Those lights are the vine. Who is the vine they mock?

John 15:1–5; Psalm 1; Matthew 26:51–54hn

John 15:1–5

I Am the True Vine

1 “I am the rtrue vine, and my Father is sthe vinedresser. 2 tEvery branch in me that does not bear fruit uhe takes away, and every branch that does bear fruit he prunes, vthat it may bear more fruit. 3 Already wyou are clean xbecause of the word that I have spoken to you. 4 yAbide zin me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit by itself, unless it abides in the vine, neither can you, unless you abide in me. 5 I am the vine; ayou are the branches. Whoever abides in me and I in him, he it is that bbears much fruit, for apart from me you can do nothing.

If you see an inversion and know the verse you can recognize them.

By their fruits you shall know them.

Most religions divide us from the word (and knowing that we must help the suffering). Thus go to the word to see God and the evidence of who is what in this life.

Bill C-9 comes for the word of God. Write the senate and mps.

https://www.ourcommons.ca/Members/en/search

Comment on their Twitter accounts. We do not support Bill C-9. Vote against religious eugenics.

If you search Google now whether the vine is a satanic inversion you are told no.

Yet anything that mocks scripture is thus.

So here we are. The freedom community has long disavowed Google as the enemy of freedom. What I want to show you is- ituis also satanic and takes aim at Jesus and Christians. Thus you can put together that the one world government fears.

Christians.

And will create as much hatred and scorn for us as possible.

The breast plate of humility is God on your heart.

Much Love dear readers.

