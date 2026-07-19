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C Taylor's avatar
C Taylor
1h

That's great!... but, now that attention has been drawn to it, some curmudgeon from the local housing authority will probably get wind of it and demand that they be torn down for some minor—or even non-existent—infraction.

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Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
1h

Everybody needs a safe place to rest your head, body and soul. This is what can happen without the middleman. Excellent!

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