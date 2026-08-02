Patti Smith?

Neck. Brow ridge.

Hands arms.

Bizarre alright. Our eyes assaulted for years we don't know.

But how many abortions did she have?

Who gave us all our rights to die kill or be killed, but not discuss it. That's the crime.

That's right patti. Antichrist lyrics. Pro abortion.

Meeting with the pope with sloping shoulders.

The cult has a couple of digital biometric announcement billboard ids on display they flash like a billboard hit.

Like killing, telling us all who needs to die, how, why (and discussing it is hate speech, lose your professional, occupational ubi status).

There's a certain gait even the pretty ones have.

In line footfalls.if the makeup and hair and outfit is good. Y'all see 👀 what.

The cult also likes to crow about Christ.

Hate and reject him or try to lead the fold astray by proclaiming they follow him.

Liar. Also lies. Lies. And blasphemy.

The lost sheep may be blinded. So I pray their eyes see, pray to bind demons.

Freedom is being able to say the truth.

Jesus was the only true counterculture advocate. And he knew the price of truth.

John 8

31 Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed;

32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.

In John 8 you see does he reject the sinners, but calls them to him.

12 Then spake Jesus again unto them, saying, I am the light of the world : he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.

Is this the light of Nations come forth from Abraham's seed?

Read all of John 8 for the mystery explained.

43 Why do ye not understand my speech? even because ye cannot hear my word.

See if you can understand John 8.

45 And because I tell you the truth, ye believe me not.

Here is John 8.

John 8

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%208&version=KJV

Freedom what is it. Right to kill, be killed, die, judge, take speech?

Or to speak truth in the face of lovers of lies.

Be disgusted.

Do you deny what is plain your face. The father takes judgment. But see. With eyes.

And read John 8. Do you understand. What is it like not to understand?????

The explanation of Abraham's reaction to Jesus… beautiful.

What happens with truth. It hunts who needs to hear him.

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