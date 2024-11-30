Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackOne Health, Imposed Veganism and Bill 293. Dr Trozzi and I appear on Talk Nation Radio Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreOne Health, Imposed Veganism and Bill 293. Dr Trozzi and I appear on Talk Nation Radio LawyerLisaNov 30, 20247Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackOne Health, Imposed Veganism and Bill 293. Dr Trozzi and I appear on Talk Nation Radio Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore13Sharehttps://on.soundcloud.com/ZgK7hGE9pwcLEYMv5SubscribeLeave a commentMessage LawyerLisaShare7Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackOne Health, Imposed Veganism and Bill 293. Dr Trozzi and I appear on Talk Nation Radio Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore13Share
In the immortal words of Ziltoid the Omniscient (from uber talented local boy Devin Townsend)
“Prepare yourselves for the subjugation”
They continue to ramp up the bird flu fear here in BC 🇨🇦 now a non-commercial flock of chickens in Saanich has “tested positive” for H5N1………is everyone starting to see the same trend repeated yet? Asymptomatic flocks of chickens “tested positive”…..ultimately get culled. Under “one health” there is zero difference in priority from humans, animals or……wait for it……the environment. The deck is being stacked against us…….we ante up with our freedom holding a pair of twos and “one health” is sitting pat with 3 aces a pair of kings and an ace up their sleeve.
If they don’t get you with H5N1 in animals…..then they will hit you with zoonotic spread to humans and if that doesn’t cut it……boom! Climate change lockdown……anybody remember the “bomb cyclone” that just hit BC……you know a windy and rainy night🤔🤷🏽♂️