Please ask whether

BEN SHAPIRO prays the Birkat HaMinim.

JARED KUSHNER prays the Birkat HaMinim.

What does Aipac mean. Reform Jews influencing policy is ok? But those praying to destroy your population and their governments? 3 times a day. Every day. Does it add up to wanting to act on the prayer?.

What is the prayer.

The twelfth “benediction” is the Bikrat HaMinim. It is the “ blessing” concerning the “heretics.” oh boy.

AMiDAH is Hebrew for standing. It is recited by standing facing Jerusalem.

It is also known as the Shemoneh Esrei.

It is recited at Shakarit in the morning.

It is recited at Mincha in the afternoon.

It is recited at Maariv in the evening.

Consider if neural lingual programming would enter the young boy, man. It's the safe and effective mantra of creating…what. Mandate to what…

Desire to what. It is bedrocked into an ethos because 3 times a day. Every day.

Because it was prayed aloud together a follower of Christ would not self CURSE himself. So this was how they exposed the early Christian jews.

It was devised as a mechanism to expose and eliminate the Jewish Christians in synagogue. But it also shows how much Christianity was originally a part of Judaism.

But you about 2k years of a group praying to blot out from the book of life, destroy their governments, remove all hope from Christians and other Jewish dissent 3 times a day every day. It solidified not only one aspect of power structure and preservation but it viewed Jewish heretics also as so “ blessed".

I pray three times a day to bring hope where there is despair. Love where there is hatred. Peace where there is strife.

This pressure by Christians to censor these texts is viewed as an attack on the faith or perhaps a pogrom.

The original intention of the prayer were the Jewish Christians.

St Justin the Martyr records the prayer and accuses.

When man is separated by doctrines of otherness, we are all afflicted.

Regardless if you are Catholic or not, the Catholic State on YouTube breaks down the Jewish question from a Christian perspective.

There are Orthodox Christians, Baptist, Lutheran all delving into the dogma of otherness.

I rebuke all notions that require blotting out hope, life and governments. Not 3 times a day. For all time.

I am a joyful follower of Christ. That is my testimony. I am grateful to have Jewish followers who may become interested in the gospel. Read it to refute it. Read it to despise it. Only be prepared for something that may open and pierce your your heart. Be prepared for love that over powers sentiments of fear, hatred.

Is this prayer something that needs a great public exposure.

Which orthodox jews are in the Trump administration. Which administrators recite this prayer in any government. Which pundits.

The real question. Should there be an oath to denounce any prayer to destroy governments by those in positions of power.

Should those overseeing concepts of hate speech or Failing to inspect Church burnings take an oath to curse a curse call it a blessing.

Where does this end. Could there be those in governments in place to destroy governments. Where would there be any aipac evidence of debt fed reserve that?

The prayer seems cultists. Ask Ben Shapiro if he prays this prayer.

Get my book WORLD ON MUTE available on Amazon.

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