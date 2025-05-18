“Regulatory Bodies now have the means and effect of transforming our democracies into other entities entirely. Canvassing the changes will lead us to conclude that through these rather innocuous entities, society is being remade. We have been witnessing the empowerment of a new administrative body that now can displace and neuter the Nation State.





Democracies are changing and resembling communist entities; they accede to transnational governance. Speech is on the line and those who flout the new 'rules' face economic and social apartheid, which is not too dissimilar from the CCP's control of their citizenship. The balance of power between the three branches of the government is at stake. “

There is election interference. There is a global architecture of power blossoming through the innocuous Regulatory Body.

Where not reigned in the Regulatory Regime may dissolve democracy itself.



Are you regulated? Then you have speech committee. These are assembled trans-occupationally and transnationally. This is a globalist system that is ONE. Think- ONE SPEECH.



It is not a series of separate entities - that is merely the guise as it unfurls its pure horror.

Are you independent, retired, a farmer, a small business owner and want to understand why your peers and fellow citizens are silent? Do you want to know how we are becoming owned? into a social credit system as system inputs? You thought these were over-paid administrative bodies raking in fees and forcing you to enroll in mind-meld DEI courses?

No. Not the least of it. This assembly of power is to replace the nation state. (sic)

A ROGUE POWER IS REMAKING OUR SOCIETY AND IT WILL REPLACE OUR COURTS and NATIONS IN SHORT ORDER, IF WE DO NOT PUSH BACK. If you think you understand censorship and silence? You have NO IDEA. This threat is present and way more dangerous than anyone has apprised themselves of.



Read to understand. This book crosses 4 domains. Medical. Legal, Constitutional and Political, Woke Ideology and finally Emergency Powers.

Stasi units are set up already legally structured within these "speech committees."

We have an all hands on deck moment. I cover the titans fighting back. And I give them new tools of analysis.

We can reclaim what is being lost. But we need to understand the program.



