad light skin color? I don't know my satanic animal impure soul must be stopping me from adding this up.

Back to Hannan-

“R. Yehudah ha-Levi (1075–1141)

In his work, The Kuzari, this author envisions the Jew as occupying a dif- ferent and more exalted level of existence within creation than other hu- man beings.9 He famously states that a convert, lacking the spiritual make- up of a born Jew, cannot become a prophet.10

R. Yehudah Lowe (1520–1609)

Throughout his numerous writings, the Maharal of Prague discusses the elevated spiritual level of the Jewish people,11 influencing many later scholars to subscribe to his position.”

Think for a second.

We are made each in God’s image.

The reason I think communities are kept apart? We would intrinsically love oneanother if left to know each other. I believe that. It takes years of plying the mind to create hatred of others. But none of that works when you break bread with the other. Peace be upon you. See if it is returned in sentiment. That is the measure. To wish the other well. Will the other wish you blessings?

Seeing us each as made in God’s image? That would not serve a premise of ethno supremacy or be useful to war.

The doctrine of SPARKS

Hannan continues the review of the long standing work of the SAGES that fosters this ethno supremacy by invisible spark. Is it the truth or awfully convenient?

The GOYIM are the no good whatsoever. Of course.

“Ḥayyim Vital (1543–1620)

The greatest disciple of R. Isaac Luria—the major expositor of Kabbalis- tic principles—he taught and spread his master’s mystical teachings. He further explicated the distinction established by the Zohar, writing that every Jew, whether righteous or wicked, possesses two souls. The second, uniquely Jewish soul is “a part of G-d above.” The souls of the nations of the world, in contrast, emanate from unclean shards that contain no good whatsoever.12”

The GOYIM are DIFFERENT SPECIES VIEW. Ok. There. Now Gaza makes sense. Just accept this and you GOYIM can perhaps understand.

“R. Shabbetai Sheftel Horwitz (1565–1619)

This scholar cites many sources that refer to the Jewish soul as an actual portion of God.13 The theological problem posed by this description— that God is therefore composed of many parts and is not a Unity or One—required that he address the matter in a special treatise.14

R. Moshe Ḥayyim Luzzatto (1707–1746)

R. Moshe Ḥayyim Luzzatto, also known as Ramḥal, writes that “While a Jew and a non-Jew appear exactly alike in terms of their human charac- teristics, from the Torah’s perspective, they are so greatly different as to be considered a completely different species.”15 Furthermore, despite the well-known Talmudic dictum that “The righteous of all nations have a place in the World to Come,”16 he comments:

Only Israel will be found there, while the righteous of the nations will be given their reality only by virtue of their attachment to them. They will be subordinate to Israel as clothes are subordinate to the body. In this way they will acquire whatever good is due to them, but they are unable to acquire anything whatsoever beyond this.17”

Well if there is Jewish dissent on Zionism, then maybe I suggest there should be Jewish dissent on these vile concepts taught as the founding morality of how to parse the world.

Every new iteration gets worse. you GOYIM now have the soul of a rock or the debris left in Gaza. And JEWS are now PART OF GOD.

This guy is the Chabad hero.

“R. Shneur Zalman of Liadi (1745–1815)

The most likely source for the familiarity of the concept of the distinction of souls among many contemporary Jews is the Ḥabad movement, due to its outreach efforts and its dedication to spread the teachings of its founder, also known as the Ba’al ha-Tanya or the “Alter Rebbe.”

R. Shneur Zalman affirms the concept that the soul of a Jew is literally a part of God and the Divine essence (“ḥelek Elokah mima’al mamesh”), while the soul of a non-Jew is purely animal in nature.18

Even righteous gentiles, while pos- sessing an element of good within their souls, do not possess a Divine soul. Indeed, when asked if an English translation of the Tanya should omit this teaching for fear that it might lead to resentment and anti-Sem- itism, the last Rebbe of Ḥabad, R. Menachem Mendel Schneersohn (1902–

1994), responded that the words should not be omitted or changed:

In our day and age, one does not have to be a Hasid [i.e., a devout follower of Habad], nor even a Kabbalist… nor even a confirmed believer, as long as one does not close his eyes to the stark facts, to see what kind of souls the nations of the world have. For all of the nations of the world were witnesses to what took place in Germany and the countries that it overran, yet they remained indifferent. In light of this, the words of the Alter Rebbe may even be an understate- ment.19

Obviously, the Rebbe believed in the Talmudic dictum that the right- eous of all nations are awarded a place in the World to Come. He main- tained, however, that their reward, warranted by exemplary behavior on some level, does not indicate that the essential nature of their souls is in any way akin to the lofty souls of Jews.

The Rebbe further clarified his position in a discussion with Hillel stu- dents, during which he was directly asked if a non-Jew has a spark of God in him, just as a Jew does. He answered: “A non-Jew and every created thing does have a Divine spark, but it is not the same kind of Divine spark that a Jew has.”20 In other words, the Divine spark of a non-Jew is similar to that which exists within any animal, plant, or inanimate object. This is the same hierarchical theory of souls found in the Tanya. The Rebbe chose not to be apologetic and to express the true meaning of the doctrine.”

Source: Hakirah https://share.google/3tFqwe3delvIDfkH2

Well there you have it.

I predict, the rock souls of GOYIM AREN'T GOING TO TAKE IT.

NO WE AIN'T GOING TO TAKE IT.

THE GOYIM AREN'T GOING TO TAKE IT. ANYMORE.

I love you dear readers, including my Jewish readers. I am showing this in order to move into a new era.

I have Jewish reform friends. They have and had no idea this is the basis of their theocratic foundations.

Peace is not premised on hatred of otherness. It is based on love of your brothers and sisters.

When the tech bros and ultra corporations seem to want to move us to a digital feudal state, ask yourself is it because they wish to manage the GOYIM there, until the robotic ai slaves replace the GOYIM?

Don't you worry world. The GOYIM are going to solve these problems with the Jewish dissent.

I reject entirely this view of mankind divided and view as possible a world where ethno supremacy is rejected unabashedly.

The truth will set you free.

Get my book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON.

What is hate.

Exposing it?

I take God's jurisdiction. I feel his presence in my life and am daily grateful for that opportunity to be his servant. This world is waiting for us to graduate into love. Love is not weak. It is the most courageous stand there is.

Matthew 5:3–12

3 Blessed are the poor in spirit: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

4 Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted.

5 Blessed are the meek: for they shall inherit the earth.

6 Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled.

7 Blessed are the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy.

8 Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God.

9 Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.

10 Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness’ sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

11 Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake.

12 Rejoice, and be exceeding glad: for great is your reward in heaven: for so persecuted they the prophets which were before you

There will be a time God removes the wool from eyes and ears.

Is it now?

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