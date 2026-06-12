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C Taylor's avatar
C Taylor
4m

"Observant Jews curse Christians 3 times a day, every day in a prayer called the Birkat HaMinim. To blot us from the book of life and destroy our governments. ... I would like to know if that is secret scary hate speech." If that is true—and I'm not arguing that it isn't—then it would be difficult to imagine any great example of hate speech, that prayer being, presumably, both systematic and systemic.

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Clyde's avatar
Clyde
10m

The otherness shibileth stumbling blocks invented by those who think that they are hiding from God are ever before his eyes. Jesus Christ knows his sheep who remain implacable to the doctrines of men and devils.

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