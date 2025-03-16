The date is fixed for October 25, 2025!!

watch here

https://rumble.com/v6qcbxm--cbdc-in-eu-will-launch-in-oct.-2025.-wholesale-and-retail.html

“President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, announces that a European Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is being accelerated to being in October 2025. She says that “it seems to the agnostics or the sceptics to be more relevant and more of an imperative now, than ever before”.

I suggest Europeans should accelerate using cash and mobilize to spell EXIT as #EUXIT.

SLAVERY BECOMES POSSIBLE WITH MONEY THAT CAN BE INSTANTLY TAKEN FOR WRONGSPEAK.

IT CAN BE PROGRAMMED

NOT TO WORK ON PRODUCTS, MEAT, dairy, small businesses.

WITH A CARBON ALLOTMENT

TO WORK IN A GEOGRAPHICAL 15 MINUTE ZONE

NOT TO WORK ON GASOLINE FOR YOUR CAR.

To be instantly taxed for wrong speak

thiNk they won't?

Because they haven't done absolutely everything to cancel their opposition? To ruin and empowering systematically businesses and the middle class?

EU you better mobolize the mandatory degrowth has an installation date. You need a centralized movement to be copied in each country with centralized resources that create a street grid in each city. Make it a goal to blanket every neighborhood with the info.

Usecash.ca might set up a section or tab for the EU. We need a count down clock and self assembled teams in the EU to blast the website out to their neighbors neighborhoods. There could be a map where people start the project. Guerilla tactics might need sharpies in bathrooms, stickers, banners printing the website. Paint rocks with the website and drop. Do it Canada too. That is why Carney is here.

Do this. Assemble one friend locally and one friend in another town and another friend a near country. That's 3 people. They push the website visually to their local neighbors and do the 3 person repeat. One friend locally, one on a near town and one in another country. Repeat.

You could print usecash.ca cbdc coming to EU October 25 on a piece of paper 60 times cut it up tape it mailboxes.

Take that October 25 date and start information moving.

make it organic and grassroots. Aka the opposite of DEI. Which is powers distraction. So you don't see the play.

Other actions?

Dump bank apps, don't take grocery store apps. The points are gateway.

always use the teller

Use cash.

Share this stack. If theylied.ca gets us an eu tab on their site about this idea I will update this stack with that info.

You are the people who will change the world.

God speed. God bless all my readers.

