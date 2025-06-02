Jawed does an excellent job of detailing Ontario's laws and the systemic changes that took place. You have to read the subtitles, but is worth it to know how planned what is happening in our schools.

However this perversion aimed at our children is not only happening in Ontario or even in Canada. This is a globalist system wide attack on the family. Because of what they hope will follow.

I hope Jawed digs into DEI as phase two of the system.

Here is an article he wrote you can find it here. https://www.as-seerah.com/public-education/june-parents-be-aware-protect-your-children-from-fahish-celebrations

“June: Parents, Be Aware! Protect Your Children from Fahish Celebrations

Public Education

at 28 May 2025

By Jawed Anwar

JUNE is a month of Pride celebrations, which we believe go against our religious faith and values. We suggest that parents in Ontario (and other provinces) keep their children out of public schools in June. If you can’t do the whole month, at least skip the first week.

We’ve been saying for a while: don’t send your kids to Ontario public schools at all. Find other ways to educate them. At the same time, we need to fix the public school system. If many students stop going to public schools, and teachers lose jobs, school boards and the Ministry of Education might listen to parents.

Our simple demand is this: schools should not teach or celebrate anything about gender or sex. Schools are for teaching math, science, and language—not gender and sex. That’s the job of parents, guardians, and religious leaders.

Our Demand: Stop teaching and celebrating ideas about gender confusion and sexual orientation in schools.

For many years, Canada has celebrated Pride Day in July. Then it became a week, and later a whole month. Now, June is also included to involve children in these celebrations. During Justin Trudeau’s time, the whole season from June to September became a time for LGBTQ Pride.

Important Fact: According to Statistics Canada’s 2021 Census, only about 4% of Canadians aged 15 and older identify as part of the 2SLGBTQ+ community (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and others). That means 96% of people are straight and have family values, but they feel left out of this so-called “inclusive” and “diverse” system. Parents have no say in the public education system about how and what their children are taught.

Let’s look at what Ontario (and most Canadian provinces) public schools have been doing in June for many years:

Raising Pride Flags : Many schools in Ontario, like those in the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) and Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB), raise the Pride flag or Progress Pride flag at schools all through June. This shows support for 2SLGBTQ+.

Teaching About 2SLGBTQ+ in Class: Schools add 2SLGBTQ+ topics to lessons, saying it’s about inclusivity and diversity. They might talk about Pride history, read books about it, or hold workshops to build understanding. Teachers use guides from groups like the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) to make classrooms more inclusive.

Gay-Straight Alliances (GSAs ): Many schools, especially high schools and some elementary schools, have GSAs or similar clubs (required since Ontario’s Accepting Schools Act in 2012). These clubs hold events like discussions, guest speakers, or Pride activities to create “safe spaces” for 2SLGBTQ+ students and their friends. These events happen even if there are no gay students in the school. For example, the WRDSB says over 15 elementary schools and most high schools have GSAs that might plan Pride assemblies or campaigns.

Fahish Events and Activities: Schools may hold Fahish events like assemblies, art displays, or performances to celebrate 2SLGBTQ+ identities. Some might organize Pride walks, talent shows, or community events with groups like Pride Toronto or The 519. For example, past events have included drag story times or performances, which might happen again in 2025 during Toronto’s Pride Festival (June 1–30, 2025). These events could expose your children to Fahish culture, which might influence them.

Community Partnerships: Schools work with community groups to offer resources and support. They might invite 2SLGBTQ+ speakers, hold workshops on topics like gender-affirming care, or join city-wide Pride events, like Toronto’s Pride Parade on June 29, 2025 . The TDSB has supported Pride Toronto in the past and may encourage students to join these events. Some community groups, like Planned Parenthood, might give sex education that includes explicit content. You can check Phil Lees’ presentation from one of our events for more details.

Focusing on Inclusivity and Safety: Ontario public schools follow rules like the Ontario Human Rights Code, which protects gender identity and expression. Schools may train staff to create safe spaces, using things like the WRDSB’s transgender accommodation procedures or sharing resources like LGBTQ Out Loud videos and Transgender Accommodation guides for discussions.

Teach a kid math…

Teach a kid grammar, writing… he becomes…

What do they want from our kids? Look i don't think the government should police what consenting adults do in their bedrooms. But nor should they be bringing those bedrooms into our schools.

With each generation they hope to erase our morality, cohesiveness and family structure.

