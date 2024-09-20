Any time you are hungry in a post bill c-293 world you can offer to clean the wind shield of a some elite car still able to leave the smart city on a summer night. there’s your amazing BILL C-293 government alternative protein.

HEY CBC NOT COVERING BUG EATING LIKE YOU USED TO? https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/coroner-asks-why-would-anyone-eat-a-cockroach-1.1169097

Coroner asks, why would anyone eat a cockroach?

The Associated Press · Posted: Oct 09, 2012 4:11 PM EDT | Last Updated: October 9, 2012

“As a Florida medical examiner tries to determine how 32-year-old Edward Archbold died after eating insects during a contest to win a snake, people around the country are asking: Why?…He would push everything into his mouth and try to swallow it with water. He figured out what worked and he did it' —Sarah Bernard, audience member

Bernard said she did not see Archbold immediately after the competition ended. She recalled that an announcer said "the winner was vomiting somewhere and we'll congratulate him when he comes back."

Archbold, of West Palm Beach, collapsed in front of the store, according to a Broward Sheriff's Office statement released Monday. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities were awaiting autopsy results to determine a cause of death.”

cause of death? BILL C-293

Want to deliver cock roaches to the senate with some salt and pepper?

Tell the MPS that voted for this shit to line up for a meal of maggot and ants?

WE SOLVE FOR PANDEMICS BY ENTERING A FEAR FACTOR EPISODE IN REAL LIFE.

here’s my french.

f%ck you and the white horse you’re trying to ride in on.

Imagine BBC thinks bug eating can save the world. ya because that ‘news’ source isn’t news, but a daily meal of peppered narrative agenda. As gross as eating bugs itself: news that undermines and subverts our society.

AND

also Bill C293 BUG EATING CAN SAVE THE WOLRD:

HERE’S THE TEXT OF THE BILL I AM TALKING ABOUT.

after consultation with the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Minister of Industry and provincial governments, provide for measures to

(i) reduce the risks posed by antimicrobial resistance,

(ii) regulate commercial activities that can contribute to pandemic risk, including industrial animal agriculture,

(iii) promote commercial activities that can help reduce pandemic risk, including the production of alternative proteins, and

(iv) phase out commercial activities that disproportionately contribute to pandemic risk, including activities that involve high-risk species;

Do you get the sense hollyweird is part of our grooming to accept the overlord’s agenda. Unlike Jolie you don’t have to be their ‘bitch’. Make their movie’s flop. it’s the least you can do in a war.

exit netflix. Watch history. read history and destroy the narrative. dump paypal.

(ii) a summary of the measures the Minister of the Environment intends to take to reduce the risk that the commercial wildlife trade in Canada and abroad will lead to a pandemic, including measures to regulate or phase out live animal markets, and



You are POWERFUL. YOU BRING THE NOISE. YOU ARE POLITICS. YOU ARE NEWS. YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL. YOU CAN CHANGE THE COURSE OF HISTORY. AND YOU ARE. WE NEED TO GET ALL TOGETHER HERE. this transcends the identities the governments needs you to have to be apart from each other. (remember when our differences were what made us beautiful instead of why we have to hate each other- WELL I DO- love you all dear readers - except maybe that globalist infiltrator tripe trying to get us to eat bugs)

WRITE YOUR SENATE,

CALL YOUR MP: WHAT’S THE ASK YOU SAY: recall bill c-293 and bill c-63 AS THE NONCONFIDENCE VOTE. CROSS THE DAMN FLOOR OR EAT A COCKROACH to show us you’re also their bitch. well that last part is not necessary. anyone who wants to ship cockroaches at scale or dress as one in front of parliament is all good with me.

that’s right: buy the costume. wear a sign in your home town.

I AM NOT EATING BUGS TO PREVENT A PANDEMIC FOR BILL C-293.

i am not a contestant on Fear Facto: no to bill c-293 I am a Canadian Citizen and PROUD OF IT. get your insect costumes going everyone. this is a brilliant way to get attention on the side walk in your town. we win one person at a time. and this is a way to get people talking.

CALLING ALL freedom loving Canadians to go to the COCKROACHES on parliament hill in cockroach costumes and get the NEWS OUT.

https://www.halloweencostumes.ca/adult-cockroach-costume.html

HEADS UP COCKROACHES we’re NOT CUCKING EATING TRUDEAU CARNEY SELL OUT singh BUGS. NO TO BILL C293

Please use this link below to write your Senators etc.

while dressed as cockroaches. print up the QR code and put them into 100s of lanyards.

If you are a freedom print shop put your information in the comments. We will use your print shop even for money as I BELIEVE IN SPENDING MONEY ON OUR BUSINESSES. I MEAN THAT. we should give fair or MORE exchange for freedom loving businesses.

I do this all for free if you want support me. But I will keep being the sassy activist I am.

Want to hand deliver your message to your local MPP or MP with extra flair. buy cockroaches and other crap for bearded dragons at a local pet store and when you go in for your meeting or drop off of the letter you can bring in the bugs. hey have them as a prop at your local protest. send me your pictures. (Mps can withdraw that bill) MPPS can get the Premiere to constitutionally challenge it.

We don’t stop standing in front of parliament etc. in cockroach uniforms until we defeat bill c293. you go to your spot and get the word out. https://www.instacart.ca/products/28929213-fluker-farms-freeze-dried-medley-bearded-dragon-treat-3-2-oz

Buy them now we are going to dump bugs on these jerks. who do they think they are.

GET A CUSTOM CAR MAGNET. WITH QR CODE no eating bugs to stop pandemics for cockroaches in Power. get me a design I will post it.

https://www.stickeryou.com/en-ca/products/custom-magnets/634

we aren’t done. WE ARE JUST GETTING STARTED. WHAT WILL YOU DO TO SAVE CANADA?

Notice we don’t have any lyrics for eating bugs to prevent pandemics in our national anthem. no fauci, no ‘safe’ in exchange for freedom, no locked in a 15 minute city. no giving up cars so we get stuck in the mill of their making.

SHOVE THESE GD GLOBALISTS OUT OF OUR COUNTRY schools, universities, councils, Parliament, etc WITH THEIR AGENDA AND THEIR DOG LEADER shit stained TAILS BETWEEN THEIR LEGS. *figuratively. YOU KNOW HOW I KNOW WE ARE GOING TO WIN. because you are going to remember who you are. our veterans fought with guns. you can stand in a cock roach costume.

support me.

I support you.

