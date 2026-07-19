What are your skills?

Put them to use.

https://youtube.com/shorts/W9n1g05Tf78

Watch here!! inspiring short!

I call that being a Matthew 25 Christian.

helping others because your heart of suffering doesn't allow you to ignore them.

That is God calling you. We are spiritual beings living a human life. Someday we will account to our creator.

When you help another as a Matthew 25 Christian, you are in communion with Christ. He is there.

Whatever you do, do all to the glory of God 1 Corinthians 10:31

Let all things be done for edification. 1 Corinthians 14:26).

Let all that you do be done in love. 1 Corinthians 16:13)

Now the Canadian government comes for the Word of God, I give it all the time. I don't know who follows me and has never known it, but may need it.

Probably government employees following me as a job requirement need it most. So if your brain is on fire because I love Jesus, and you're here as a rat. Oh well.

I hope all my intelligence service followers watched each one of those. It is after their job to do so.

John 10:27-28

King James Version

27 My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me:

28 And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand.

Are you his sheep?

Just might be the biggest question you didn't think was on your bingo card.

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