Child mining for cobalt. For Earth day.

When you review this, I want you to think of the glade home scent song. Plug it in. Plug it out.

Trust authorized communications about what is green. That there is glade, ev fire heavy metals death pollution smell.

You can plug one in at your house, business, apartment, school or public transportation zone

You can decide to plug in glade home or business ev fire and bankrupt your nation to do it.

You can virtue signal all the more because of gas and diesel prices in…oh the war has THAT TRAJECTORY TOO? Huh.

You can plug it in, plug it out!!

You can earth this day with bomb is the new green.

You too can participate in ZERO emission vehicles.

Who knows what ZERO means anymore?

Not us

So green is the new plug it in, plug it bomb.

Spanish-language coverage from Central/South America–focused media.

Shows how firefighters deal with EV fires and why they’re different.

Highlights the difficulty of extinguishing lithium-ion battery fires.

Plug it in. Ooh lala.

Fire in a residential underground parking area

Residents evacuated due to smoke and fire risk

Shows how confined spaces make EV fires more complex

Plug it in plug it boom.

Multiple vehicles destroyed after one EV battery ignited

Fire spread to nearby cars quickly

Demonstrates how thermal runaway can escalate damage

Fire spread from vehicle to a house

Firefighters describe EV fires as “enormous” in intensity

Highlights risk when charging near structures

Plug it in with it go.

PlUg it in your neighbors will know.

Plug it in plug it hot.

Plug it in plug it boom

Ok for da true believers. WATER PLUS LITHIUM. WATER PLUS LITHIUM ION SALTS CREATES THE FIRE.

SO FOR THOSE WHO THINK THIS IS ZERO EMISSIONS AND NEED MATH BASIC TRAINING.

At the end of vehicle use. You will have to IN PERPETUA manage the casings on ev batteries. Plug it in

Boom forever.

Let's do science. Unless the science is the only kind you trust. There's zero. And then THE ZERO.

Plug him in. Plug him out. Sorry had to. Let's get back to busting totalitarian math.

Since EVs will reach end of life. Every single one will eventually react with water. And go 💥. They are essentially bombs with an indeterminate detenation time.

Ok rain is water.

Hail? Yes.

Sleet. Also yes.

Snow. Yes.

Fog hmm yes. Ice.. ok.

Puddle. Flood. River. Splash.

So you aren't even alive and you are leaving plug it bomb for the eternity of who survives shit for brains inventing catatonic policies aimed at depopulation for pedofile baal worshippers.

WATER IS THE PROBLEM GUARANTEED THEY WILL SAVE THE PLANET NEXT BY WAR ON THE Water cycle. Validate doesn't change on atmosphere Mars.

Any way you slice it. Plug it in plug it boom

Lithium ion plus water boom then boom boom.

And you say water can do this???

Forever. Buy it once let it boom.

So that is green. Plug it in plug it bomb.

Look

An EV is in my opinion a weapon mankind invented which has perpetual consequences to the environment.

Since they will ALL meet their zenith momment with water, do YOU UNDERSTAND what we have done???

It's hard to think past system level subsidies.

John 3:19–20 (KJV)

“And this is the condemnation, that light is come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil.

For every one that doeth evil hateth the light, neither cometh to the light, lest his deeds should be reproved.”

John 8:32 (KJV)

“And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”

Galatians 4:16 (KJV)

“Am I therefore become your enemy, because I tell you the truth?”

2 Timothy 4:3–4 (KJV)

“For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears;

And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables.”

Please buy my book on the price of truth we will need to confront.

Get WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON. It is on Amazon.

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