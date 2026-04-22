LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
2h

I hear "news stories" talking of how the oil shortage, etc... will propel people to buy ev's.

If they do they're uneducated morons on the topic of these moving crypts.

Thanks

Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture