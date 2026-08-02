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nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
5h

patti smith was my neighbor. surprisingly down-to-earth girl with a new jersey accent. most definitely female. the androgynous thing was for shock value. she's an old lady now.

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Michael Warden's avatar
Michael Warden
5h

Wow

And did you see this, re Fauci, Mother Theresa?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSfcSKO8vOE&list=PL9NSwknOta8HWWYZJAjynzrMYs9PlCHxE&index=422&t=3005s&pp=iAQBsAgC

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