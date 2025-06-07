Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackOne.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreOne.LawyerlisaJun 07, 202513Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackOne.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore22ShareSubscribeLeave a commentShareBecause our words can win this.https://youtube.com/shorts/4zZ6G5CSUiY?si=0rUen9p3kgGVWVGH13Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackOne.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore22Share
With regard to saving "Humanity" from the vaccines and their intention, we lost that one, about half way through Biden's Presidency, when those vaccinated, from those not, took a major turn against the "not vaxxed" from which we never recovered, because the vaccines change everyone who had them into GMO's and once a GMO you can't become Human ever again - it is how it is - but for convenience's sake, GMO's are the Human Rubbish which The Elite want to get rid of and apart from the "get rid of bit", everything else is progressing like clockwork and the GMO's will all be disposed of eventually, leaving just the Humans who refused vaccines alive and covered by Law, with all of their Human Rights intact - most of them, well me anyway, will die from natural attrition - I'm 78 and how long is my piece of string?
We tried to stop the inevitable, but when Biden or Trump get on their stage, the whole World stops to listen, when the rest of us get on our soap boxes, very few stop to listen and nothing can change that - Sigh!!
Thomas Renz, Lawyer, identified the vaccines as being ModRNA and not mRNA
Dr Francis Boyle, the Harvard educated Law Professor who drafted the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989, provided an Affidavit that Covid-19 mRNA injections are Biological Weapons and Weapons of Mass Destruction.
Dr Boyle stated that the Covid-19 injections violate Biological Weapons 18 USC 175 and Weapons and Firearms 790.166 Fla. Stat (2023).
The Expose, back in 2019 published that DARPA Scientists were bragging on Twitter that they had made the Covid-19 virus with Moderna - which Moderna went on to Patent in 2013: From that patent for Moderna's Covid-19 virus: #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG - They started in 2002 on C19
Dr Boyle died quite recently, unfortunately.