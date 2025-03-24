Safe supply and every mumbo jumbo justification doesn't need to be countered with mumbo jumbo.

Just name it.

It is a well executed plot to kill people. If you find out who is in charge of UN population activities in your country and region you will find who puts this through with pocket politicians.

They aim at our first nations, and our colonizers population. Next will be later immigrants, but last will be migrants.

Taking down a country is warfare. It is done under cover of DEI. And mumbo jumbo. Studies say. Experts know. And big reasons for us to be divided.

Talk to the hand. It's just BS.

I hate talking high brow to people who are executing the murderous objectives of their handlers. With a media that helps. And funded scientists. And pr experts. And billions of our dollars

Pound sand. I don't buy it. I see what I see.

I see MURDER. what about you?

It's a malthusian execution no different than digging your own grave and being buried alive or being shot.

It's punishment without trial.

No this aargument about the benefits of safe supply, or of decriminalization and then arguing back with what studies show etc. Or now the new RIGHT, to have a drug lifestyle.

Talk to the hand. I don't buy that crap

I see subversion every where. We are being run by people mocking us as they enforce state murder of our neighbors, families, friends.

let's stop engaging at the “studies show" crap.

It's like arguing with your daughter's rapist while he's raping her as he hands over a public health memo on the benefits of early child sex ed.

send this movie to your liberal ndp friends.

you want to know what I think the no cell phones in schools is about?

Take a guess.

it's so they won't be exposed when they teach kids how to f##k or do drugs.

Think how loyal they'll be hooked on meth and getting it from the third party renting space at the school dude. All schools started this rental policy. You can find it. I did.

Ask who rents at your school. Bet it's a vaccine clinic, public health, transgender or transhumanism health care, and a proDRUG outfit ngo. We are in a grid.

Eliminate school rental to third parties. Eliminate third parties coming g to your schools. Its how they separate liability from what goes down

principal always says- we had no idea - (throws hands in air when they get caught ) third party would-

Give dildos out to children,

tell kids where to get SAFE meth,

suggest early sex and early abortion

etc

https://nationalpost.com/video/6267b1b6-fe67-11ed-888c-06b3ec570aa6/safe-snorting-kit-handed-out-at-bc-school

https://www.cbc.ca/amp/1.3986359

Wellness expo? Take their words and titles and read them properly. We will make your kids druggies-ha-ha-ha! And ruin your communities expo!!

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/explicit-drug-brochures-high-school-wellness-expo-1.7062764

ya. That's who I think we are dealing with.

They are coming for our kids and I wouldn't be surprised if some dealers force inject their targets. We are in a grid. To be dismantled.

If you're still at we are being run by well meaning IDIOTS, well even IDIOTS might get some things right once in while, or not operate lock step. Media might question things.

if you think the residential school expose is about helping first nations? You think it adds up to the GOVERNMENT being well meaning?

As long as everyone is mad at each other fighting about whether or not bodies are there and whether burning churches is justified ( looks like a Trudeau aligned et al pet project)- we miss the big picture. While we argue about a sad past that we cannot change.

BUT what we Not arguing about?

THE BODIES OF DEAD FIRST NATIONS and NEXT NATIONS due to DRUGS MOUNT DAILY!!!!!! Silence on the body count of today. 50k bodies but I bet that's barely counting them.

We are in a grid. And in that grid, our dead kids are the exact same. Tears of mothers and aunties and sisters and brothers uncles and friends. Same grid.

let's just say reserves on manitoulin Island got cash last year ( Treaty payment). on one reserve 8 kids died of overdoses the following week. In one week.!!! On one reserve! A bunch of people went missing. “Its the wild freaking west out here,” my friend said. She said gangs from Toronto came up.

Crime pays Canada.

No. See it for what it is already. The architecture of hate and division is cover for murder*

* in my opinion.

And then stop arguing with each other or them and get down to business. It's* murder.

You want action. Demand they end safe supply,decriminilizeation etc. When mumbo jumbo comes out. TALK TO THE HAND.

and if you are a hunter of information. Trace the population activities.

Watch this compelling movie. Don't vote DEI or left.

Tell me I'm wrong.

tell me i just didn't read the right memo or study from McKinsey et al.

Just don’t think your mumbo jumbo safe supply arguments or pillars will work on me.

The observed result is the desired result.

That is more than a premise.

Trust your eyes and God given ability to reason.

I believe in God, and see his work in my life. I have such gratitude for it.

God bless each of you, especially the most cast down and wretched. You too can do good. If you are battling with addiction or vice that pains you ask God to help you. Lord knows the government doesn't.

Sober is cheaper.

Get clean. We need you. We are at a cross roads. It's all hands on deck

You may think your past makes you too wretched. You are alive. Give it purpose to do good.

