LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chaplain Bob Walker's avatar
Chaplain Bob Walker
13h

Sergey Mikhailovich Brin born August 21, 1973) is an American computer scientist and businessman who co-founded Google with Larry Page.

Sergey Mikhailovich Brin was born into a Jewish family on August 21, 1973, in the Russian city of Moscow.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sergey_Brin

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies by Lawyerlisa and others
Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
10h

I have never used Google search, I don't have it period. YT is the only Google related thing I use and thats bad enough.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture